List of Fastest Speeds in Sports across the World

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in 2023, broke the decade-old Guinness world record for the fastest badminton shot, astonishingly smashing the shuttlecock at an incredible 565 km/hour. During that summer of 2013, Tan Boon Heong successfully set a new world record for the fastest badminton hit, achieving an impressive speed of 306.3 mph (493 kph). Remarkably, ten years later, this record has been surpassed by an Indian player.
Both Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Pearly Tan's world record attempts were conducted under controlled conditions at the Yonex Tokyo Factory in Soka, Saitama, Japan, on April 14, 2023. The authenticity of the records was later confirmed and verified by official judges from the Guinness World Records, based on the speed measurement results from that specific day.
Fastest Speed in Sports
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's incredible hit eclipses previous benchmarks, and if we compare it with the fastest speed ever recorded by a Formula 1 car, the Indian’s hit is very powerful. A Formula 1 car peaks at 397.48 km/hour.
Here is a list of the top 8 fastest speeds in sports:
|
Sport
|
Record
|
Athlete
|
Speed (kmph)
|
Speed (mph)
|
Badminton
|
Fastest badminton smash
|
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
|
565 kmph
|
351.1 mph
|
F1 Car
|
Fastest F1 car speed
|
Honda
|
397.483 kmph
|
247.0 mph
|
Golf
|
Fastest golf drive
|
Kyle Berkshire
|
349.38 kmph
|
217.1 mph
|
Tennis
|
Fastest tennis serve
|
Sam Groth
|
263 kmph
|
163.4 mph
|
Football
|
Fastest football shot
|
Arjen Robben
|
189.903 kmph
|
118 mph
|
Ice Hockey
|
Fastest ice hockey shot
|
Denis Kulyash
|
177.5 kmph
|
110.3 mph
|
Baseball
|
Fastest baseball pitch
|
Aroldis Chapman
|
170.3 kmph
|
105.8 mph
|
Table Tennis
|
Fastest table tennis smash
|
Łukasz Budner
|
116 kmph
|
72.1 mph
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's achievement transcends men's badminton, setting a new standard for the sport. Regardless of gender, it stands as the fastest badminton smash ever recorded, surpassing the current women's record of 438 km/hour, held by Malaysia's Pealy Tan.
