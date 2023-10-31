Who Is The Owner Of Golden State Warriors? Check Details Here

Established in 1946 in Philadelphia, the Warriors made a pivotal relocation to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1962, eventually adopting the city's name, and subsequently changing their name to Golden State in 1971. They call the Chase Center their home court.

The Golden State Warriors, a professional basketball team based in San Francisco, partake in fierce competition within the National Basketball Association (NBA), representing the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

In 2010, the then-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Chris Cohan, followed this pattern by enlisting the services of Galatioto Sports Partners, an accomplished firm with a track record of facilitating the sales of various sports teams.

It is a rarity for a franchise in major American sports to change hands through a predetermined transaction. Typically, an owner seeking to divest employs the services of an intermediary, who, in turn, identifies prospective buyers and orchestrates a discreet auction process.

It soon became evident that the competition for ownership would ultimately culminate in a showdown between Larry Ellison, the illustrious founder of Oracle, and a consortium led by Joe Lacob, a principal figure in the realm of venture capital investment, alongside Peter Guber, a luminary in the world of Hollywood, responsible for the foundation of Mandalay Entertainment Group and Mandalay Sports Entertainment.

In July 2010, Joe Lacob (with a majority stake) and Peter Guber, the CEO of Mandalay Entertainment, successfully acquired the Golden State Warriors from Chris Cohan for a significant sum of $450 million. While Peter Guber remains the executive chairman of the franchise, Joe Lacob takes the reins of the team's day-to-day operations. Under their stewardship, the Warriors have achieved four championships since the 2014-15 season, with their most recent triumph occurring in 2021-22. Notably, they matched the historic record of 73 wins during the 2015-16 season.

Joe Lacob's Net Worth

Joe Lacob's financial standing is indeed noteworthy, as Forbes reports his real-time net worth as of October 31, 2023, to be an impressive $1.8 billion. Lacob's journey began when he spearheaded a consortium that, in 2010, acquired the Golden State Warriors for $450 million.

Since then, the team's value has nearly decupled, and Lacob's 25% stake now commands a worth exceeding $1.4 Billion, after factoring in debt. Before his involvement with the Warriors, he served as a minority owner of the Boston Celtics and held key roles at Kleiner Perkins, Cetus Corporation, FHP International, and Booz, Allen & Hamilton. Additionally, Lacob played a pivotal role in the American Basketball Association.

Peter Guber's Net worth

Peter Guber’s estimated net worth in 2023, according to Celebritynetworth, stands at an impressive $800 million. Guber's illustrious career in the entertainment industry dates back to the 1970s. Presently, he serves as Chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment Group, a multimedia entertainment powerhouse he founded in 1995. Guber's leadership has elevated Mandalay into a leading provider of motion pictures, television, and sports entertainment, with notable titles like "The Kids Are All Right," "Soul Surfer," and "Bernie."

Before Mandalay Entertainment, Guber held influential positions as Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Chairman and CEO of Polygram Entertainment, Co-Founder of Casablanca Record & Filmworks, and President of Columbia Pictures. His distinguished career as a producer or executive producer has given rise to iconic films such as "Rain Man," "Batman," "The Color Purple," "Midnight Express," "Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey," "The Witches of Eastwick," "Missing," and "Flashdance," collectively amassing more than $3 billion in global earnings and approximately 50 Academy Award nominations.

Golden State Warriors Ownership History

There have been a total of 8 owners of the Golden State Warriors:

Years Name Wins Losses Win % Champs Playoffs Tenure 1947-1951 Peter TyrrellSteven Kim 156 146 0.517 1 5 5 1952-1962 Eddie Gottlieb 402 399 0.502 1 7 11 1963-1964 Franklin MieuliDiners Club 79 81 0.494 0 1 2 1965-1986 Franklin Mieuli 854 945 0.475 1 9 22 1987-1994 Jim FitzgeraldDan Finnane 325 331 0.495 5 8 1995-2010 Chris Cohan 477 803 0.373 1 16 2011-2021 Peter GuberJoe Lacob 461 251 0.648 3 6 9 2019-2020 Joe LacobPeter Guber 72 75 0.49 0 1 2 8 Owners 2826 3031 0.482 6 35 75

The "Dubs," a colloquial moniker derived from the abbreviation "W's," boast an impressive array of NBA records, including the distinction of achieving the best regular season performance, securing the highest number of victories in a single season (spanning both regular season and postseason), and embarking on the most formidable postseason journey in NBA history. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, often hailed as one of the preeminent backcourt duos in the annals of the sport, have solidified their status among the all-time greats.

In terms of championship glory, the Warriors stand proudly as the third-most decorated franchise in NBA history, marked by a formidable collection of NBA titles. Furthermore, they have made their presence felt on the grandest stage of basketball, the NBA Finals, ranking third in the league for the most appearances in the championship series. Only the illustrious Los Angeles Lakers and the storied Boston Celtics can claim a more prolific championship history.

