Chicago Bears Owners Name and Net Worth Here

The Windy City, Chicago, boasts a professional American football team that strikes fear into the hearts of its rivals - the Chicago Bears. These gridiron warriors are fierce competitors in the National Football League (NFL), proudly representing the National Football Conference (NFC) North Division.
With a history steeped in glory, the Bears have seized nine NFL Championships, including the coveted Super Bowl XX in 1986. Beyond the trophy cabinet, they lay claim to the NFL record for the highest number of enshrinees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and boast the most retired jersey numbers. When it comes to victories, only the Green Bay Packers have edged past them, placing the Bears in an illustrious second place.
Who is the Owner of the Chicago Bears?
In the echelons of ownership, the Chicago Bears have a storied tale. George Halas McCaskey, the patriarch of the franchise, has passed the torch to his family. Virginia Halas McCaskey, his daughter, commands the lion's share with 22.6% of the team's stocks, wielding her voting power on behalf of 11 children and two nephews, each holding 3.8%.
The Brizzolara family's stocks, amounting to 8.33%, further cement her dominion, granting her an astounding 80.33% ownership stake and control over the team's destiny. Pat Ryan, former chairman and CEO of Aon Corp., along with the estate of the late Andrew J. McKenna, collectively own 19.67% of the club, with Ryan serving as a vital board member.
|
Owner
|
Age
|
Source of Wealth
|
Net Worth (Forbes)
|
Residence
|
Virginia McCaskey
|
92
|
Ownership of Chicago Bears
|
$1.3 billion
|
Des Plaines, Illinois
|
Patrick Ryan
|
77
|
Ownership of Chicago Bears
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Andrew McKenna
|
84
|
Ownership of Chicago Bears
|
N/A
|
N/A
Forbes, the arbiter of financial clout, reported in 2023 that the Chicago Bears have ascended to stratospheric heights, now commanding a staggering valuation of $6.3 billion. This astounding figure propels them to the zenith of the NFL's financial echelon, solidifying their status as the league's gift richest franchise. It's worth noting that Chicago, with its immense media market, ranks third in the United States, further enhancing the Bears' allure and financial prowess.
Ownership History
The saga of the Chicago Bears began in 1919, masterminded by Augustus Eugene Staley, owner of the A. E. Staley Manufacturing Company. For the initial two years, the team remained under the company's umbrella. However, in 1922, Staley, burdened by the financial weight of professional football, transferred ownership to the legendary George Halas. To sweeten the deal, Staley signed off on a $5,000 sponsorship agreement that retained the Staleys' name for one additional season. Halas, in turn, brought Edward "Dutch" Sternaman on board as a co-owner, formalizing the team's incorporation during a momentous league meeting on January 28, 1922.
As the season drew to a close, a fierce ownership tussle unfolded, pitting Halas and Sternaman against agent Bill Harley. Harley, having secured a contract that promised him and his brother Chic Harley one-third ownership of the team, found himself in the crosshairs of controversy when a physical examination revealed health impairments stemming from his wartime service. The other league owners decisively nullified the contract, granting victory to the Halas/Sternaman partnership by an 8–2 vote.
The Evolution of Ownership
In 1931, Sternaman opted to relinquish his share, offering it to Halas for $38,000 as he diverted his focus to other enterprises. The purchase agreement outlined instalment payments and a clause stipulating that any default by Halas would revert ownership to Sternaman.
To secure the initial funding, Halas enlisted investors, including Ralph Brizzolara (8.33%), Jim McMillen ($5,000), and George Trafton's mother, who contributed $20,000 (later bought out for $40,000). Charles Bidwill joined the ownership ranks with a $5,000 stock purchase in 1933, which was eventually acquired by Violet Bidwill for $50,000 in 1949. Furthermore, Bidwill facilitated a bank loan to cover the remaining $5,000 required to settle the Sternaman deal. Halas continued to preside over the club as president and principal owner until his passing on October 31, 1983.
The Halas Dynasty
George Halas's children, George Halas Jr. ("Mugs") and Virginia McCaskey solidified their positions within the team's ownership through prior gifts and sales. Following "Mugs" Halas's passing in 1979, Halas Sr. retained a substantial 49.35% interest in the Bears.
The estate of Halas Jr. held a 19.67% stake, with other shareholders including Virginia McCaskey, Jim Finks (3.5%, later relinquished upon his resignation as the team GM), Charles Brizzolara, Robert and Carol Brizzolara in joint tenancy, and Nancy Lorenz. In 1981, these stakeholders engineered a pivotal merger, uniting the Bears with a newly formed Delaware-incorporated entity, the Chicago Bears. This merger cemented their commitment to sustaining the Bears' enduring legacy in the NFL.
