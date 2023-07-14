MLB 2024 Scheduled Released! Get All The Details Here

MLB 2024: Get ready for an exciting second half of the 2023 MLB season! But even as the action heats up, it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year. In a thrilling announcement, MLB has officially revealed the complete schedule for the 2024 regular season. This exciting news comes just a day after unveiling their lineup of international games, part of the highly anticipated MLB World Tour.
The 2024 season will kick off with a bang as the Rays and Red Sox go head-to-head in the Dominican Republic Series during Spring Training on March 9-10. Shortly after, the Dodgers and Padres will make history by playing the first-ever MLB games in Korea, igniting the Seoul Series on March 20-21. Fans can also rejoice as the Mexico City Series (featuring the Astros and Rockies on April 27-28) and the London Series (featuring the Mets and Phillies on June 8-9) will make a triumphant return from this year's lineup.
Moreover, every single team will take the field on significant dates, including Jackie Robinson Day on April 15, Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, the Fourth of July, and Roberto Clemente Day on September 15. These celebrations honour the greats of the game and pay tribute to their enduring impact.
MLB 2024 Full Schedule
As the season unfolds, there will be numerous highlights to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Mark your calendars for two exciting doubleheaders: the Rangers facing off against the A's on May 8 and the Rockies battling the Giants on July 27. Additionally, an extraordinary event awaits in Birmingham, Ala., as the Cardinals and Giants will play a special game at Rickwood Field. This historic venue holds the distinction of being the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. and was once home to the legendary Negro League's Birmingham Black Barons.
Here is a look at the Full Schedule :
|
League
|
Team
|
Opening Day
|
First Home Game
|
Challenging Road Trip
|
Notable Visiting Teams to Home Stadium
|
American League East
|
Blue Jays
|
March 28
|
April 8
|
Rays, Astros, Yankees
|
Mariners (April 8), Rockies (April 12-14, first trip since 2013), Dodgers (April 26-28, first since 2016), Marlins (Sept. 27-29, first since 2015)
|
American League East
|
Orioles
|
March 28
|
April 28
|
Angels
|
Padres (July 26-28, Manny Machado's second series as a visitor at Camden Yards)
|
American League East
|
Rays
|
March 28
|
April 11
|
Blue Jays, Rangers, Giants, Angels
|
16 of the final 22 contests on the road, series at Fenway Park (Sept. 27-29)
|
American League East
|
Red Sox
|
March 28
|
April 9
|
Mariners, Cubs, Padres
|
Xander Bogaerts' emotional return with the Padres (June 28-30)
|
American League East
|
Yankees
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Astros, Blue Jays, Dodgers
|
Rare visit from the Dodgers (June 7-9)
|
American League Central
|
Guardians
|
March 28
|
April 8
|
A's, White Sox, Yankees
|
Mets (May 20-22, Francisco Lindor's first time suiting up there as a visitor)
|
American League Central
|
Royals
|
March 28
|
April 8
|
Twins
|
Padres, D-backs, Giants, Marlins (first time since 2013)
|
American League Central
|
Tigers
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
White Sox, Twins, Rangers, Royals, Cardinals
|
Dodgers (July 12-14, first visit to Comerica Park since 2017)
|
American League Central
|
Twins
|
March 28
|
April 4
|
Royals
|
Phillies (July 22-24, first visit since 2016), Marlins (Sept. 24-26, first visit since 2016)
|
American League Central
|
White Sox
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Tigers
|
Braves (April 1-3, first appearance at Guaranteed Rate Field since 2016)
|
American League West
|
Angels
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Orioles
|
Red Sox (April 5, odd quirk: Angels don't welcome an AL West opponent until June 7 against the Astros)
|
American League West
|
Astros
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Yankees, Blue Jays, Rangers, Braves
