Who Is Zack Britton? Check Career Highlights and Records

The formidable left-handed closer, Zack Britton, a two-time All-Star with the Orioles during the 2010s, has officially declared his retirement, as reported by The Athletic. At 35 years old, Britton, who last showcased his talents with the Yankees in 2022, has decided to bring the curtain down on his illustrious baseball career.
In an interview with The Athletic, Britton attributed his retirement to a combination of accumulating injuries and a deep-seated desire to dedicate more time to his wife and four children. Reflecting on his remarkable 12-year journey in professional baseball, Britton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play at the highest level.
"There's a lot of talented guys who don't get to play for 12 years," Britton remarked. "So I'm very grateful for that. It was the journey, honestly, that was special. I was never great at being good at two things, and now it's time to be all-in on my family."
Who Is Zack Britton?
For those unfamiliar with the accomplished pitcher, Zackary Grant Britton, born on December 22, 1987, formerly known professionally as Zach Britton until February 2019, made a lasting impact in Major League Baseball (MLB) through his contributions with the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees. As he bids farewell to the field, Britton leaves behind a legacy marked by his prowess on the mound and a commitment to prioritizing family in the next chapter of his life.
|
Pitcher
|
Born: December 22, 1987 (age 35)
|
Panorama City, California, U.S.
|
Batted
|
Left
|
Threw
|
Left
|
MLB debut
|
April 3, 2011, for the Baltimore Orioles
|
Last appearance
|
September 30, 2022, for the New York Yankees
|
MLB statistics
|
Win-loss record
|
35–26
|
Earned run average
|
3.13
|
Strikeouts
|
532
|
Saves
|
154
|
Teams
|
Baltimore Orioles
|
2011–2018
|
New York Yankees
|
2018–2022
|
Career highlights and awards
|
2× All-Star
|
2015, 2016
|
AL Reliever of the Year
|
2016
|
AL Saves Leader
|
2016
Hailing from Weatherford High School in Texas, Zack Britton's journey to baseball stardom commenced when he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round of the 2006 MLB draft. Initially taking the mound as a starting pitcher, Britton later transitioned to the role of a closer, a move that significantly amplified his impact on the game.
Noteworthy milestones in Britton's career include leading the American League in saves in 2016 and earning All-Star honours in both 2015 and 2016. His dominance on the field reached its zenith from September 20, 2015, to August 23, 2017, during which he successfully converted an impressive 60 consecutive saves, establishing an American League record. This exceptional feat underscored Britton's prowess as a reliable and clutch performer.
Zack Britton's Pitching style
Examining Britton's pitching style sheds light on the arsenal that contributed to his success. Employing three distinct pitches, his primary weapon is a sinker that averages an impressive 96 mph, with a maximum velocity of 99 mph. Complementing this, Britton utilizes a four-seam fastball delivered at a similar speed. Additionally, he incorporates a curveball into his repertoire, maintaining an average speed range of 82–83 mph. Notably, his reliance on a swift sinker positions him as an extraordinary ground ball pitcher, further solidifying his effectiveness on the mound.
Zack Britton's Career Stats
Pitching:
|
Year
|
W
|
L
|
ERA
|
G
|
GS
|
SV
|
IP
|
SO
|
WHIP
|
Career Regular Season
|
35
|
26
|
3.13
|
442
|
46
|
154
|
641
|
532
|
1.26
Batting:
|
Year
|
AB
|
R
|
H
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
OBP
|
OPS
|
Career Regular Season
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0.625
|
0.625
|
1.75
Zack Britton's Career With the New York Yankees
The trajectory of Zack Britton's career took a significant turn on July 24, 2018, when the Orioles orchestrated a trade, sending him to the New York Yankees in exchange for Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll, and Josh Rogers. Britton, donning the Yankees' uniform, delivered a commendable performance in the 2018 season, boasting a 2.88 ERA in 25 appearances. Notably, his exceptional 1.86 ERA from 2016 to 2018 ranked as the lowest among all Major League Baseball pitchers with 100 or more innings pitched during that period.
12 MLB seasons
2x All-Star
154 saves
Congratulations to Zack Britton on a great career! pic.twitter.com/lU0p1GVatI — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2023
Solidifying his commitment to the Yankees, Britton inked a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year on January 11, 2019. His contributions continued to shine in 2020, where he notched an impressive 1.89 ERA along with eight saves. The Yankees, recognizing his value, exercised Britton's $14 million option for the 2022 season on October 29.
However, the latter part of Britton's career faced challenges. During spring training in 2021, he encountered elbow discomfort, leading to the discovery of a bone chip in his left elbow through an MRI. The subsequent arthroscopic surgery mandated a recovery period of 3-4 months, resulting in Britton being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 31, 2021. Remarkably, he returned to action on June 12.
Zack Britton's Retirement
On August 12, 2021, Britton found himself in a historic matchup as the first losing pitcher in the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Despite a Yankees rally, Britton's appearance ended in a dramatic fashion with a home run by Tim Anderson, securing a 9–8 win for the White Sox.
Unfortunately, Britton faced further setbacks, undergoing Tommy John surgery along with the removal of bone chips in his pitching elbow on September 9, 2021. Despite this, he displayed resilience by returning to the field, being activated from the 60-day injured list on September 22, 2022. However, on September 30, 2022, Britton left the game due to arm fatigue, prompting his return to the 60-day injured list the following day.
On November 20, 2023, Zack Britton formally announced his retirement from professional baseball, marking the conclusion of a remarkable career punctuated by highs, challenges, and unwavering dedication to the sport.
