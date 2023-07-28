The Ryder Cup stands as one of the most awe-inspiring sporting spectacles globally. Biennially, 24 top-notch players hailing from Europe and the United States engage in a thrilling match-play competition. This event exudes a perfect blend of drama, tension, remarkable golfing prowess, camaraderie, and sportsmanship, leaving millions of spectators worldwide utterly captivated. Beyond mere sports, it carries a profound significance, staying faithful to the vision of its visionary founder, Samuel Ryder.

List of Ryder Cup Winners (1927- 2023)

Samuel Ryder, an English seed merchant and passionate amateur golfer, established the Ryder Cup. Its inaugural match took place in Massachusetts in 1927, resulting in America's victory with a score of 9½ - 2½ against Great Britain & Ireland.