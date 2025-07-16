The Statue of Liberty is one of the most renowned monuments in the world and is a powerful symbol of freedom, democracy, and hope. Located on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, the statue was a gift from France to the United States. To remember the symbol of American independence and celebrate the permanent friendship between the two countries. Officially, the name is "Liberty Enlightening the World". The statue was designed by the French sculptor. Standing more than 300 feet tall from Aadhaar to Torch, a woman in the statue is grabbing a torch in her right hand and a tablet with a date of American independence - July 4, 1776 on her left. Since its dedication in 1886, the Statue of Liberty has welcomed millions of immigrants and visitors and has become a permanent symbol of hope and the American spirit.

There was a liberal gift from the people of France to the United States. It was presented as a symbol of friendship and shared values between the two countries, especially the discovery of freedom, democracy, and human rights. The idea was first proposed by the French historian Édouard René de Laboulaye in the 1860s. He believed that respecting the centenary of America's independence with such a gift in 1876 would also celebrate its democratic ideals of France. The French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi designed the idol, while the internal iron structure was engineered by Gustave Eiffel, who would later manufacture the Eiffel Tower. French people funded the statue through public donations, while Americans were responsible for the funding of the pedestal on which it stands. The idol was completed in France in 1884, was sent to parts in New York, and was officially unveiled on October 28, 1886. Since then, the Statue of Liberty stands as a permanent monument to strong relations between France and the United States and remains a universal symbol of hope, opportunity, and freedom for people around the world.