Chicago Bears Owners Name and Net Worth Here

The Windy City, Chicago, boasts a professional American football team that strikes fear into the hearts of its rivals - the Chicago Bears. These gridiron warriors are fierce competitors in the National Football League (NFL), proudly representing the National Football Conference (NFC) North Division.

With a history steeped in glory, the Bears have seized nine NFL Championships, including the coveted Super Bowl XX in 1986. Beyond the trophy cabinet, they lay claim to the NFL record for the highest number of enshrinees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and boast the most retired jersey numbers. When it comes to victories, only the Green Bay Packers have edged past them, placing the Bears in an illustrious second place.

Who is the Owner of the Chicago Bears? In the echelons of ownership, the Chicago Bears have a storied tale. George Halas McCaskey, the patriarch of the franchise, has passed the torch to his family. Virginia Halas McCaskey, his daughter, commands the lion's share with 22.6% of the team's stocks, wielding her voting power on behalf of 11 children and two nephews, each holding 3.8%.

The Brizzolara family's stocks, amounting to 8.33%, further cement her dominion, granting her an astounding 80.33% ownership stake and control over the team's destiny. Pat Ryan, former chairman and CEO of Aon Corp., along with the estate of the late Andrew J. McKenna, collectively own 19.67% of the club, with Ryan serving as a vital board member. Owner Age Source of Wealth Net Worth (Forbes) Residence Virginia McCaskey 92 Ownership of Chicago Bears $1.3 billion Des Plaines, Illinois Patrick Ryan 77 Ownership of Chicago Bears N/A N/A Andrew McKenna 84 Ownership of Chicago Bears N/A N/A Forbes, the arbiter of financial clout, reported in 2023 that the Chicago Bears have ascended to stratospheric heights, now commanding a staggering valuation of $6.3 billion. This astounding figure propels them to the zenith of the NFL's financial echelon, solidifying their status as the league's gift richest franchise. It's worth noting that Chicago, with its immense media market, ranks third in the United States, further enhancing the Bears' allure and financial prowess.

The saga of the Chicago Bears began in 1919, masterminded by Augustus Eugene Staley, owner of the A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company. For the initial two years, the team remained under the company's umbrella. However, in 1922, Staley, burdened by the financial weight of professional football, transferred ownership to the legendary George Halas. To sweeten the deal, Staley signed off on a $5,000 sponsorship agreement that retained the Staleys' name for one additional season. Halas, in turn, brought Edward "Dutch" Sternaman on board as a co-owner, formalizing the team's incorporation during a momentous league meeting on January 28, 1922.