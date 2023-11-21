Who Is Zack Britton? Check Career Highlights and Records

For those unfamiliar with the accomplished pitcher, Zackary Grant Britton, born on December 22, 1987, formerly known professionally as Zach Britton until February 2019, made a lasting impact in Major League Baseball (MLB) through his contributions with the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees.

The formidable left-handed closer, Zack Britton, a two-time All-Star with the Orioles during the 2010s, has officially declared his retirement, as reported by The Athletic. At 35 years old, Britton, who last showcased his talents with the Yankees in 2022, has decided to bring the curtain down on his illustrious baseball career.

In an interview with The Athletic, Britton attributed his retirement to a combination of accumulating injuries and a deep-seated desire to dedicate more time to his wife and four children. Reflecting on his remarkable 12-year journey in professional baseball, Britton expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play at the highest level. "There's a lot of talented guys who don't get to play for 12 years," Britton remarked. "So I'm very grateful for that. It was the journey, honestly, that was special. I was never great at being good at two things, and now it's time to be all-in on my family."

For those unfamiliar with the accomplished pitcher, Zackary Grant Britton, born on December 22, 1987, formerly known professionally as Zach Britton until February 2019, made a lasting impact in Major League Baseball (MLB) through his contributions with the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees. As he bids farewell to the field, Britton leaves behind a legacy marked by his prowess on the mound and a commitment to prioritizing family in the next chapter of his life.

Pitcher Born: December 22, 1987 (age 35) Panorama City, California, U.S. Batted Left Threw Left MLB debut April 3, 2011, for the Baltimore Orioles Last appearance September 30, 2022, for the New York Yankees MLB statistics Win-loss record 35–26 Earned run average 3.13 Strikeouts 532 Saves 154 Teams Baltimore Orioles 2011–2018 New York Yankees 2018–2022 Career highlights and awards 2× All-Star 2015, 2016 AL Reliever of the Year 2016 AL Saves Leader 2016 Hailing from Weatherford High School in Texas, Zack Britton's journey to baseball stardom commenced when he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round of the 2006 MLB draft. Initially taking the mound as a starting pitcher, Britton later transitioned to the role of a closer, a move that significantly amplified his impact on the game.

Noteworthy milestones in Britton's career include leading the American League in saves in 2016 and earning All-Star honours in both 2015 and 2016. His dominance on the field reached its zenith from September 20, 2015, to August 23, 2017, during which he successfully converted an impressive 60 consecutive saves, establishing an American League record. This exceptional feat underscored Britton's prowess as a reliable and clutch performer.