|
Rockies (Mexico City Series on April 27-28), Braves (April 15-17, first visit since clinching 2021 World Series), Astros (first visit since 2013)
|
American League West
|
Athletics
|
March 28
|
April 8
|
Guardians, Red Sox, Cardinals, Rangers, Yankees, Guardians, Orioles
|
Rangers (May 8, one of two scheduled doubleheaders), Rockies (Mexico City Series on April 27-28)
|
American League West
|
Mariners
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Red Sox, D-backs
|
D-backs (April 26-28), D-backs (2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll's return)
|
American League West
|
Rangers
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Cubs
|
Cubs (March 28, fifth time since 2014 hosting an NL team on Opening Day), Rangers (All-Star Game hosting duties on July 16)
|
National League East
|
Braves
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Phillies
|
Guardians (April 26-28, first visit since 2017)
|
National League East
|
Marlins
|
March 28
|
April 1
|
Pirates
|
White Sox (July 5-7, first series for White Sox since 2004 and '16)
|
National League East
|
Mets
|
March 28
|
May 10
|
Brewers
|
Royals (first visit since 2016), Phillies (June 8-9 in the 2024 London Series), Twins (July 29-31, Carlos Correa's return)
|
National League East
|
Nationals
|
March 28
|
April 1
|
Pirates
|
Twins (first visit since 2016 on May 20-22), Angels (Aug. 9-11, potential return of Anthony Rendon)
|
National League East
|
Phillies
|
March 28
|
March 28
|
Braves
|
Guardians (first visit since 2016), Astros (first since 2017)
|
National League Central
|
Brewers
|
March 28
|
April 2
|
Twins, Mariners
|
Yankees (April 26-28), Rays (April 29-May 1), Blue Jays (June 10-12)
|
National League Central
|
Cardinals
|
March 28
|
April 4
|
Dodgers
|
Marlins (first visit since 2017), Red Sox (May 17-19, Rafael Devers' first visit), Orioles (May 20-22, Adley Rutschman's first visit), Rays (Aug. 6-8, Wander Franco's first visit), Mariners (Sept. 6-8, Julio Rodríguez's first visit), Rickwood Field game in Birmingham against the Giants (June 20)
|
National League Central
|
Cubs
|
March 28
|
April 1
|
Rangers
|
Astros (first visit since 2013), Blue Jays (Aug. 16-18, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Wrigley debut), Yankees (Sept. 6-8, Anthony Rizzo's return)
|
National League Central
|
Reds
|
March 28
|
March 28
|
Nationals
|
A's, Angels, Astros, Orioles, Red Sox
|
National League Central
|
Pirates
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Marlins
|
Orioles, Angels (first visits since at least 2017), Royals (Roberto Clemente Day on Sept. 15)
|
National League West
|
D-backs
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Rockies
|
Yankees (April 1-3, only 11 games at Chase Field in history), White Sox (June 14-16), Blue Jays (July 12-14)
|
National League West
|
Dodgers
|
March 20
|
April 5
|
Padres
|
Nationals on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Red Sox (July 19-21), return of Corey Seager as a Ranger (June 11-13)
|
National League West
|
Giants
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
Padres
|
Phillies (July 27, second of two planned doubleheaders), Yankees (May 31-June 2, potential visit from Aaron Judge), Carlos Correa's visit with the Twins (July 12-14), division rivals Giants (Sept. 23-25) and Padres (Sept. 27-29)
|
National League West
|
Padres
|
March 20
|
March 28
|
Dodgers
|
Giants (April 5, first four games against division rivals), Yankees (May 24-26, potential visit from Aaron Judge), D-backs (April 19-21), D-backs (2023 NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll's return)
|
National League West
|
Rockies
|
March 28
|
April 5
|
D-backs
|
Red Sox (July 22-24), Orioles (Aug. 30-Sept. 1), rare visits to Coors Field for the Pirates, Rangers, and Guardians
Don't forget about the enthusiasm in the United States and Canada either. Opening Day, March 28, promises to be exciting as all 30 clubs hit the field. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 29, with the 94th All-Star Game set to take place on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
