Who is Tom Emmer? Meet the New Republican Nominee for the US House Speaker

Tom Emmer is the new Republican Nominee for the US House Speaker. Know everything about the man's education, personal life, and political stance.

On Tuesday, Tom Emmer, Majority Leader was picked by the U.S. House Republicans as the nominee for speaker. This has made the man the third pick in several weeks. Here is all you need to know about Tom Emmer.

Tom Emmer is a 62-year-old man who has represented the 6th Congressional District in Minnesota since the year 2015. He won 62 percent of the vote in the year 2022. Tom Emmer was raised in the state. Regarding his education, he went to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and attained a political science degree. Then, the man went to the William Mitchell College of Law, S. Paul, Minnesota to attain his law degree. Prior to winning the election to the House in the year 2004, he practiced as a lawyer for about 20 long years.

Talking about his personal life, he has been married to his wife Jacquie for about 30 years. As per his official biography, the marriage has blessed the couple with seven children.

From the years 2019 to 2022, the man has served as the House Republican campaign arm's chair. However, Emmer has never had the chance to serve as a chair of a major committee. Tom Emmer is seen as a moderate in relation to the other House Republicans. For instance, the man expressed his assent and voted in favor of the federal legislation that sought to legalize same-sex marriage recognition. He also voted to certify the defeat of the then President, Donald Trump in the election of 2020. The man has also expressed his support for aid for Ukraine.