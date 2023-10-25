Check Here the NBA Season 2024 October Schedule, Live Streaming, Salary, Payroll and more

The NBA season for 2023-24 officially commences tonight in Denver and is slated to culminate in the grand finals scheduled for April. The season got underway with a captivating clash as the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, squared off against the formidable LA Lakers at 7:30 pm (ET) on Tuesday night.

The 78th instalment of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, also known as the 2023-24 NBA campaign, kicks off on October 24, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude on April 14, 2024. Notably, this season marks the inaugural inclusion of an in-season tournament, spanning from November 3 to December 9.

On February 18, 2024, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the renowned Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The NBA play-in tournament is slated for April 16 through April 19, followed by the commencement of the playoffs on April 20. The NBA Finals, a grand culmination, will commence on June 6, 2024, with a potential Game 7 slated for June 23, 2024. 2024 NBA Season October Schedule: The NBA season for 2023-24 officially commences tonight in Denver and is slated to culminate in the grand finals scheduled for April. The season gets underway with a captivating clash as the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, square off against the formidable LA Lakers at 7:30 pm (ET) this Tuesday night. Subsequently, fans can relish the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. (ET). These four teams undoubtedly rank among the most enthralling and competitive in the league.

Date Start (ET) Visitor/Neutral Home/Neutral Arena Tue, Oct 24, 2023 7:30p Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Ball Arena Tue, Oct 24, 2023 10:00p Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors Chase Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:00p Houston Rockets Orlando Magic Amway Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:00p Boston Celtics New York Knicks Madison Square Garden (IV) Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:00p Washington Wizards Indiana Pacers Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:00p Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets Spectrum Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:30p Detroit Pistons Miami Heat Kaseya Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:30p Minnesota Timberwolves Toronto Raptors Scotiabank Arena Wed, Oct 25, 2023 7:30p Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Barclays Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 8:00p New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies FedEx Forum Wed, Oct 25, 2023 8:00p Oklahoma City Thunder Chicago Bulls United Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 9:00p Sacramento Kings Utah Jazz Delta Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 9:30p Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs AT&T Center Wed, Oct 25, 2023 10:30p Portland Trail Blazers Los Angeles Clippers Crypto.com Arena Thu, Oct 26, 2023 7:30p Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum Thu, Oct 26, 2023 10:00p Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Lakers Crypto.com Arena Fri, Oct 27, 2023 7:00p Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies FedEx Forum Fri, Oct 27, 2023 7:00p Detroit Pistons Charlotte Hornets Spectrum Center Fri, Oct 27, 2023 7:30p New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks State Farm Arena Fri, Oct 27, 2023 7:30p Oklahoma City Thunder Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Date Start (ET) Visitor/Neutral Home/Neutral Arena Fri, Oct 27, 2023 7:30p Miami Heat Boston Celtics TD Garden Fri, Oct 27, 2023 8:00p Toronto Raptors Chicago Bulls United Center Fri, Oct 27, 2023 8:00p Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs AT&T Center Fri, Oct 27, 2023 8:30p Brooklyn Nets Dallas Mavericks American Airlines Center Fri, Oct 27, 2023 9:30p Los Angeles Clippers Utah Jazz Delta Center Fri, Oct 27, 2023 10:00p Orlando Magic Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center Fri, Oct 27, 2023 10:00p Golden State Warriors Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:00p Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons Little Caesars Arena Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:00p Memphis Grizzlies Washington Wizards Capital One Arena Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:00p New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans Smoothie King Center Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30p Indiana Pacers Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Sat, Oct 28, 2023 7:30p Philadelphia 76ers Toronto Raptors Scotiabank Arena Sat, Oct 28, 2023 8:00p Miami Heat Minnesota Timberwolves Target Center Sat, Oct 28, 2023 10:00p Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Footprint Center Sun, Oct 29, 2023 3:30p Denver Nuggets Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center Sun, Oct 29, 2023 7:00p Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Toyota Center Sun, Oct 29, 2023 7:00p Atlanta Hawks Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum Sun, Oct 29, 2023 7:30p Portland Trail Blazers Philadelphia 76ers Wells Fargo Center Sun, Oct 29, 2023 9:00p San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Clippers Crypto.com Arena Sun, Oct 29, 2023 9:00p Los Angeles Lakers Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center Date Start (ET) Visitor/Neutral Home/Neutral Arena Mon, Oct 30, 2023 7:00p Chicago Bulls Indiana Pacers Gainbridge Fieldhouse Mon, Oct 30, 2023 7:00p Boston Celtics Washington Wizards Capital One Arena Mon, Oct 30, 2023 7:00p Brooklyn Nets Charlotte Hornets Spectrum Center Mon, Oct 30, 2023 7:30p Portland Trail Blazers Toronto Raptors Scotiabank Arena Mon, Oct 30, 2023 7:30p Minnesota Timberwolves Atlanta Hawks State Farm Arena Mon, Oct 30, 2023 8:00p Dallas Mavericks Memphis Grizzlies FedEx Forum Mon, Oct 30, 2023 8:00p Miami Heat Milwaukee Bucks Fiserv Forum Mon, Oct 30, 2023 8:00p Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans Smoothie King Center Mon, Oct 30, 2023 8:00p Detroit Pistons Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center Mon, Oct 30, 2023 9:00p Utah Jazz Denver Nuggets Ball Arena Mon, Oct 30, 2023 10:30p Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers Crypto.com Arena Tue, Oct 31, 2023 7:30p New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Tue, Oct 31, 2023 10:00p San Antonio Spurs Phoenix Suns Footprint Center Tue, Oct 31, 2023 10:30p Orlando Magic Los Angeles Clippers Crypto.com Arena An international spectacle featuring the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks is set to enthral spectators on November 9, 2023, at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. Subsequently, the second international clash will unfold between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 11, 2024, gracing the Accor Arena in Paris. The Denver Nuggets emerged victorious and claimed the coveted 2022-23 NBA title. 2024 NBA Season Live Streaming

Viewers can exclusively tune in to Tuesday night's games via TNT, and there exists a multitude of online streaming options to experience the action without requiring a cable subscription. Coverage extends across prominent networks, including TNT, NBA TV, ESPN, and ABC. The inaugural games on Tuesday feature the Denver Nuggets facing the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off against the Phoenix Suns, all broadcast on TNT. For those opting for cable-free alternatives, several streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo TV offer opportunities to live stream the games.

2024 NBA Season Salary And Payroll Notably, NBA teams are presently committed to an astonishing sum of approximately $4.8 billion in player salaries for the ongoing season, translating to an average of approximately $160 million per team. It's noteworthy to recognize that merely three seasons ago, a meagre two teams exceeded the $160 million threshold. The aggregate NBA payroll, as it stands before any potential modifications during this season, has witnessed an impressive upsurge of around 7% compared to the previous season and a substantial 26% increase from what teams were disbursing just three years ago.

2024 NBA Season Important Players Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs The spotlight is firmly fixed on Victor Wembanyama, a prominent figure in French basketball and a formidable shot blocker. Exhibiting an extraordinary blend of ball-handling finesse and swiftness that is typically the hallmark of point guards, Wembanyama's unique skill set has left observers astounded. Speaking with BBC, Mo Mooncey, an astute NBA analyst, highlighted that such agility in a player of his stature is unprecedented. He further opined that the San Antonio Spurs may not be on the cusp of a monumental season, but it promises to be a remarkable year for the 19-year-old prodigy.