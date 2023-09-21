Who were the 9 Khalistanis in the list of terrorists that India gave to Trudeau in 2018, and what is KTF?

When Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada visited Amritsar in the year 2018, a list containing the names of nine Khalistani operatives was handed over to him by India. The list contained the name of Hardeep Singh Nijjar as well.

On Monday, the Canadian Prime Minister alleged the possible involvement of India in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The next move Canada took was to expel an Indian diplomat from the country. In a tit for tat move, India too expelled a senior Canadian diplomat. Additionally, India rejected all the allegations put by Canada and called them "absurd" and "motivated".

On June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan Tiger Force chief, was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in a parking area in Surrey, Canada.

The list consisting the name of the operatives have been charged for multiple crimes, which include terror activities as well. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was also one of the names. The list included the names of Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Gurjeet Singh Pannu, Gurpreet Singh, and more.

While India gave the list a long time ago, Canada is still yet to take action against these operators.

Here comes the list of all the Khalistani operatives whose name was present in the list:

Gurpreet Singh

Gurjinder Singh Pannu

Malkeet Singh alias Fauji

Bhagat Singh Brar

Tehal Singh

Hardeep Sahota

Gurjeet Singh Cheema

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Parvikar Singh Dulai

Sulinder Singh

What is the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF)?

The Khalistan Tiger Force, abbreviated as KTF, is the Khalistan movement's militant outfit. It was regarded as a terrorist organization in February 2023 by the Government of India. The KTF was established by Jagtar Singh Tara. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan backs the KTF. At present, Jagtar Singh Tara is serving a life sentence punishment in India because of his involvement in the murder of Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab in 1995.

