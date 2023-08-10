2023 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, Teams, Location, and Other Details

Get ready for an exciting showdown at the historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on August 20th as the Washington Nationals go head-to-head against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Little League Classic.

The 2023 Little League World Series will be a youth baseball tournament that is scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 27 at the Little League headquarters complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ten teams from the United States and ten teams from other countries will compete in the 76th edition of the Little League World Series (LLWS). 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Schedule Get ready for an exciting showdown at the historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on August 20th as the Washington Nationals go head-to-head against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Little League Classic.

The action-packed game will be broadcasted on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" at 7 p.m. ET. Don't miss out on this thrilling match between two top teams! Date Game Time Location Teams TV Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023 Game 1 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium EA vs PAN ESPN Game 2 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium MTN vs MTR ESPN Game 3 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium J vs C ESPN Game 4 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium SW vs MA ESPN Thursday, Aug 17, 2023 Game 5 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium CB vs AUS ESPN Game 6 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium NW vs NE ESPN Game 7 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium CAN vs AP ESPN Game 8 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium W vs GL espn2 Friday, Aug 18, 2023 Game 9 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 10 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 11 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 12 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA espn2 Saturday, Aug 19, 2023 Game 13 12 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 14 2 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 15 4 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 16 6 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Sunday, Aug 20, 2023 Game 17 9 AM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 18 11 AM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 19 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 20 2 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA abc-20 Monday, Aug 21, 2023 Game 21 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 22 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 23 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 24 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA espn2 Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023 Game 25 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 26 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 27 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 28 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023 Game 29 1 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 30 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 31 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TBA ESPN Game 32 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Thursday, Aug 24, 2023 Game 33 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN HR Derby 5 PM ET Volunteer Stadium TMO Learn Game 34 7 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 Challenger 10:30 AM ET Volunteer Stadium PA vs NY wvia Game 35 12:30 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA abc Game 36 3:30 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA abc Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 Game 37 11 AM ET Lamade Stadium TBA ESPN Game 38 3 PM ET Lamade Stadium TBA abc 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Teams Qualifying tournaments will be held from February to August 2023.