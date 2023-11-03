Quick Links

Who is Stephen Curry? Know Stats, Height, Weight, Jersey and Other Details

Curry's formative years unfolded in Charlotte, North Carolina, the domain where his father carved a prominent chapter of his NBA career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 3, 2023, 08:17 EDT
Stephen Curry: Know Stats, Height, Weight, Jersey and Other Details
Stephen Curry: Know Stats, Height, Weight, Jersey and Other Details

Renowned as a preeminent figure in the world of professional basketball, Wardell Stephen Curry II, born on March 14, 1988, commands the court as an American athlete in the National Basketball Association (NBA), donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. His name resounds in the annals of the sport, recognized not only as an unparalleled marksman but also as one of the most eminent athletes in the history of the game.

Stephen Curry: Know Stats, Height, Weight, Jersey and Other Details

Curry's impact on the basketball landscape is unequivocal, as he stands as a catalyst in the evolution of the sport, igniting a fervour for three-point shooting among teams and players alike. His accolades speak volumes, featuring four NBA championships, two NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) titles, an NBA Finals MVP, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, a nine-time NBA All-Star selection, and a nine-time All-NBA distinction, with four instances on the first team.

ALSO READ| Who was Bob Knight? Know More About The 3 Times NCAA Titles Winning Coach

Who is Stephen Curry?

Stephen Curry, hailing from Akron, Ohio, is the offspring of Sonya and Dell Curry. His entry into this world transpired on March 14, 1988, within the walls of Summa Akron City Hospital, coinciding with his father's stint as a Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Stephen Curry: Know Stats, Height, Weight, Jersey and Other Details

Curry's formative years unfolded in Charlotte, North Carolina, the domain where his father carved a prominent chapter of his NBA career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Dell Curry's profound connection with the sport was passed down to his sons, Stephen and Seth, who accompanied him to games, engaging in warm-up shooting sessions with the Hornets, nurturing their budding talents.

No. 30 – Golden State Warriors

Position

Point guard

League

NBA

Personal information

Born

March 14, 1988 (age 35)

Akron, Ohio, U.S.

Listed height

6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Listed weight

185 lb (84 kg)

Career information

High school

Charlotte Christian

(Charlotte, North Carolina)

College

Davidson (2006–2009)

NBA draft

2009: 1st round, 7th overall pick

Selected by the Golden State Warriors

Playing career

2009–present

Career history

2009–present

Golden State Warriors

Career highlights and awards

4× NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

NBA Finals MVP (2022)

2× NBA Most Valuable Player (2015, 2016)

9× NBA All-Star (2014–2019, 2021–2023)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (2022)

NBA Western Conference Finals MVP (2022)

4× All-NBA First Team (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021)

4× All-NBA Second Team (2014, 2017, 2022, 2023)

All-NBA Third Team (2018)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (2010)

2× NBA scoring champion (2016, 2021)

2× NBA Three-Point Contest champion (2015, 2021)

NBA steals leader (2016)

50–40–90 club (2016)

NBA Sportsmanship Award (2011)

NBA Social Justice Champion Award (2023)

NBA 75th Anniversary Team

AP Athlete of the Year (2015)

Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year (2022)

Consensus first-team All-American (2009)

Consensus second-team All-American (2008)

NCAA season scoring leader (2009)

2× SoCon Player of the Year (2008, 2009)

3× First-team All-SoCon (2007–2009)

No. 30 retired by Davidson Wildcats

Stephen Curry started his college basketball journey with the Davidson Wildcats, etching his name into the annals of the university's history. His tenure at Davidson was marked by the establishment of career-scoring records for both the institution and the Southern Conference. 

Curry's prowess earned him the Conference Player of the Year title not once, but twice. An exemplary milestone in his sophomore year witnessed him setting the single-season NCAA record for the highest number of three-pointers made, an astonishing 162. It was this remarkable journey that ultimately led to his selection as the seventh overall pick by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft.

