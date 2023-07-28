The Ryder Cup stands as one of the most awe-inspiring sporting spectacles globally. Biennially, 24 top-notch players hailing from Europe and the United States engage in a thrilling match-play competition. This event exudes a perfect blend of drama, tension, remarkable golfing prowess, camaraderie, and sportsmanship, leaving millions of spectators worldwide utterly captivated. Beyond mere sports, it carries a profound significance, staying faithful to the vision of its visionary founder, Samuel Ryder.
List of Ryder Cup Winners (1927- 2023)
Samuel Ryder, an English seed merchant and passionate amateur golfer, established the Ryder Cup. Its inaugural match took place in Massachusetts in 1927, resulting in America's victory with a score of 9½ - 2½ against Great Britain & Ireland.
Here is the full list of Ryder Cup Winners
|
Edition
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Score
|
Host Location
|
44th
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
43rd
|
2021
|
United States
|
19–9
|
Wisconsin United States
|
42nd
|
2018
|
Europe
|
17½–10½
|
France Europe
|
41st
|
2016
|
United States
|
17–11
|
Minnesota United States
|
40th
|
2014
|
Europe
|
16½–11½
|
Scotland Europe
|
39th
|
2012
|
Europe
|
14½–13½
|
Illinois United States
|
38th
|
2010
|
Europe
|
14½–13½
|
Wales Europe
|
37th
|
2008
|
United States
|
16½–11½
|
Kentucky United States
|
36th
|
2006
|
Europe
|
18½–9½
|
Ireland Europe
|
35th
|
2004
|
Europe
|
18½–9½
|
Michigan United States
|
34th
|
2002
|
Europe
|
15½–12½
|
England Europe
|
33rd
|
1999
|
United States
|
14½–13½
|
Massachusetts United States
|
32nd
|
1997
|
Europe
|
14½–13½
|
Spain Europe
|
31st
|
1995
|
Europe
|
14½–13½
|
New York United States
|
30th
|
1993
|
United States
|
15–13
|
England Europe
|
29th
|
1991
|
United States
|
14½–13½
|
South Carolina United States
|
28th
|
1989
|
Tied Europeretains
|
14–14
|
England Europe
|
27th
|
1987
|
Europe
|
15–13
|
Ohio United States
|
26th
|
1985
|
Europe
|
16½–11½
|
England Europe
|
25th
|
1983
|
United States
|
14½–13½
|
Florida United States
|
24th
|
1981
|
United States
|
18½–9½
|
England Europe
|
23rd
|
1979
|
United States
|
17–11
|
West Virginia United States
|
22nd
|
1977
|
United States
|
12½–7½
|
England GB & Ireland
|
21st
|
1975
|
United States
|
21–11
|
Pennsylvania United States
|
20th
|
1973
|
United States
|
19–13
|
Scotland GB & Ireland
|
19th
|
1971
|
United States
|
18½–13½
|
Missouri United States
|
18th
|
1969
|
Tied, United States retains
|
16–16
|
England Great Britain
|
17th
|
1967
|
United States
|
23½–8½
|
Texas United States
|
16th
|
1965
|
United States
|
19½–12½
|
England Great Britain
|
15th
|
1963
|
United States
|
23–9
|
Georgia United States
|
14th
|
1961
|
United States
|
14½–9½
|
England Great Britain
|
13th
|
1959
|
United States
|
8½–3½
|
California United States
|
12th
|
1957
|
Great Britain
|
7½–4½
|
England Great Britain
|
11th
|
1955
|
United States
|
8–4
|
California United States
|
10th
|
1953
|
United States
|
6½–5½
|
England Great Britain
|
9th
|
1951
|
United States
|
9½–2½
|
North Carolina United States
|
8th
|
1949
|
United States
|
7–5
|
England Great Britain
|
7th
|
1947
|
United States
|
11–1
|
Oregon United States
|
6th
|
1937
|
United States
|
8–4
|
England Great Britain
|
5th
|
1935
|
United States
|
9–3
|
New Jersey United States
|
4th
|
1933
|
Great Britain
|
6½–5½
|
England Great Britain
|
3rd
|
1931
|
United States
|
9–3
|
Ohio United States
|
2nd
|
1929
|
Great Britain
|
7–5
|
England Great Britain
|
1st
|
1927
|
United States
|
9½–2½
|
Massachusetts United States
For more than half a century, the American team dominated the matches, reigning supreme until the emergence of more inclusive European teams, who started to pose formidable challenges. With 41 matches played so far, the current score stands at USA 26, and Europe at 13, with 2 matches ending in ties.
