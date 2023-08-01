What is MLB Trade Deadline 2023? Know About Rules

Prior to the most current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the Trade Deadline was always on July 31st, at 4 p.m. ET. The trade deadline for this year is August 1st at 6 p.m. ET.

The MLB trade deadline is a significant event in Major League Baseball (MLB). It is the last chance for teams to participate in transactions without putting players on waivers. The deadline is normally July 31st, however, if the event falls on a Sunday, the deadline is postponed to August 1st.

Before the trade deadline, team management assesses their strengths and weaknesses and explores potential trades with other clubs. The Trade Deadline often sparks intense negotiations as teams seek to bolster their rosters or make strategic changes to enhance their competitiveness for the remainder of the season.

As the clock ticks closer to the Trade Deadline, anticipation builds among fans and players alike. The rumors and speculations about potential trades add excitement and intrigue to the season, and baseball enthusiasts keep a close eye on developments leading up to the deadline.

2019 rule change

In 2019, a rule change altered the dynamics of the MLB trading system. Before that year, July 31 was known as the non-waiver Trade Deadline, and players could be traded after that date if they cleared revocable trade waivers.

When a waiver claim was made for a player, the original club had three options: they could negotiate a standard trade with the claiming club within 48 hours, allow the player (along with the remaining money on his contract) to go to the claiming club without any compensation in return, or pull the player back off waivers.

What would you do at the #TradeDeadline if you were the Orioles GM?@MelanieLynneN stops by #HighHeat to discuss the first place O's and a potential option to bolster their starting rotation for the Postseason push.@alannarizzo | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/GYWBSGw8TE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 31, 2023

If a player was pulled back, he could be placed on trade waivers again, but this time, the waiver request became irrevocable. If the player passed through waivers unclaimed, he could then be traded to any club without any restrictions. However, all 40-man-roster players involved in the trade had to clear waivers before being dealt.

Although trades were still possible after August 31 under the old rules, the last day of August was often informally known as the "waiver Trade Deadline." This was because players acquired after that date were ineligible to be added to their new teams' postseason rosters.

But as of 2019, a significant change came into play, bringing about a single Trade Deadline. Now, players may still be placed and claimed on outright waivers, but no trades are permitted after that date. However, the August 31 postseason roster deadline still remains in effect for newly acquired players.

