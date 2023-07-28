2023 Ryder Cup: Schedule, Teams, Tickets, Location and Captains

This 44th edition of the biennial competition will pit Europe's male professional golfers against their American counterparts in various match-play formats over three intense days.

The 2023 Ryder Cup makes its way back to Europe, where Team USA is eager to achieve its first victory on foreign soil in three decades. Their last triumph on European turf was at the Belfry in 1993, but their recent dominant and record-breaking win at Whistling Straits has positioned them as strong favorites as they head to Rome. This 44th edition of the biennial competition will pit Europe's male professional golfers against their American counterparts in various match-play formats over three intense days. It marks the historic occasion of the Ryder Cup being played in Italy for the very first time. Defending champions, Team USA, clinched a resounding 19-9 victory in the 2021 Ryder Cup, setting the stage for their challenge in 2023.

2023 Ryder Cup Schedule The high-stakes tournament is set to unfold on September 29, September 30, and October 1, 2023. These crucial dates fall on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, adhering to the revered and time-honored match schedule for the Ryder Cup. Initially slated for the year 2022, this edition of the Ryder Cup faced a delay like its predecessor, the 2020 competition, which was pushed to 2021 due to the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the 44th Ryder Cup also had to be postponed by a year.

Spanning three days, the Ryder Cup will showcase the electrifying foursomes, fourball, and singles formats, providing a spectacle of skill, passion, and fierce competition. Date Event Thursday, Sept. 28 Opening ceremonies Friday, Sept. 29 4 foursome matches and 4 fourball matches Saturday, Sept. 30 4 foursome matches and 4 fourball matches Sunday, Oct. 1 12 singles matches, closing ceremonies 2023 Ryder Cup Teams and Captains In the 2023 Ryder Cup, Team USA will be led by the formidable captain, Zach Johnson. Having previously served as an assistant captain for two American teams in the Ryder Cup, Johnson brings valuable experience and leadership to his role. Not only that, but he also showcased his skills as a player, representing Team USA in five Ryder Cups held in 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016. His performance on the course resulted in a commendable overall record of 8-7-2, and notably, he boasted a remarkable 3-1-1 record in singles matches, proving his prowess in individual play.