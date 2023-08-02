List of MLB World Series Winners (1903-2023)

There have been a total of 118 MLB World Series championships held, the last being won in 2022 by the Houston Astros.

Aug 2, 2023, 06:32 EDT
First introduced in the year 1903 World Series is an annual championship series held by Major League Basketball (MLB). The series is the best of 7 playoffs that concludes the MLB postseason and is held between the winners of the National League and the American League. In its 120 years of existence, the series has been played almost every year, with only two exceptions in the years 1904 and 1994.

There have been a total of 118 championship series held and the last being played in 2022 which was one by the Houston Astros. Out of the 118 champions series, the American League champions won it 67 times while the National League champions have won it 51 times.

List of MLB World Series Winners

The New York Yankees have the most championships under their belt at 27. St. Louis Cardinals are second with 11 in making 19 appearances in the championship series.

Here is the full list of MLB World Series Champions:

Year

Winning team

Manager

Series

Losing team

Manager

1903

Boston Americans 

Jimmy Collins

5–3

Pittsburgh Pirates 

Fred Clarke

1904

No World Series

1905

New York Giants 

John McGraw

4–1

Philadelphia Athletics

Connie Mack

1906

Chicago White Sox 

Fielder Jones

4–2

Chicago Cubs 

Frank Chance

1907

Chicago Cubs

Frank Chance

4–0–(1)

Detroit Tigers 

Hugh Jennings

1908

Chicago Cubs 

4–1

Detroit Tigers

1909

Pittsburgh Pirates 

Fred Clarke

4–3

Detroit Tigers 

1910

Philadelphia Athletics 

Connie Mack

4–1

Chicago Cubs 

Frank Chance

1911

Philadelphia Athletics 

4–2

New York Giants 

John McGraw

1912

Boston Red Sox 

Jake Stahl

4–3–(1)

New York Giants 

1913

Philadelphia Athletics 

Connie Mack

4–1

New York Giants 

1914

Boston Braves 

George Stallings

4–0

Philadelphia Athletics 

Connie Mack

1915

Boston Red Sox 

Bill Carrigan

4–1

Philadelphia Phillies 

Pat Moran

1916

Boston Red Sox 

4–1

Brooklyn Robins 

Wilbert Robinson

1917

Chicago White Sox 

Pants Rowland

4–2

New York Giants 

John McGraw

1918

Boston Red Sox 

Ed Barrow

4–2

Chicago Cubs 

Fred Mitchell

1919

Cincinnati Reds 

Pat Moran

5–3

Chicago White Sox 

Kid Gleason

1920

Cleveland Indians 

Tris Speaker

5–2

Brooklyn Robins 

Wilbert Robinson

1921

New York Giants 

John McGraw

5–3

New York Yankees 

Miller Huggins

1922

New York Giants 

4–0–(1)

