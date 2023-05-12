MLB Quiz: Quiz on MLB player statistics

MLB Quiz: MLB Questions with Answers: Baseball is a sport that fans have enjoyed for over a century, and with it comes a rich history of players who have left their mark on the game. From Babe Ruth to Derek Jeter, countless players have achieved greatness on the field. But how well do you know their statistics? In this quiz, we will test your knowledge of MLB players' statistics, from batting averages to home runs and everything in between. So, let's see how much of a baseball stats guru you really are!

1. Who has the highest career batting average in MLB history?

Babe Ruth Ty Cobb Ted Williams Rogers Hornsby

ANS: B

Explanation: At .366 in his career, Ty Cobb has the highest batting average in MLB history. Over 80 years later, this record still stands.

2. What is the record for most home runs hit in a single season?

a. 60

b. 61

c. 70

d. 73

ANS: B

Explanation: With 73 home runs in 2001, Barry Bonds holds the record for most home runs hit in a single season. It's Aaron Judge, 62, who tops the American League's list for most home runs in a season.

3. Who holds the record for most strikeouts in a single season by a pitcher?

a. Nolan Ryan

b. Randy Johnson

c. Roger Clemens

d. Sandy Koufax

ANS: B

Explanation: Randy Johnson holds the record for most strikeouts in a single season by a pitcher with 372 strikeouts during the 2001 season. Johnson was an 11-time All-Star and five-time Cy Young Award winner, and his career total of 4,875 strikeouts is second all-time to Nolan Ryan. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, his first year of eligibility.

4. Which player holds the record for most stolen bases in a single season?

a. Rickey Henderson

b. Lou Brock

c. Maury Wills

d. Vince Coleman

ANS: A

Explanation: Rickey Henderson (with 130 stolen bases in 1982) - Rickey Henderson holds the record for most stolen bases in a single season with 130 stolen bases during the 1982 season.

This record has stood since then, as no other player has matched or exceeded his accomplishment. Henderson's incredible speed and a keen eye for pitchers' moves allowed him to easily steal bases and set the record for stolen bases in a single season.

5. Who has the most career saves in MLB history?

a. Mariano Rivera

b. Trevor Hoffman

c. Lee Smith

d. Billy Wagner

ANS: A

Explanation: Mariano Rivera (with 652 career saves) - Mariano Rivera holds the record for most career saves in MLB history with 652 saves over his 19-year career with the New York Yankees. Trevor Hoffman is on 2nd in the list with 601 saves.

6. Who holds the record for most hits in a single season?

a. Ichiro Suzuki

b. Pete Rose

c. George Sisler

d. Ty Cobb

ANS: A

Explanation: Ichiro Suzuki (with 262 hits in 2004) - Ichiro Suzuki holds the record for most hits in a single season with 262 hits during 2004. Suzuki achieved this feat in 2004 while playing for the Seattle Mariners.

7. Which pitcher has the lowest career ERA in MLB history?

a. Clayton Kershaw

b. Sandy Koufax

c. Greg Maddux

d. Pedro Martinez

ANS: C

Explanation: Greg Maddux (with a career ERA of 3.16) - Greg Maddux has the lowest career ERA in MLB history at 3.16. He played for 23 years and won four consecutive Cy Young Awards. Greg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and is considered one of the greatest pitchers ever. He was also known for his exceptional control, as he was able to command all of his pitches with great precision.

8. Who holds the record for most consecutive games played in MLB history?

a. Cal Ripken Jr.

b. Lou Gehrig

c. Stan Musial

d. Pete Rose

ANS: A

Explanation: Cal Ripken Jr. (with 2,632 consecutive games played) - Cal Ripken Jr. holds the record for most consecutive games played in MLB history with 2,632 games played over 16 seasons.

9. Which player has the most career home runs in MLB history?

a. Hank Aaron

b. Babe Ruth

c. Barry Bonds

d. Alex Rodriguez

ANS: C

Explanation: Barry Bonds (with 762 career home runs) - Barry Bonds holds the record for most career home runs in MLB history with 762 home runs over his 22-year career.

10. Who has the highest career on-base percentage in MLB history?

a. Ted Williams

b. Babe Ruth

c. Barry Bonds

d. Joey Votto

ANS: A

Explanation: Ted Williams (with a career on-base percentage of .482) - Ted Williams has the highest career on-base percentage in MLB history at .482. He played for the Boston Red Sox and was a two-time American League MVP.