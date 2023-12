College Football Bowl Games 2023-2024: Full Schedule, Match Dates and Time

The 2023–24 NCAA football bowl games mark the culmination of the college football season, designed to finalize the 2023 NCAA Division I FBS football season. Commencing in mid-December, the series of team-competitive games is slated to culminate with the prestigious 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 8, 2024.

Bowl Season stands as a venerable and enduring tradition in American sports, unfolding from late December through New Year's Day. This postseason spectacle has been an integral part of college football for over a century. Beyond its competitive nature, Bowl Season is a celebration of the rich tradition of the bowl system, underscoring its enduring significance for student-athletes. The festivities extend to encompass the broader university and college communities, involving spirited cheer squads, marching bands, dedicated athletic staff, and passionate fans.

