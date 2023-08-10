2023 Little League Baseball World Series: Schedule, Teams, Location, and Other Details

Get ready for an exciting showdown at the historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on August 20th as the Washington Nationals go head-to-head against the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB Little League Classic.

The 2023 Little League World Series will be a youth baseball tournament that is scheduled to take place from August 16 to August 27 at the Little League headquarters complex in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Ten teams from the United States and ten teams from other countries will compete in the 76th edition of the Little League World Series (LLWS).

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Schedule

The action-packed game will be broadcasted on ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" at 7 p.m. ET. Don't miss out on this thrilling match between two top teams!

Date

Game

Time

Location

Teams

TV

Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023

Game 1

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

EA vs PAN

ESPN
 

Game 2

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

MTN vs MTR

ESPN
 

Game 3

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

J vs C

ESPN
 

Game 4

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

SW vs MA

ESPN

Thursday, Aug 17, 2023

Game 5

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

CB vs AUS

ESPN
 

Game 6

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

NW vs NE

ESPN
 

Game 7

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

CAN vs AP

ESPN
 

Game 8

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

W vs GL

espn2

Friday, Aug 18, 2023

Game 9

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 10

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 11

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 12

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

espn2

Saturday, Aug 19, 2023

Game 13

12 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 14

2 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 15

4 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 16

6 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN

Sunday, Aug 20, 2023

Game 17

9 AM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 18

11 AM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 19

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 20

2 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

abc-20

Monday, Aug 21, 2023

Game 21

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 22

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 23

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 24

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

espn2

Tuesday, Aug 22, 2023

Game 25

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 26

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 27

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 28

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023

Game 29

1 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 30

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 31

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 32

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN

Thursday, Aug 24, 2023

Game 33

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

HR Derby

5 PM ET

Volunteer Stadium

TMO

Learn
 

Game 34

7 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN

Saturday, Aug 26, 2023

Challenger

10:30 AM ET

Volunteer Stadium

PA vs NY

wvia
 

Game 35

12:30 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

abc
 

Game 36

3:30 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

abc

Sunday, Aug 27, 2023

Game 37

11 AM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

ESPN
 

Game 38

3 PM ET

Lamade Stadium

TBA

abc

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Teams

Qualifying tournaments will be held from February to August 2023.

United States

International

Region

Team

Region

Team

Great Lakes

  

Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei[a]

Kuei-Shan Little League

Metro

  

Australia

Sydney, New South Wales

Hills Little League

Mid-Atlantic

  

Canada

  

Midwest

  

Caribbean

Willemstad, Curaçao

Pabao Little League

Mountain

  

Cuba

Bayamo, Granma

Bayamo Little League

New England

  

Europe and Africa

Brno, the Czech Republic

South Czech Republic Little League

Northwest

  

Japan

Tokyo

Musashi Fuchu Little League

Southeast

Nolensville, Tennessee

Nolensville Little League

Latin America

Maracaibo, Venezuela

San Francisco Little League

Southwest

Needville, Texas

Needville Little League

Mexico

Tijuana, Baja California,

Municipal de Tijuana Little League

West

  

Panama

Santiago de Veraguas

Activo 20-30 Little League

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Location

The Little League World Series takes place across two distinct stadiums. First up is Howard J. Lamade Stadium, the primary hub of LLWS action, including the championship showdown. This stadium boasts a seating capacity of 10,000, but the excitement stretches beyond its walls, with the potential for up to 40,000 spectators enjoying the game from the verdant areas behind the outfield boundaries.

Then we have Volunteer Stadium, another vibrant venue that will host a number of tournament matches. This stadium provides seating for up to 5,000 fans, ensuring an intimate yet spirited atmosphere. Despite their varying seating capacities, both stadiums share identical dimensions. The pitcher's mound stands 46 feet away from home plate, while the base paths extend 60 feet, just like the major leagues. And when it comes to outfield fences, they reach a uniform 225 feet. So, whether you're at Lamade Stadium or Volunteer Stadium, the excitement and the game's essence remain consistently thrilling.

