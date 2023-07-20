You Have Sharp Eyes if You Can Find the Odd Figure in 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.
There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.
Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.
Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.
Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.
Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can boost concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.
So, if you want to know how sharp your vision is, then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!
Optical Illusion - Find Odd Figure in 7 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a group of cartoon figures.
At first glance, all the figures appear similar, but one among them is different.
You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd figure in 7 seconds.
The odd figure is present somewhere in the image. Keep your eyes open.
Have you spotted the odd figure?
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Take another look at the image, you may be very close to spotting the odd figure.
And…
Time’s over.
Stop searching now!
Most of you might have spotted the odd figure by this time.
Congratulations! You have sharp eyes with excellent observation skills.
Wondering where the odd figure is?
Check out the answer given below.
Find Odd Figure in 7 Seconds: Solution
The odd figure can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is present in the second column from the left.
