Check Here the NBA Season 2024 October Schedule, Live Streaming, Salary, Payroll and more

The 78th instalment of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, also known as the 2023-24 NBA campaign, kicks off on October 24, 2023, and is scheduled to conclude on April 14, 2024. Notably, this season marks the inaugural inclusion of an in-season tournament, spanning from November 3 to December 9.
On February 18, 2024, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the renowned Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The NBA play-in tournament is slated for April 16 through April 19, followed by the commencement of the playoffs on April 20. The NBA Finals, a grand culmination, will commence on June 6, 2024, with a potential Game 7 slated for June 23, 2024.
2024 NBA Season October Schedule:
The NBA season for 2023-24 officially commences tonight in Denver and is slated to culminate in the grand finals scheduled for April. The season gets underway with a captivating clash as the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, square off against the formidable LA Lakers at 7:30 pm (ET) this Tuesday night. Subsequently, fans can relish the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. (ET). These four teams undoubtedly rank among the most enthralling and competitive in the league.
|
Date
|
Start (ET)
|
Visitor/Neutral
|
Home/Neutral
|
Arena
|
Tue, Oct 24, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Ball Arena
|
Tue, Oct 24, 2023
|
10:00p
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Chase Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Houston Rockets
|
Orlando Magic
|
Amway Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Boston Celtics
|
New York Knicks
|
Madison Square Garden (IV)
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Washington Wizards
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Spectrum Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Miami Heat
|
Kaseya Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
Barclays Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
8:00p
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
FedEx Forum
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Chicago Bulls
|
United Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
9:00p
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Utah Jazz
|
Delta Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
9:30p
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
AT&T Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
10:30p
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Thu, Oct 26, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Thu, Oct 26, 2023
|
10:00p
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
FedEx Forum
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Spectrum Center
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
7:30p
|
New York Knicks
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
State Farm Arena
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Miami Heat
|
Boston Celtics
|
TD Garden
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Chicago Bulls
|
United Center
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Houston Rockets
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
AT&T Center
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
8:30p
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
American Airlines Center
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
9:30p
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Utah Jazz
|
Delta Center
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
10:00p
|
Orlando Magic
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Moda Center
|
Fri, Oct 27, 2023
|
10:00p
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
Washington Wizards
|
Capital One Arena
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
7:00p
|
New York Knicks
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Miami Heat
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Target Center
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
10:00p
|
Utah Jazz
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Footprint Center
|
Sun, Oct 29, 2023
|
3:30p
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Paycom Center
|
Sun, Oct 29, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Golden State Warriors
|
Houston Rockets
|
Toyota Center
|
Sun, Oct 29, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Sun, Oct 29, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Sun, Oct 29, 2023
|
9:00p
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Sun, Oct 29, 2023
|
9:00p
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Boston Celtics
|
Washington Wizards
|
Capital One Arena
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
7:00p
|
Brooklyn Nets
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Spectrum Center
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Scotiabank Arena
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
7:30p
|
Minnesota Timberwolves
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
State Farm Arena
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
FedEx Forum
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Miami Heat
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Fiserv Forum
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Golden State Warriors
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
8:00p
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Paycom Center
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
9:00p
|
Utah Jazz
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Ball Arena
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
10:30p
|
Orlando Magic
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Crypto.com Arena
|
Tue, Oct 31, 2023
|
7:30p
|
New York Knicks
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|
Tue, Oct 31, 2023
|
10:00p
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Phoenix Suns
|
Footprint Center
|
Tue, Oct 31, 2023
|
10:30p
|
Orlando Magic
|
Los Angeles Clippers
|
Crypto.com Arena
An international spectacle featuring the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks is set to enthral spectators on November 9, 2023, at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City. Subsequently, the second international clash will unfold between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 11, 2024, gracing the Accor Arena in Paris. The Denver Nuggets emerged victorious and claimed the coveted 2022-23 NBA title.
2024 NBA Season Live Streaming
Viewers can exclusively tune in to Tuesday night's games via TNT, and there exists a multitude of online streaming options to experience the action without requiring a cable subscription.
Coverage extends across prominent networks, including TNT, NBA TV, ESPN, and ABC. The inaugural games on Tuesday feature the Denver Nuggets facing the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off against the Phoenix Suns, all broadcast on TNT. For those opting for cable-free alternatives, several streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and Fubo TV offer opportunities to live stream the games.
2024 NBA Season Salary And Payroll
Notably, NBA teams are presently committed to an astonishing sum of approximately $4.8 billion in player salaries for the ongoing season, translating to an average of approximately $160 million per team. It's noteworthy to recognize that merely three seasons ago, a meagre two teams exceeded the $160 million threshold.
The aggregate NBA payroll, as it stands before any potential modifications during this season, has witnessed an impressive upsurge of around 7% compared to the previous season and a substantial 26% increase from what teams were disbursing just three years ago.
2024 NBA Season Important Players
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs
The spotlight is firmly fixed on Victor Wembanyama, a prominent figure in French basketball and a formidable shot blocker. Exhibiting an extraordinary blend of ball-handling finesse and swiftness that is typically the hallmark of point guards, Wembanyama's unique skill set has left observers astounded. Speaking with BBC, Mo Mooncey, an astute NBA analyst, highlighted that such agility in a player of his stature is unprecedented. He further opined that the San Antonio Spurs may not be on the cusp of a monumental season, but it promises to be a remarkable year for the 19-year-old prodigy.
Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was unfortunately sidelined due to a foot injury in the previous season. However, according to former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson, Holmgren is poised to outshine Wembanyama and clinch the prestigious Rookie of the Year accolade.
LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers
At the age of 38, LeBron James has etched his name in the annals of basketball history, having graced the NBA long before the birth of Victor Wembanyama. With four NBA championships to his name, James embarks on his 21st season in the league, holding the distinction of being the all-time leading scorer. Numerous experts and pundits anticipate the Los Angeles Lakers to be formidable contenders in the forthcoming season.
