2023 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, Teams, Location, and Other Details

The 2023 Little League World Series will be a youth baseball tournament that is scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 27 at the Little League headquarters complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ten teams from the United States and ten teams from other countries will compete in the 76th edition of the Little League World Series (LLWS).
2023 Little League Baseball World Series Schedule
Get ready for an exciting showdown at the historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on August 20th as the Washington Nationals go head-to-head against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Little League Classic.
The action-packed game will be broadcasted on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" at 7 p.m. ET. Don't miss out on this thrilling match between two top teams!
|
Date
|
Game
|
Time
|
Location
|
Teams
|
TV
|
Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023
|
Game 1
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
EA vs PAN
|
ESPN
|
Game 2
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
MTN vs MTR
|
ESPN
|
Game 3
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
J vs C
|
ESPN
|
Game 4
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
SW vs MA
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
|
Game 5
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
CB vs AUS
|
ESPN
|
Game 6
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
NW vs NE
|
ESPN
|
Game 7
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
CAN vs AP
|
ESPN
|
Game 8
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
W vs GL
|
espn2
|
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
|
Game 9
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 10
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 11
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 12
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
espn2
|
Saturday, Aug 19, 2023
|
Game 13
|
12 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 14
|
2 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 15
|
4 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 16
|
6 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Sunday, Aug 20, 2023
|
Game 17
|
9 AM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 18
|
11 AM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 19
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 20
|
2 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
abc-20
|
Monday, Aug 21, 2023
|
Game 21
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 22
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 23
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 24
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
espn2
|
Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023
|
Game 25
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 26
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 27
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 28
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023
|
Game 29
|
1 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 30
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 31
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 32
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Thursday, Aug 24, 2023
|
Game 33
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
HR Derby
|
5 PM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
TMO
|
Learn
|
Game 34
|
7 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Saturday, Aug 26, 2023
|
Challenger
|
10:30 AM ET
|
Volunteer Stadium
|
PA vs NY
|
wvia
|
Game 35
|
12:30 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
abc
|
Game 36
|
3:30 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
abc
|
Sunday, Aug 27, 2023
|
Game 37
|
11 AM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
ESPN
|
Game 38
|
3 PM ET
|
Lamade Stadium
|
TBA
|
abc
2023 Little League Baseball World Series Teams
Qualifying tournaments will be held from February to August 2023.
|
United States
|
International
|
Region
|
Team
|
Region
|
Team
|
Great Lakes
|
Asia-Pacific and Middle East
|
Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei[a]
Kuei-Shan Little League
|
Metro
|
Australia
|
Sydney, New South Wales
Hills Little League
|
Mid-Atlantic
|
Canada
|
Midwest
|
Caribbean
|
Willemstad, Curaçao
Pabao Little League
|
Mountain
|
Cuba
|
Bayamo, Granma
Bayamo Little League
|
New England
|
Europe and Africa
|
Brno, the Czech Republic
South Czech Republic Little League
|
Northwest
|
Japan
|
Tokyo
Musashi Fuchu Little League
|
Southeast
|
Nolensville, Tennessee
Nolensville Little League
|
Latin America
|
Maracaibo, Venezuela
San Francisco Little League
|
Southwest
|
Needville, Texas
Needville Little League
|
Mexico
|
Tijuana, Baja California,
Municipal de Tijuana Little League
|
West
|
Panama
|
Santiago de Veraguas
Activo 20-30 Little League
2023 Little League Baseball World Series Location
The Little League World Series takes place across two distinct stadiums. First up is Howard J. Lamade Stadium, the primary hub of LLWS action, including the championship showdown. This stadium boasts a seating capacity of 10,000, but the excitement stretches beyond its walls, with the potential for up to 40,000 spectators enjoying the game from the verdant areas behind the outfield boundaries.
Meet us in Greenville! 🥎
This August, Little League and @AUProSports will play the first-ever Athletes Unlimited Pro Games at the Little League Softball World Series pic.twitter.com/9exLTwe9j3 — Little League (@LittleLeague) June 2, 2023
Then we have Volunteer Stadium, another vibrant venue that will host a number of tournament matches. This stadium provides seating for up to 5,000 fans, ensuring an intimate yet spirited atmosphere. Despite their varying seating capacities, both stadiums share identical dimensions. The pitcher's mound stands 46 feet away from home plate, while the base paths extend 60 feet, just like the major leagues. And when it comes to outfield fences, they reach a uniform 225 feet. So, whether you're at Lamade Stadium or Volunteer Stadium, the excitement and the game's essence remain consistently thrilling.
