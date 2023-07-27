Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Odd Number in 9 Seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles are one of the popular online activities that test readers with an intriguing image in which they need to find a hidden object, which can be anything (number, alphabet, an animal, etc.)
Seek and find puzzles are a fun and stimulating way to improve your critical thinking skills. They require you to carefully analyse images, identify patterns, and think creatively to find hidden objects.
Regularly practising these puzzles can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.
If you are looking to sharpen your observation skills, then try this seek and find puzzle now!
Seek and Find - Find the Odd Number in 9 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a grid of numbers containing 52 everywhere.
Hidden among the numbers on the grid is an odd number.
You have 9 seconds to spot the number.
Observe the image carefully.
The number is present somewhere in the image; keep your eyes open.
Have you figured out the number?
The clock is ticking; hurry up.
Take another look at the image; you might be on the verge of locating the hidden number.
And…
Time has passed.
Stop looking right now!
Most of you have probably noticed the number by now.
Congratulations! You have the sharpest eyes.
Are you curious about the location of the number?
Check out the solution provided below.
Find Odd Number in 9 Seconds - Solution
The odd number can be located on the left side of the image. It is marked with a red circle for ease of identification.
Also, check out some more interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.
