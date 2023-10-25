Quick Links

The NBA season for 2023-24 officially commences tonight in Denver and is slated to culminate in the grand finals scheduled for April. The season got underway with a captivating clash as the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, squared off against the formidable LA Lakers at 7:30 pm (ET) on Tuesday night.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Oct 25, 2023, 10:31 EDT
Check Here the NBA Season 2024 October Schedule, Live Streaming, Salary, Payroll and more
The 78th instalment of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, also known as the 2023-24 NBA campaign, kicks off on October 24, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude on April 14, 2024. Notably, this season marks the inaugural inclusion of an in-season tournament, spanning from November 3 to December 9.
On February 18, 2024, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the renowned Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The NBA play-in tournament is slated for April 16 through April 19, followed by the commencement of the playoffs on April 20. The NBA Finals, a grand culmination, will commence on June 6, 2024, with a potential Game 7 slated for June 23, 2024.

2024 NBA Season October Schedule:

The NBA season for 2023-24 officially commences tonight in Denver and is slated to culminate in the grand finals scheduled for April. The season gets underway with a captivating clash as the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, square off against the formidable LA Lakers at 7:30 pm (ET) this Tuesday night. Subsequently, fans can relish the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. (ET). These four teams undoubtedly rank among the most enthralling and competitive in the league.

Date

Start (ET)

Visitor/Neutral

Home/Neutral

Arena

Tue, Oct 24, 2023

7:30p

Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets

Ball Arena

Tue, Oct 24, 2023

10:00p

Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors

Chase Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:00p

Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic

Amway Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:00p

Boston Celtics

New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden (IV)

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:00p

Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:00p

Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Spectrum Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:30p

Detroit Pistons

Miami Heat

Kaseya Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:30p

Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors

Scotiabank Arena

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

7:30p

Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets

Barclays Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

8:00p

New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies

FedEx Forum

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

8:00p

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chicago Bulls

United Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

9:00p

Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz

Delta Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

9:30p

Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs

AT&T Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

10:30p

Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Clippers

Crypto.com Arena

Thu, Oct 26, 2023

7:30p

Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum

Thu, Oct 26, 2023

10:00p

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

7:00p

Denver Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies

FedEx Forum

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

7:00p

Detroit Pistons

Charlotte Hornets

Spectrum Center

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

7:30p

New York Knicks

Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

7:30p

Oklahoma City Thunder

Cleveland Cavaliers

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

7:30p

Miami Heat

Boston Celtics

TD Garden

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

8:00p

Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls

United Center

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

8:00p

Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs

AT&T Center

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

8:30p

Brooklyn Nets

Dallas Mavericks

American Airlines Center

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

9:30p

Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz

Delta Center

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

10:00p

Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers

Moda Center

Fri, Oct 27, 2023

10:00p

Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings

Golden 1 Center

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

7:00p

Chicago Bulls

Detroit Pistons

Little Caesars Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

7:00p

Memphis Grizzlies

Washington Wizards

Capital One Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

7:00p

New York Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans

Smoothie King Center

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

7:30p

Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

7:30p

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors

Scotiabank Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

8:00p

Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves

Target Center

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

10:00p

Utah Jazz

Phoenix Suns

Footprint Center

Sun, Oct 29, 2023

3:30p

Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder

Paycom Center

Sun, Oct 29, 2023

7:00p

Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets

Toyota Center

Sun, Oct 29, 2023

7:00p

Atlanta Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum

Sun, Oct 29, 2023

7:30p

Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers

Wells Fargo Center

Sun, Oct 29, 2023

9:00p

San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Clippers

Crypto.com Arena

Sun, Oct 29, 2023

9:00p

Los Angeles Lakers

Sacramento Kings

Golden 1 Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

7:00p

Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

7:00p

Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards

Capital One Arena

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

7:00p

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Spectrum Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

7:30p

Portland Trail Blazers

Toronto Raptors

Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

7:30p

Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks

State Farm Arena

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

8:00p

Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies

FedEx Forum

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

8:00p

Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks

Fiserv Forum

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

8:00p

Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans

Smoothie King Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

8:00p

Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder

Paycom Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

9:00p

Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets

Ball Arena

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

10:30p

Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com Arena

Tue, Oct 31, 2023

7:30p

New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue, Oct 31, 2023

10:00p

San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns

Footprint Center

Tue, Oct 31, 2023

10:30p

Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Clippers

Crypto.com Arena

An international spectacle featuring the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks is set to enthral spectators on November 9, 2023, at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. Subsequently, the second international clash will unfold between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 11, 2024, gracing the Accor Arena in Paris. The Denver Nuggets emerged victorious and claimed the coveted 2022-23 NBA title.

2024 NBA Season Live Streaming

Check Here the NBA Season 2024 October Schedule, Live Streaming, Salary, Payroll and more

Viewers can exclusively tune in to Tuesday night's games via TNT, and there exists a multitude of online streaming options to experience the action without requiring a cable subscription.

Coverage extends across prominent networks, including TNT, NBA TV, ESPN, and ABC. The inaugural games on Tuesday feature the Denver Nuggets facing the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off against the Phoenix Suns, all broadcast on TNT. For those opting for cable-free alternatives, several streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo TV offer opportunities to live stream the games.

2024 NBA Season Salary And Payroll

Notably, NBA teams are presently committed to an astonishing sum of approximately $4.8 billion in player salaries for the ongoing season, translating to an average of approximately $160 million per team. It's noteworthy to recognize that merely three seasons ago, a meagre two teams exceeded the $160 million threshold.

The aggregate NBA payroll, as it stands before any potential modifications during this season, has witnessed an impressive upsurge of around 7% compared to the previous season and a substantial 26% increase from what teams were disbursing just three years ago.

2024 NBA Season Important Players

Check Here the NBA Season 2024 October Schedule, Live Streaming, Salary, Payroll and more

Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs

The spotlight is firmly fixed on Victor Wembanyama, a prominent figure in French basketball and a formidable shot blocker. Exhibiting an extraordinary blend of ball-handling finesse and swiftness that is typically the hallmark of point guards, Wembanyama's unique skill set has left observers astounded. Speaking with BBC, Mo Mooncey, an astute NBA analyst, highlighted that such agility in a player of his stature is unprecedented. He further opined that the San Antonio Spurs may not be on the cusp of a monumental season, but it promises to be a remarkable year for the 19-year-old prodigy.

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was unfortunately sidelined due to a foot injury in the previous season. However, according to former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson, Holmgren is poised to outshine Wembanyama and clinch the prestigious Rookie of the Year accolade.

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

At the age of 38, LeBron James has etched his name in the annals of basketball history, having graced the NBA long before the birth of Victor Wembanyama. With four NBA championships to his name, James embarks on his 21st season in the league, holding the distinction of being the all-time leading scorer. Numerous experts and pundits anticipate the Los Angeles Lakers to be formidable contenders in the forthcoming season.

