Stephen Curry: Know Stats, Height, Weight, Jersey and Other Details

Renowned as a preeminent figure in the world of professional basketball, Wardell Stephen Curry II, born on March 14, 1988, commands the court as an American athlete in the National Basketball Association (NBA), donning the jersey of the Golden State Warriors. His name resounds in the annals of the sport, recognized not only as an unparalleled marksman but also as one of the most eminent athletes in the history of the game.

Curry's impact on the basketball landscape is unequivocal, as he stands as a catalyst in the evolution of the sport, igniting a fervour for three-point shooting among teams and players alike. His accolades speak volumes, featuring four NBA championships, two NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) titles, an NBA Finals MVP, an NBA All-Star Game MVP, a nine-time NBA All-Star selection, and a nine-time All-NBA distinction, with four instances on the first team.

Stephen Curry, hailing from Akron, Ohio, is the offspring of Sonya and Dell Curry. His entry into this world transpired on March 14, 1988, within the walls of Summa Akron City Hospital, coinciding with his father's stint as a Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Curry's formative years unfolded in Charlotte, North Carolina, the domain where his father carved a prominent chapter of his NBA career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Dell Curry's profound connection with the sport was passed down to his sons, Stephen and Seth, who accompanied him to games, engaging in warm-up shooting sessions with the Hornets, nurturing their budding talents.

No. 30 – Golden State Warriors Position Point guard League NBA Personal information Born March 14, 1988 (age 35) Akron, Ohio, U.S. Listed height 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Listed weight 185 lb (84 kg) Career information High school Charlotte Christian (Charlotte, North Carolina) College Davidson (2006–2009) NBA draft 2009: 1st round, 7th overall pick Selected by the Golden State Warriors Playing career 2009–present Career history 2009–present Golden State Warriors Career highlights and awards 4× NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022) NBA Finals MVP (2022) 2× NBA Most Valuable Player (2015, 2016) 9× NBA All-Star (2014–2019, 2021–2023) NBA All-Star Game MVP (2022) NBA Western Conference Finals MVP (2022) 4× All-NBA First Team (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021) 4× All-NBA Second Team (2014, 2017, 2022, 2023) All-NBA Third Team (2018) NBA All-Rookie First Team (2010) 2× NBA scoring champion (2016, 2021) 2× NBA Three-Point Contest champion (2015, 2021) NBA steals leader (2016) 50–40–90 club (2016) NBA Sportsmanship Award (2011) NBA Social Justice Champion Award (2023) NBA 75th Anniversary Team AP Athlete of the Year (2015) Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year (2022) Consensus first-team All-American (2009) Consensus second-team All-American (2008) NCAA season scoring leader (2009) 2× SoCon Player of the Year (2008, 2009) 3× First-team All-SoCon (2007–2009) No. 30 retired by Davidson Wildcats

Stephen Curry started his college basketball journey with the Davidson Wildcats, etching his name into the annals of the university's history. His tenure at Davidson was marked by the establishment of career-scoring records for both the institution and the Southern Conference.

Curry's prowess earned him the Conference Player of the Year title not once, but twice. An exemplary milestone in his sophomore year witnessed him setting the single-season NCAA record for the highest number of three-pointers made, an astonishing 162. It was this remarkable journey that ultimately led to his selection as the seventh overall pick by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft.

Stephen Curry Career Stats

Despite Curry's relatively diminutive stature, his impact on the court transcends mere physicality. Throughout his illustrious career, he overcame his defensive limitations by leveraging his lightning-quick agility and razor-sharp reflexes to dismantle opposing defences. His symbiotic partnership with long-standing comrades Klay Thompson and Draymond Green proved pivotal, with the latter providing unyielding defensive contributions.

Regular Season

Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG 2009–10 Golden State 80 77 36.2 0.462 0.437 0.885 4.5 5.9 1.9 0.2 17.5 2010–11 Golden State 74 74 33.6 0.48 0.442 .934* 3.9 5.8 1.5 0.3 18.6 2011–12 Golden State 26 23 28.2 0.49 0.455 0.809 3.4 5.3 1.5 0.3 14.7 2012–13 Golden State 78 78 38.2 0.451 0.453 0.9 4 6.9 1.6 0.2 22.9 2013–14 Golden State 78 78 36.5 0.471 0.424 0.885 4.3 8.5 1.6 0.2 24 2014–15 Golden State 80 80 32.7 0.487 0.443 .914* 4.3 7.7 2 0.2 23.8 2015–16 Golden State 79 79 34.2 0.504 0.454 .908* 5.4 6.7 2.1* 0.2 30.1* 2016–17 Golden State 79 79 33.4 0.468 0.411 0.898 4.5 6.6 1.8 0.2 25.3 2017–18 Golden State 51 51 32 0.495 0.423 .921* 5.1 6.1 1.6 0.2 26.4 2018–19 Golden State 69 69 33.8 0.472 0.437 0.916 5.3 5.2 1.3 0.4 27.3 2019–20 Golden State 5 5 27.8 0.402 0.245 1.000[b] 5.2 6.6 1 0.4 20.8 2020–21 Golden State 63 63 34.2 0.482 0.421 0.916 5.5 5.8 1.2 0.1 32.0* 2021–22 Golden State 64 64 34.5 0.437 0.38 0.923 5.2 6.3 1.3 0.4 25.5 2022–23 Golden State 56 56 34.7 0.493 0.427 0.915 6.1 6.3 0.9 0.4 29.4 Career 882 876 34.4 0.475 0.428 .909‡ 4.7 6.5 1.6 0.2 24.6 All-Star 8 8 27 0.433 0.405 1 5.6 5.8 1.4 0.3 22.5

Playoffs

Year Team GP GS MPG FG% 3P% FT% RPG APG SPG BPG PPG 2013 Golden State 12 12 41.4 0.434 0.396 0.921 3.8 8.1 1.7 0.2 23.4 2014 Golden State 7 7 42.3 0.44 0.386 0.881 3.6 8.4 1.7 0.1 23 2015 Golden State 21 21 39.3 0.456 0.422 0.835 5 6.4 1.9 0.1 28.3 2016 Golden State 18 17 34.3 0.438 0.404 0.916 5.5 5.2 1.4 0.3 25.1 2017 Golden State 17 17 35.3 0.484 0.419 0.904 6.2 6.7 2 0.2 28.1 2018 Golden State 15 14 37 0.451 0.395 0.957 6.1 5.4 1.7 0.7 25.5 2019 Golden State 22 22 38.5 0.441 0.377 0.943 6 5.7 1.1 0.2 28.2 2022 Golden State 22 18 34.7 0.459 0.397 0.829 5.2 5.9 1.3 0.4 27.4 2023 Golden State 13 13 37.9 0.466 0.363 0.845 5.2 6.1 1 0.5 30.5 Career 147 141 37.4 0.453 0.397 0.889 5.3 6.2 1.5 0.3 27

Stephen Curry's influence extends beyond the realm of basketball. During the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August 2020, he and his wife publicly endorsed Joe Biden as the President of the United States, voicing their support for the Democratic nominee. In December 2021, Curry reaffirmed his commitment to civic engagement by advocating for the For the People Act, a pivotal election reform bill designed to expand voting rights.