New York Yankees 

1923

New York Yankees 

Miller Huggins

4–2

New York Giants 

John McGraw

1924

Washington Senators 

Bucky Harris

4–3

New York Giants 

1925

Pittsburgh Pirates 

Bill McKechnie

4–3

Washington Senators 

Bucky Harris

1926

St. Louis Cardinals 

Rogers Hornsby

4–3

New York Yankees 

Miller Huggins

1927

New York 

Miller Huggins

4–0

Pittsburgh Pirates 

Donie Bush

1928

New York Yankees 

4–0

St. Louis Cardinals 

Bill McKechnie

1929

Philadelphia Athletics 

Connie Mack

4–1

Chicago Cubs 

Joe McCarthy

1930

Philadelphia Athletics 

4–2

St. Louis Cardinals 

Gabby Street

1931

St. Louis Cardinals 

Gabby Street

4–3

Philadelphia Athletics 

Connie Mack

1932

New York Yankees 

Joe McCarthy

4–0

Chicago Cubs 

Charlie Grimm

1933

New York Giants 

Bill Terry

4–1

Washington Senators 

Joe Cronin

1934

St. Louis Cardinals 

Frank Frisch

4–3

Detroit Tigers

Mickey Cochrane

1935

Detroit Tigers 

Mickey Cochrane

4–2

Chicago Cubs 

Charlie Grimm

1936

New York Yankees 

Joe McCarthy

4–2

New York Giants 

Bill Terry

1937

New York Yankees 

4–1

New York Giants 

1938

New York Yankees 

4–0

Chicago Cubs 

Gabby Hartnett

1939

New York Yankees 

4–0

Cincinnati Reds 

Bill McKechnie

1940

Cincinnati Reds 

Bill McKechnie

4–3

Detroit Tigers 

Del Baker

1941

New York Yankees 

Joe McCarthy

4–1

Brooklyn Dodgers 

Leo Durocher

1942

St. Louis Cardinals

Billy Southworth

4–1

New York Yankees

Joe McCarthy

1943

New York Yankees 

Joe McCarthy

4–1

St. Louis Cardinals

Billy Southworth

1944

St. Louis Cardinals

Billy Southworth

4–2

St. Louis Browns 

Luke Sewell

1945

Detroit Tigers 

Steve O'Neill

4–3

Chicago Cubs

Charlie Grimm

1946

St. Louis Cardinals

Eddie Dyer

4–3

Boston Red Sox 

Joe Cronin

1947

New York Yankees

Bucky Harris

4–3

Brooklyn Dodgers

Burt Shotton

1948

Cleveland Indians

Lou Boudreau

4–2

Boston Braves

Billy Southworth

1949

New York Yankees 

Casey Stengel

4–1

Brooklyn Dodgers

Burt Shotton

1950

New York Yankees

4–0

Philadelphia Phillies

Eddie Sawyer

1951

New York Yankees

4–2

New York Giants

Leo Durocher

1952

New York Yankees

4–3

Brooklyn Dodgers

Charlie Dressen

1953

New York Yankees

4–2

Brooklyn Dodgers

1954

New York Giants 

Leo Durocher

4–0

Cleveland Indians 

Al Lopez

1955

Brooklyn Dodgers

Walter Alston

4–3

New York Yankees 

Casey Stengel

1956

New York Yankees

Casey Stengel

4–3

Brooklyn Dodgers

Walter Alston

1957

Milwaukee Braves

Fred Haney

4–3

New York Yankees

Casey Stengel

1958

New York Yankees

Casey Stengel

4–3

Milwaukee Braves

Fred Haney

1959

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walter Alston

4–2

Chicago White Sox

Al Lopez

1960

Pittsburgh Pirates

Danny Murtaugh

4–3

New York Yankees

Casey Stengel

1961

New York Yankees 

Ralph Houk

4–1

Cincinnati Reds 

Fred Hutchinson

1962

New York Yankees

4–3

San Francisco Giants

Alvin Dark

1963

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walter Alston

4–0

New York Yankees

Ralph Houk

1964

St. Louis Cardinals

Johnny Keane

4–3

New York Yankees

Yogi Berra

1965

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walter Alston

4–3

Minnesota Twins

Sam Mele

1966

Baltimore Orioles

Hank Bauer

4–0

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walter Alston

1967

St. Louis Cardinals

Red Schoendienst

4–3

Boston Red Sox

Dick Williams

1968

Detroit Tigers

Mayo Smith

4–3

St. Louis Cardinals

Red Schoendienst

1969

New York Mets

Gil Hodges

4–1

Baltimore Orioles

Earl Weaver

1970

Baltimore Orioles

Earl Weaver

4–1

Cincinnati Reds

Sparky Anderson

1971

Pittsburgh Pirates

Danny Murtaugh

4–3

Baltimore Orioles

Earl Weaver

1972

Oakland Athletics

Dick Williams

4–3

Cincinnati Reds

Sparky Anderson

1973

Oakland Athletics

4–3

New York Mets

Yogi Berra

1974

Oakland Athletics

