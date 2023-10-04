Who is the Owner of Napoli Football Club? Check the Name Here!

In the history of Italian football, one name shines brightly - Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli, affectionately known as Napoli. The club's inception in 1926, as Associazione Calcio Napoli, marked the culmination of a merger between U.S. Internazionale Napoli and Naples Foot-Ball Club. The early chapters of Napoli's narrative were modest, with the club tasting the sweet nectar of success only in 1962 when they clinched their maiden major trophy, the Coppa Italia.

However, it was in the late 1970s that Napoli's star began to ascend, igniting the passions of their fervent supporters. Their second Coppa Italia triumph in 1976 served as a prelude to a golden era in the 1980s, a period of unparalleled triumphs triggered by the acquisition of the legendary Diego Maradona in 1984. The mere mention of Maradona's name sends shivers down the spine of the Napoli faithful, as he masterminded a glittering trophy haul that culminated in the retirement of his iconic number 10 jersey. During this epoch, Napoli clinched two Serie A titles (in 1987 and 1990), the 1987 Coppa Italia, the 1990 Supercoppa Italiana, and their solitary European glory with the 1989 UEFA Cup.

Amidst the glories of yesteryears, the 1991–92 season marked a watershed moment as Napoli finished fourth, yet it also signalled the onset of a gradual decline, both financially and on the pitch. The departure of luminaries like Gianfranco Zola, Daniel Fonseca, Ciro Ferrara, and Careca by 1994 cast a shadow of uncertainty. The darkest hour arrived in August 2004 when Napoli faced bankruptcy, threatening the very existence of football in this vibrant city.

Enter Aurelio De Laurentiis , a visionary film producer born on the 24th of May, 1949, whose indomitable spirit breathed new life into the club. In a bid to secure football's future in Napoli, he ingeniously rebranded the club as Napoli Soccer, navigating the tricky waters until the revival of their original name. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) placed Napoli in Serie C1, where their dreams of promotion were dashed by a heartbreaking 2–1 playoff loss to local rivals Avellino during the 2004–05 season.

De Laurentiis took the helm with the resolute ambition of restoring Napoli's glory and ensuring financial stability. Two promotions in a mere three years propelled Napoli back to the Serie A summit. The initial years were marked by mid-table mediocrity, but in the watershed 2010–11 season, Napoli scaled new heights by securing a spot in the prestigious UEFA Champions League. Throughout the 2010s, Napoli cemented their place at the summit of the Serie A table and made waves in European football. Under De Laurentiis' astute ownership, Napoli's triumphant march culminated in clinching the Serie A title in the scintillating 2022–23 Serie A season.

Ownership History

Below is the list of the official presidential history of Napoli:

Name Years Giorgio Ascarelli 1926–27 Gustavo Zinzaro 1927–28 Giovanni Maresca 1928–29 Giorgio Ascarelli 1929–30 Giovanni Maresca Eugenio Coppola 1930–32 Vincenzo Savarese 1932–36 Achille Lauro 1936–40 Gaetano Del Pezzo 1941 Tommaso Leonetti 1942–43 Luigi Piscitelli 1941–43 Annibale Fienga 1943–45 Vincenzo Savarese 1945–46 Pasquale Russo 1946–48 Egidio Musollino 1948–51 Alfonso Cuomo 1951–52 Achille Lauro 1952–54 Alfonso Cuomo 1954–63 Luigi Scuotto 1963–64 Roberto Fiore 1964–67 Gioacchino Lauro 1967–68 Antonio Corcione 1968–69 Corrado Ferlaino 1969–71 Ettore Sacchi 1971–72 Corrado Ferlaino 1972–83 Marino Brancaccio 1983 Corrado Ferlaino 1983–93 Ellenio F. Gallo 1993–95 Vincenzo Schiano di Colella (honorary president) 1995–96 Gian Marco Innocenti (honorary president) 1997–98 Federico Scalingi (honorary president) 1999–2000 Giorgio Corbelli 2000–02 Salvatore Naldi 2002–04 Aurelio De Laurentiis 2004–

During the thrilling 2023 Champions League campaign, Luciano Spalletti guided Napoli to an unprecedented achievement - a spot in the coveted quarter-finals, marking a historic milestone in their European journey. However, their dreams of glory were dashed as they faced a formidable Serie A rival, AC Milan, in a hard-fought battle. The aggregate score of 2–1 reflected the tight contest, with Napoli narrowly falling short after a 1–0 loss on the road and a 1–1 draw in the home leg.

