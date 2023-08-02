First introduced in the year 1903 World Series is an annual championship series held by Major League Basketball (MLB). The series is the best of 7 playoffs that concludes the MLB postseason and is held between the winners of the National League and the American League. In its 120 years of existence, the series has been played almost every year, with only two exceptions in the years 1904 and 1994.

There have been a total of 118 championship series held and the last being played in 2022 which was one by the Houston Astros. Out of the 118 champions series, the American League champions won it 67 times while the National League champions have won it 51 times.