ALSO READ| Who Is The Owner Of Golden State Warriors? Check Details Here

Stephen Curry Career Stats

Despite Curry's relatively diminutive stature, his impact on the court transcends mere physicality. Throughout his illustrious career, he overcame his defensive limitations by leveraging his lightning-quick agility and razor-sharp reflexes to dismantle opposing defences. His symbiotic partnership with long-standing comrades Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved pivotal, with the latter providing unyielding defensive contributions.

Regular Season

Year

Team

GP

GS

MPG

FG%

3P%

FT%

RPG

APG

SPG

BPG

PPG

2009–10

Golden State

80

77

36.2

0.462

0.437

0.885

4.5

5.9

1.9

0.2

17.5

2010–11

Golden State

74

74

33.6

0.48

0.442

.934*

3.9

5.8

1.5

0.3

18.6

2011–12

Golden State

26

23

28.2

0.49

0.455

0.809

3.4

5.3

1.5

0.3

14.7

2012–13

Golden State

78

78

38.2

0.451

0.453

0.9

4

6.9

1.6

0.2

22.9

2013–14

Golden State

78

78

36.5

0.471

0.424

0.885

4.3

8.5

1.6

0.2

24

2014–15

Golden State

80

80

32.7

0.487

0.443

.914*

4.3

7.7

2

0.2

23.8

2015–16

Golden State

79

79

34.2

0.504

0.454

.908*

5.4

6.7

2.1*

0.2

30.1*

2016–17

Golden State

79

79

33.4

0.468

0.411

0.898

4.5

6.6

1.8

0.2

25.3

2017–18

Golden State

51

51

32

0.495

0.423

.921*

5.1

6.1

1.6

0.2

26.4

2018–19

Golden State

69

69

33.8

0.472

0.437

0.916

5.3

5.2

1.3

0.4

27.3

2019–20

Golden State

5

5

27.8

0.402

0.245

1.000[b]

5.2

6.6

1

0.4

20.8

2020–21

Golden State

63

63

34.2

0.482

0.421

0.916

5.5

5.8

1.2

0.1

32.0*

2021–22

Golden State

64

64

34.5

0.437

0.38

0.923

5.2

6.3

1.3

0.4

25.5

2022–23

Golden State

56

56

34.7

0.493

0.427

0.915

6.1

6.3

0.9

0.4

29.4

Career

882

876

34.4

0.475

0.428

.909‡

4.7

6.5

1.6

0.2

24.6

All-Star

8

8

27

0.433

0.405

1

5.6

5.8

1.4

0.3

22.5

Playoffs

Year

Team

GP

GS

MPG

FG%

3P%

FT%

RPG

APG

SPG

BPG

PPG

2013

Golden State

12

12

41.4

0.434

0.396

0.921

3.8

8.1

1.7

0.2

23.4

2014

Golden State

7

7

42.3

0.44

0.386

0.881

3.6

8.4

1.7

0.1

23

2015

Golden State

21

21

39.3

0.456

0.422

0.835

5

6.4

1.9

0.1

28.3

2016

Golden State

18

17

34.3

0.438

0.404

0.916

5.5

5.2

1.4

0.3

25.1

2017

Golden State

17

17

35.3

0.484

0.419

0.904

6.2

6.7

2

0.2

28.1

2018

Golden State

15

14

37

0.451

0.395

0.957

6.1

5.4

1.7

0.7

25.5

2019

Golden State

22

22

38.5

0.441

0.377

0.943

6

5.7

1.1

0.2

28.2

2022

Golden State

22

18

34.7

0.459

0.397

0.829

5.2

5.9

1.3

0.4

27.4

2023

Golden State

13

13

37.9

0.466

0.363

0.845

5.2

6.1

1

0.5

30.5

Career

147

141

37.4

0.453

0.397

0.889

5.3

6.2

1.5

0.3

27

Stephen Curry's influence extends beyond the realm of basketball. During the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August 2020, he and his wife publicly endorsed Joe Biden as the President of the United States, voicing their support for the Democratic nominee. In December 2021, Curry reaffirmed his commitment to civic engagement by advocating for the For the People Act, a pivotal election reform bill designed to expand voting rights.

ALSO READ|

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Latest Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept