You Have Sharp Eyes if You Can Find the Odd Figure in 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions are simple tools to test observation skills. Get ready to test your observation skills by finding the odd figure in 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture. There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object. Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions. Studies suggest that regular practise of optical illusions can boost concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.