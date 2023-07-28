2023 Ryder Cup: Schedule, Teams, Tickets, Location and Captains

The 2023 Ryder Cup makes its way back to Europe, where Team USA is eager to achieve its first victory on foreign soil in three decades. Their last triumph on European turf was at the Belfry in 1993, but their recent dominant and record-breaking win at Whistling Straits has positioned them as strong favorites as they head to Rome.
This 44th edition of the biennial competition will pit Europe's male professional golfers against their American counterparts in various match-play formats over three intense days. It marks the historic occasion of the Ryder Cup being played in Italy for the very first time. Defending champions, Team USA, clinched a resounding 19-9 victory in the 2021 Ryder Cup, setting the stage for their challenge in 2023.
2023 Ryder Cup Schedule
The high-stakes tournament is set to unfold on September 29, September 30, and October 1, 2023. These crucial dates fall on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, adhering to the revered and time-honored match schedule for the Ryder Cup.
Initially slated for the year 2022, this edition of the Ryder Cup faced a delay like its predecessor, the 2020 competition, which was pushed to 2021 due to the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the 44th Ryder Cup also had to be postponed by a year.
Spanning three days, the Ryder Cup will showcase the electrifying foursomes, fourball, and singles formats, providing a spectacle of skill, passion, and fierce competition.
|
Date
|
Event
|
Thursday, Sept. 28
|
Opening ceremonies
|
Friday, Sept. 29
|
4 foursome matches and 4 fourball matches
|
Saturday, Sept. 30
|
4 foursome matches and 4 fourball matches
|
Sunday, Oct. 1
|
12 singles matches, closing ceremonies
2023 Ryder Cup Teams and Captains
In the 2023 Ryder Cup, Team USA will be led by the formidable captain, Zach Johnson. Having previously served as an assistant captain for two American teams in the Ryder Cup, Johnson brings valuable experience and leadership to his role. Not only that, but he also showcased his skills as a player, representing Team USA in five Ryder Cups held in 2006, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016. His performance on the course resulted in a commendable overall record of 8-7-2, and notably, he boasted a remarkable 3-1-1 record in singles matches, proving his prowess in individual play.
What an unbelievable honor to be your next @RyderCupUSA Team Captain. Time to lead #RyderCupUSA to victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GYAamq6D94 — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) February 28, 2022
On the other side, Team Europe will be skillfully guided by their captain, Luke Donald. As a player, Donald participated in four Ryder Cups, and his team emerged victorious in all four of those battles. His exceptional performance throughout those four Cups earned him one of the best records as a player, amassing an impressive 10 wins, merely four losses, and one half. It's no wonder he is highly respected in the golfing world. In addition to his exceptional playing career, Donald also served as vice-captain for two previous European squads, further solidifying his expertise in the Ryder Cup environment.
2023 Ryder Cup Tickets
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday General Admission tickets have been completely sold out. If you still wish to be part of the action in Rome from Friday to Sunday, we encourage you to check out our exclusive Premium Experience packages, Ticketed Experiences, and Travel Packages for an unforgettable Ryder Cup experience.
Furthermore, if you plan to attend the event on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, we still have General Admission tickets available for those days. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness the Ryder Cup unfold at its finest!
2023 Ryder Cup Location
Italy will host the Ryder Cup 2023 for the very first time, marking a historic occasion in the tournament's history. The captivating city of Rome will serve as the location, with the esteemed Marco Simone Golf & Country Club as the battleground for the players. This golf course is situated less than 11 miles away from the bustling center of Rome, offering easy access to all the excitement.
ALSO READ - US OPEN 2023: Wyndham Clark Triumphs, Results and Impressive Purse Payout
Also Read - MLB 2024 Schedule