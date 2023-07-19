List of Fastest Speeds in Sports across the World

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, in 2023, broke the decade-old Guinness world record for the fastest badminton shot, astonishingly smashing the shuttlecock at an incredible 565 km/hour. During that summer of 2013, Tan Boon Heong successfully set a new world record for the fastest badminton hit, achieving an impressive speed of 306.3 mph (493 kph). Remarkably, ten years later, this record has been surpassed by an Indian player.

Both Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Pearly Tan's world record attempts were conducted under controlled conditions at the Yonex Tokyo Factory in Soka, Saitama, Japan, on April 14, 2023. The authenticity of the records was later confirmed and verified by official judges from the Guinness World Records, based on the speed measurement results from that specific day.