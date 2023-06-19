US OPEN 2023: Wyndham Clark Triumphs, Results and Impressive Purse Payout

During a championship Sunday replete, it was a rising talent who delivered an exceptional performance reminiscent of an Oscar-worthy display at The Los Angeles Country Club. Wyndham Clark, seized the spotlight despite his previous lacklustre performances, having failed to advance past the cut in his two previous U.S. Open appearances and achieving no higher than a shared 75th position in six major championship endeavours. Nevertheless, Clark triumphed by a narrow margin, asserting his dominance.

US OPEN 2023 Result

Displaying the resilience and determination of a seasoned professional, 29-year-old Wyndham Clark of Denver, Colorado, exhibited remarkable composure in the face of adversity. Despite encountering late challenges with bogeys on holes 15 and 16, Clark showcased his brilliance by skillfully saving par on the 71st hole and subsequently two-putting from a distance of 60 feet on the 72nd hole, effectively fending off the efforts of world No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Clark's steady performance of even-par 70 led to a cumulative score of 10-under 270 over four days.

Rickie Fowler, a five-time PGA Tour champion who had maintained the lead throughout the first three days of the championship and shared the 54-hole lead with Clark, struggled from the outset in his pursuit of a maiden major victory. Disappointingly, Fowler posted a 5-over 75, culminating in a tie for fifth place alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Min Woo Lee at 5-under 275.

Despite being ranked as the world's No. 1 player, Scottie Scheffler experienced a lacklustre performance throughout the day, failing to make significant progress. Scheffler concluded the tournament with a score of 70, securing a solo third-place finish, trailing the winner by a margin of three strokes.

Clark commenced the tournament with an impressive first-round score of 64, trailing only two strokes behind the record-setting performances of Fowler and Xander Schauffele. Consistently maintaining his form, Clark followed with rounds of 67, 69, and 70, becoming the fifth consecutive champion to secure the U.S. Open as his inaugural major title. To find a streak of similar length, one must delve half a century into the past, back to the years spanning 1973 to 1978.

US OPEN 2023 Purse and Payout

In a significant display of growth, the U.S. Open presented its most substantial purse to date, totalling $20 million in prize money. Emerging triumphant, Wyndham Clark secured his inaugural major championship, earning a substantial payout of $3.6 million for his remarkable achievement. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy experienced another close call as the runner-up in a major championship, garnering a commendable prize of $2.16 million. Scottie Scheffler, finishing in third place, received a well-deserved payout of $1.41 million. This notable contrast to the U.S. Open's purse of $10 million just seven years ago in 2016 serves as a testament to the ongoing golden era of golf, marked by flourishing financial rewards.

