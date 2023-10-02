Who is the Owner of Liverpool FC? Check Net Worth and Other Details

Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC) belong solely to Fenway Sports Group LLC, managed by the dynamic duo of John Henry and Tom Werner. It's an ownership structure with a shared vision for the club's success.

In the world of football, the name John W. Henry and his business empire, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), resonate with every fan. Liverpool Football Club, a historic institution, finds itself under their ownership, and the story behind it is as compelling as any matchday drama.

The Liverpool ownership saga took a tumultuous turn when Hicks and Gillett took the helm in 2007, initially valuing the club at £218.9 million. Their tenure proved contentious, marked by disagreements over the club's direction and mounting debt due to a leveraged takeover.

By 2010, it became evident that Hicks and Gillett had no place on Merseyside, and the club's financial woes deepened. An audit by KPMG sounded the alarm, leading creditors, including the Royal Bank of Scotland, to take legal action. A High Court ruling forced the American duo to relinquish control, paving the way for a swift deal with FSG valuing the club at £300 million.

FSG, at the time known for their ownership of the Boston Red Sox, had achieved historic success in baseball, ending an 86-year trophy drought with a World Series win in 2004. Their entry into football marked a new era for Liverpool.

At the helm of FSG stands John W. Henry, the founder and largest shareholder. Henry's journey from investment business success to sports conglomerate ownership showcases his passion for professional sports. His net worth is $5.1B.

Tom Werner, FSG's chairman, possesses a background in TV production and shares ownership and leadership roles at Liverpool Football Club and the Red Sox. According to some official sources, his net worth is $1.7B.

Michael Gordon, FSG's president, held the third-largest shareholding until 2021 when a New York private investment firm acquired a significant stake in FSG.

How much did Liverpool cost? When did Fenway Sports Group buy Liverpool?

FSG purchased Liverpool for £300 million ($476 million) in 2010. This acquisition marked the end of a turbulent era and set the stage for Liverpool's resurgence.

Following FSG's takeover, Liverpool's financial trajectory changed dramatically. The club's valuation soared from $822 million to an impressive $2.183 billion. Annual revenue witnessed a remarkable upswing, doubling from €225.3 million in the 2009/10 season to €604 million in 2019.

Trophies won under FSG

Competition Best Result Year Premier League Winner 2019/20 Champions League Winner 2018/19 FA Cup Finalist 2011/12 League Cup Winner 2021/22 Club World Cup Winner 2019 UEFA Super Cup Winner 2019 Community Shield Loser 2019, 2020

Liverpool Football Club's journey under FSG has been nothing short of remarkable, both on and off the pitch. As Liverpool fans cheer for their team, they can also celebrate the club's remarkable financial transformation under the stewardship of John W. Henry and Fenway Sports Group.

