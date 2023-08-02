First introduced in the year 1903 World Series is an annual championship series held by Major League Basketball (MLB). The series is the best of 7 playoffs that concludes the MLB postseason and is held between the winners of the National League and the American League. In its 120 years of existence, the series has been played almost every year, with only two exceptions in the years 1904 and 1994.
There have been a total of 118 championship series held and the last being played in 2022 which was one by the Houston Astros. Out of the 118 champions series, the American League champions won it 67 times while the National League champions have won it 51 times.
List of MLB World Series Winners
The New York Yankees have the most championships under their belt at 27. St. Louis Cardinals are second with 11 in making 19 appearances in the championship series.
Here is the full list of MLB World Series Champions:
|
Year
|
Winning team
|
Manager
|
Series
|
Losing team
|
Manager
|
1903
|
Boston Americans
|
Jimmy Collins
|
5–3
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Fred Clarke
|
1904
|
No World Series
|
1905
|
New York Giants
|
John McGraw
|
4–1
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Connie Mack
|
1906
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Fielder Jones
|
4–2
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Frank Chance
|
1907
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Frank Chance
|
4–0–(1)
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Hugh Jennings
|
1908
|
Chicago Cubs
|
4–1
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1909
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Fred Clarke
|
4–3
|
Detroit Tigers
|
1910
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Connie Mack
|
4–1
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Frank Chance
|
1911
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
4–2
|
New York Giants
|
John McGraw
|
1912
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Jake Stahl
|
4–3–(1)
|
New York Giants
|
1913
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Connie Mack
|
4–1
|
New York Giants
|
1914
|
Boston Braves
|
George Stallings
|
4–0
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Connie Mack
|
1915
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Bill Carrigan
|
4–1
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Pat Moran
|
1916
|
Boston Red Sox
|
4–1
|
Brooklyn Robins
|
Wilbert Robinson
|
1917
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Pants Rowland
|
4–2
|
New York Giants
|
John McGraw
|
1918
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Ed Barrow
|
4–2
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Fred Mitchell
|
1919
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Pat Moran
|
5–3
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Kid Gleason
|
1920
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Tris Speaker
|
5–2
|
Brooklyn Robins
|
Wilbert Robinson
|
1921
|
New York Giants
|
John McGraw
|
5–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Miller Huggins
|
1922
|
New York Giants
|
4–0–(1)
|
New York Yankees
|
1923
|
New York Yankees
|
Miller Huggins
|
4–2
|
New York Giants
|
John McGraw
|
1924
|
Washington Senators
|
Bucky Harris
|
4–3
|
New York Giants
|
1925
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Bill McKechnie
|
4–3
|
Washington Senators
|
Bucky Harris
|
1926
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Rogers Hornsby
|
4–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Miller Huggins
|
1927
|
New York
|
Miller Huggins
|
4–0
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Donie Bush
|
1928
|
New York Yankees
|
4–0
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Bill McKechnie
|
1929
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Connie Mack
|
4–1
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Joe McCarthy
|
1930
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
4–2
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Gabby Street
|
1931
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Gabby Street
|
4–3
|
Philadelphia Athletics
|
Connie Mack
|
1932
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe McCarthy
|
4–0
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Charlie Grimm
|
1933
|
New York Giants
|
Bill Terry
|
4–1
|
Washington Senators
|
Joe Cronin
|
1934
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Frank Frisch
|
4–3
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Mickey Cochrane
|
1935
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Mickey Cochrane
|
4–2
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Charlie Grimm
|
1936
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe McCarthy
|
4–2
|
New York Giants
|
Bill Terry
|
1937
|
New York Yankees
|
4–1
|
New York Giants
|
1938
|
New York Yankees
|
4–0
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Gabby Hartnett
|
1939
|
New York Yankees
|
4–0
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Bill McKechnie
|
1940
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Bill McKechnie
|
4–3
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Del Baker
|
1941
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe McCarthy
|
4–1
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
Leo Durocher
|
1942
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Billy Southworth
|
4–1
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe McCarthy
|
1943
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe McCarthy
|
4–1
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Billy Southworth
|
1944
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Billy Southworth
|
4–2
|
St. Louis Browns
|
Luke Sewell
|
1945
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Steve O'Neill
|
4–3
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Charlie Grimm
|
1946
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Eddie Dyer
|
4–3
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Joe Cronin
|
1947
|
New York Yankees
|
Bucky Harris
|
4–3
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
Burt Shotton
|
1948
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Lou Boudreau
|
4–2
|
Boston Braves
|
Billy Southworth
|
1949
|
New York Yankees
|
Casey Stengel
|
4–1
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
Burt Shotton
|
1950
|
New York Yankees
|
4–0
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Eddie Sawyer
|
1951
|
New York Yankees
|
4–2
|
New York Giants
|
Leo Durocher
|
1952
|
New York Yankees
|
4–3
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
Charlie Dressen
|
1953
|
New York Yankees
|
4–2
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
1954
|
New York Giants
|
Leo Durocher
|
4–0
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Al Lopez
|
1955
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
4–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Casey Stengel
|
1956
|
New York Yankees
|
Casey Stengel
|
4–3
|
Brooklyn Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
1957
|
Milwaukee Braves
|
Fred Haney
|
4–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Casey Stengel
|
1958
|
New York Yankees
|
Casey Stengel
|
4–3
|
Milwaukee Braves
|
Fred Haney
|
1959
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
4–2
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Al Lopez
|
1960
