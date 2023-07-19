List of Fastest Moving Things in Sports: Badminton, F1 Car Speed, Football Shot and More

Fastest Moving Objects Speed in Sports: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in 2023, broke the decade-old Guinness world record for the fastest badminton shot

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Jul 19, 2023, 09:43 EDT
List of Fastest Speeds in Sports across the World
List of Fastest Speeds in Sports across the World

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in 2023, broke the decade-old Guinness world record for the fastest badminton shot, astonishingly smashing the shuttlecock at an incredible 565 km/hour. During that summer of 2013, Tan Boon Heong successfully set a new world record for the fastest badminton hit, achieving an impressive speed of 306.3 mph (493 kph). Remarkably, ten years later, this record has been surpassed by an Indian player.

Both Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Pearly Tan's world record attempts were conducted under controlled conditions at the Yonex Tokyo Factory in Soka, Saitama, Japan, on April 14, 2023. The authenticity of the records was later confirmed and verified by official judges from the Guinness World Records, based on the speed measurement results from that specific day.

Fastest Speed in Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's incredible hit eclipses previous benchmarks, and if we compare it with the fastest speed ever recorded by a Formula 1 car, the Indian’s hit is very powerful. A Formula 1 car peaks at 397.48 km/hour.

Here is a list of the top 8 fastest speeds in sports:

Sport

Record

Athlete

Speed (kmph)

Speed (mph)

Badminton

Fastest badminton smash

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

565 kmph

351.1 mph

F1 Car

Fastest F1 car speed

Honda

397.483 kmph

247.0 mph

Golf

Fastest golf drive

Kyle Berkshire

349.38 kmph

217.1 mph

Tennis

Fastest tennis serve

Sam Groth

263 kmph

163.4 mph

Football

Fastest football shot

Arjen Robben

189.903 kmph

118 mph

Ice Hockey

Fastest ice hockey shot

Denis Kulyash

177.5 kmph

110.3 mph

Baseball

Fastest baseball pitch

Aroldis Chapman

170.3 kmph

105.8 mph

Table Tennis

Fastest table tennis smash

Łukasz Budner

116 kmph

72.1 mph

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's achievement transcends men's badminton, setting a new standard for the sport. Regardless of gender, it stands as the fastest badminton smash ever recorded, surpassing the current women's record of 438 km/hour, held by Malaysia's Pealy Tan.

ALSO READ| 2023 NASCAR Cup Series: Schedule, Locations, Dates, And Results 

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending