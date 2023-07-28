List of Ryder Cup Winners (1927- 2023)

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Jul 28, 2023, 09:13 EDT
The Ryder Cup stands as one of the most awe-inspiring sporting spectacles globally. Biennially, 24 top-notch players hailing from Europe and the United States engage in a thrilling match-play competition. This event exudes a perfect blend of drama, tension, remarkable golfing prowess, camaraderie, and sportsmanship, leaving millions of spectators worldwide utterly captivated. Beyond mere sports, it carries a profound significance, staying faithful to the vision of its visionary founder, Samuel Ryder.

Samuel Ryder, an English seed merchant and passionate amateur golfer, established the Ryder Cup. Its inaugural match took place in Massachusetts in 1927, resulting in America's victory with a score of 9½ - 2½ against Great Britain & Ireland.

Here is the full list of Ryder Cup Winners 

Edition

Year

Winner

Score

Host Location

44th

2023

TBA

TBA

  

43rd

2021

United States

19–9

Wisconsin United States

42nd

2018

Europe

17½–10½

France Europe

41st

2016

United States

17–11

Minnesota United States

40th

2014

Europe

16½–11½

Scotland Europe

39th

2012

Europe

14½–13½

Illinois United States

38th

2010

Europe

14½–13½

Wales Europe

37th

2008

United States

16½–11½

Kentucky United States

36th

2006

Europe

18½–9½

Ireland Europe

35th

2004

Europe

18½–9½

Michigan United States

34th

2002

Europe

15½–12½

England Europe

33rd

1999

United States

14½–13½

Massachusetts United States

32nd

1997

Europe

14½–13½

Spain Europe

31st

1995

Europe

14½–13½

New York United States

30th

1993

United States

15–13

England Europe

29th

1991

United States

14½–13½

South Carolina United States

28th

1989

Tied Europeretains

14–14

England Europe

27th

1987

Europe

15–13

Ohio United States

26th

1985

Europe

16½–11½

England Europe

25th

1983

United States

14½–13½

Florida United States

24th

1981

United States

18½–9½

England Europe

23rd

1979

United States

17–11

West Virginia United States

22nd

1977

United States

12½–7½

England GB & Ireland

21st

1975

United States

21–11

Pennsylvania United States

20th

1973

United States

19–13

Scotland GB & Ireland

19th

1971

United States

18½–13½

Missouri United States

18th

1969

Tied, United States retains

16–16

England Great Britain

17th

1967

United States

23½–8½

Texas United States

16th

1965

United States

19½–12½

England Great Britain

15th

1963

United States

23–9

Georgia United States

14th

1961

United States

14½–9½

England Great Britain

13th

1959

United States

8½–3½

California United States

12th

1957

Great Britain

7½–4½

England Great Britain

11th

1955

United States

8–4

California United States

10th

1953

United States

6½–5½

England Great Britain

9th

1951

United States

9½–2½

North Carolina United States

8th

1949

United States

7–5

England Great Britain

7th

1947

United States

11–1

Oregon United States

6th

1937

United States

8–4

England Great Britain

5th

1935

United States

9–3

New Jersey United States

4th

1933

Great Britain

6½–5½

England Great Britain

3rd

1931

United States

9–3

Ohio United States

2nd

1929

Great Britain

7–5

England Great Britain

1st

1927

United States

9½–2½

Massachusetts United States

For more than half a century, the American team dominated the matches, reigning supreme until the emergence of more inclusive European teams, who started to pose formidable challenges. With 41 matches played so far, the current score stands at USA 26, and Europe at 13, with 2 matches ending in ties.