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Danny Murtaugh
|
4–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Casey Stengel
|
1961
|
New York Yankees
|
Ralph Houk
|
4–1
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Fred Hutchinson
|
1962
|
New York Yankees
|
4–3
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Alvin Dark
|
1963
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
4–0
|
New York Yankees
|
Ralph Houk
|
1964
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Johnny Keane
|
4–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Yogi Berra
|
1965
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
4–3
|
Minnesota Twins
|
Sam Mele
|
1966
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Hank Bauer
|
4–0
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
1967
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Red Schoendienst
|
4–3
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Dick Williams
|
1968
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Mayo Smith
|
4–3
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Red Schoendienst
|
1969
|
New York Mets
|
Gil Hodges
|
4–1
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Earl Weaver
|
1970
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Earl Weaver
|
4–1
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Sparky Anderson
|
1971
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Danny Murtaugh
|
4–3
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Earl Weaver
|
1972
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Dick Williams
|
4–3
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Sparky Anderson
|
1973
|
Oakland Athletics
|
4–3
|
New York Mets
|
Yogi Berra
|
1974
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Alvin Dark
|
4–1
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Walter Alston
|
1975
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Sparky Anderson
|
4–3
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Darrell Johnson
|
1976
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
4–0
|
New York Yankees
|
Billy Martin
|
1977
|
New York Yankees
|
Billy Martin
|
4–2
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Tommy Lasorda
|
1978
|
New York Yankees
|
Bob Lemon
|
4–2
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
1979
|
Pittsburgh Pirates
|
Chuck Tanner
|
4–3
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Earl Weaver
|
1980
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Dallas Green
|
4–2
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Jim Frey
|
1981
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Tommy Lasorda
|
4–2
|
New York Yankees
|
Bob Lemon
|
1982
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Whitey Herzog
|
4–3
|
Milwaukee Brewers
|
Harvey Kuenn
|
1983
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
Joe Altobelli
|
4–1
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Paul Owens
|
1984
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Sparky Anderson
|
4–1
|
San Diego Padres
|
Dick Williams
|
1985
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Dick Howser
|
4–3
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Whitey Herzog
|
1986
|
New York Mets
|
Davey Johnson
|
4–3
|
Boston Red Sox
|
John McNamara
|
1987
|
Minnesota Twins
|
Tom Kelly
|
4–3
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Whitey Herzog
|
1988
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Tommy Lasorda
|
4–1
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Tony La Russa
|
1989
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Tony La Russa
|
4–0
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Roger Craig
|
1990
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Lou Piniella
|
4–0
|
Oakland Athletics
|
Tony La Russa
|
1991
|
Minnesota Twins
|
Tom Kelly
|
4–3
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Bobby Cox
|
1992
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
Cito Gaston
|
4–2
|
Atlanta Braves
|
1993
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Jim Fregosi
|
1994
|
No World Series due to a players' strike.
|
1995
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Bobby Cox
|
4–2
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Mike Hargrove
|
1996
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe Torre
|
4–2
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Bobby Cox
|
1997
|
Florida Marlins
|
Jim Leyland
|
4–3
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Mike Hargrove
|
1998
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe Torre
|
4–0
|
San Diego Padres
|
Bruce Bochy
|
1999
|
New York Yankees
|
4–0
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Bobby Cox
|
2000
|
New York Yankees
|
4–1
|
New York Mets
|
Bobby Valentine
|
2001
|
Arizona Diamondbacks
|
Bob Brenly
|
4–3
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe Torre
|
2002
|
Anaheim Angels
|
Mike Scioscia
|
4–3
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Dusty Baker
|
2003
|
Florida Marlins
|
Jack McKeon
|
4–2
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe Torre
|
2004
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Terry Francona
|
4–0
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Tony La Russa
|
2005
|
Chicago White Sox
|
Ozzie Guillén
|
4–0
|
Houston Astros
|
Phil Garner
|
2006
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Tony La Russa
|
4–1
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Jim Leyland
|
2007
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Terry Francona
|
4–0
|
Colorado Rockies
|
Clint Hurdle
|
2008
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Charlie Manuel
|
4–1
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
Joe Maddon
|
2009
|
New York Yankees
|
Joe Girardi
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Charlie Manuel
|
2010
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Bruce Bochy
|
4–1
|
Texas Rangers
|
Ron Washington
|
2011
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Tony La Russa
|
4–3
|
Texas Rangers
|
2012
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Bruce Bochy
|
4–0
|
Detroit Tigers
|
Jim Leyland
|
2013
|
Boston Red Sox
|
John Farrell
|
4–2
|
St. Louis Cardinals
|
Mike Matheny
|
2014
|
San Francisco Giants
|
Bruce Bochy
|
4–3
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Ned Yost
|
2015
|
Kansas City Royals
|
Ned Yost
|
4–1
|
New York Mets
|
Terry Collins
|
2016
|
Chicago Cubs
|
Joe Maddon
|
4–3
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Terry Francona
|
2017
|
Houston Astros
|
A.J. Hinch
|
4–3
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Dave Roberts
|
2018
|
Boston Red Sox
|
Alex Cora
|
4–1
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
2019
|
Washington Nationals
|
Dave Martinez
|
4–3
|
Houston Astros
|
A. J. Hinch
|
2020
|
Los Angeles Dodgers
|
Dave Roberts
|
4–2
|
Tampa Bay Rays
|
Kevin Cash
|
2021
|
Atlanta Braves
|
Brian Snitker
|
4–2
|
Houston Astros
|
Dusty Baker
|
2022
|
Houston Astros
|
Dusty Baker
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia Phillies
|
Rob Thomson
Tonight we honored Jose Siri with his 2022 World Series Championship ring 💍
Congrats, Jose! pic.twitter.com/CT2fYR5AFI — Houston Astros (@astros) July 29, 2023
In the 1907, 1912, and 1922 World Series, each of them had a game that ended in a tie. The 1903, 1919, 1920, and 1921 World Series were conducted in a best-of-nine format, with the first team to win five games declared as the winner.
