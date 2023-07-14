MLB 2024 Scheduled Released! Get All The Details Here

MLB 2024: Get ready for an exciting second half of the 2023 MLB season! But even as the action heats up, it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year. In a thrilling announcement, MLB has officially revealed the complete schedule for the 2024 regular season. This exciting news comes just a day after unveiling their lineup of international games, part of the highly anticipated MLB World Tour.

The 2024 season will kick off with a bang as the Rays and Red Sox go head-to-head in the Dominican Republic Series during Spring Training on March 9-10. Shortly after, the Dodgers and Padres will make history by playing the first-ever MLB games in Korea, igniting the Seoul Series on March 20-21. Fans can also rejoice as the Mexico City Series (featuring the Astros and Rockies on April 27-28) and the London Series (featuring the Mets and Phillies on June 8-9) will make a triumphant return from this year's lineup.