Alvin Dark

4–1

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walter Alston

1975

Cincinnati Reds

Sparky Anderson

4–3

Boston Red Sox

Darrell Johnson

1976

Cincinnati Reds

4–0

New York Yankees

Billy Martin

1977

New York Yankees

Billy Martin

4–2

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Lasorda

1978

New York Yankees

Bob Lemon

4–2

Los Angeles Dodgers

1979

Pittsburgh Pirates

Chuck Tanner

4–3

Baltimore Orioles

Earl Weaver

1980

Philadelphia Phillies

Dallas Green

4–2

Kansas City Royals

Jim Frey

1981

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Lasorda

4–2

New York Yankees

Bob Lemon

1982

St. Louis Cardinals

Whitey Herzog

4–3

Milwaukee Brewers

Harvey Kuenn

1983

Baltimore Orioles

Joe Altobelli

4–1

Philadelphia Phillies

Paul Owens

1984

Detroit Tigers

Sparky Anderson

4–1

San Diego Padres

Dick Williams

1985

Kansas City Royals

Dick Howser

4–3

St. Louis Cardinals

Whitey Herzog

1986

New York Mets

Davey Johnson

4–3

Boston Red Sox

John McNamara

1987

Minnesota Twins

Tom Kelly

4–3

St. Louis Cardinals

Whitey Herzog

1988

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Lasorda

4–1

Oakland Athletics

Tony La Russa

1989

Oakland Athletics

Tony La Russa

4–0

San Francisco Giants

Roger Craig

1990

Cincinnati Reds

Lou Piniella

4–0

Oakland Athletics

Tony La Russa

1991

Minnesota Twins

Tom Kelly

4–3

Atlanta Braves

Bobby Cox

1992

Toronto Blue Jays

Cito Gaston

4–2

Atlanta Braves

1993

Toronto Blue Jays

4–2

Philadelphia Phillies

Jim Fregosi

1994

No World Series due to a players' strike.

1995

Atlanta Braves

Bobby Cox

4–2

Cleveland Indians

Mike Hargrove

1996

New York Yankees

Joe Torre

4–2

Atlanta Braves

Bobby Cox

1997

Florida Marlins

Jim Leyland

4–3

Cleveland Indians

Mike Hargrove

1998

New York Yankees 

Joe Torre

4–0

San Diego Padres

Bruce Bochy

1999

New York Yankees

4–0

Atlanta Braves

Bobby Cox

2000

New York Yankees 

4–1

New York Mets

Bobby Valentine

2001

Arizona Diamondbacks

Bob Brenly

4–3

New York Yankees

Joe Torre

2002

Anaheim Angels

Mike Scioscia

4–3

San Francisco Giants

Dusty Baker

2003

Florida Marlins

Jack McKeon

4–2

New York Yankees

Joe Torre

2004

Boston Red Sox

Terry Francona

4–0

St. Louis Cardinals

Tony La Russa

2005

Chicago White Sox 

Ozzie Guillén

4–0

Houston Astros

Phil Garner

2006

St. Louis Cardinals

Tony La Russa

4–1

Detroit Tigers

Jim Leyland

2007

Boston Red Sox

Terry Francona

4–0

Colorado Rockies

Clint Hurdle

2008

Philadelphia Phillies

Charlie Manuel

4–1

Tampa Bay Rays

Joe Maddon

2009

New York Yankees

Joe Girardi

4–2

Philadelphia Phillies 

Charlie Manuel

2010

San Francisco Giants

Bruce Bochy

4–1

Texas Rangers

Ron Washington

2011

St. Louis Cardinals

Tony La Russa

4–3

Texas Rangers

2012

San Francisco Giants

Bruce Bochy

4–0

Detroit Tigers

Jim Leyland

2013

Boston Red Sox

John Farrell

4–2

St. Louis Cardinals

Mike Matheny

2014

San Francisco Giants

Bruce Bochy

4–3

Kansas City Royals

Ned Yost

2015

Kansas City Royals

Ned Yost

4–1

New York Mets

Terry Collins

2016

Chicago Cubs

Joe Maddon

4–3

Cleveland Indians

Terry Francona

2017

Houston Astros

A.J. Hinch

4–3

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dave Roberts

2018

Boston Red Sox

Alex Cora

4–1

Los Angeles Dodgers

2019

Washington Nationals

Dave Martinez

4–3

Houston Astros

A. J. Hinch

2020

Los Angeles Dodgers

Dave Roberts

4–2

Tampa Bay Rays

Kevin Cash

2021

Atlanta Braves

Brian Snitker

4–2

Houston Astros

Dusty Baker

2022

Houston Astros

Dusty Baker

4–2

Philadelphia Phillies

Rob Thomson

In the 1907, 1912, and 1922 World Series, each of them had a game that ended in a tie. The 1903, 1919, 1920, and 1921 World Series were conducted in a best-of-nine format, with the first team to win five games declared as the winner.

