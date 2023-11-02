Who was Bob Knight? Know About 3 Times NCAA Titles Winning Coach

A formidable architect of young men's futures, Knight's legacy transcends generations, underscored by his remarkable tenure at Indiana, where he secured three NCAA titles over four decades. The monumental figure in collegiate sports, Knight, etched his name in the annals of history with a staggering 902 career wins.

Biographical details Born October 25, 1940 Orrville, Ohio, U.S. Died November 1, 2023 (aged 83) Bloomington, Indiana, U.S. Playing career 1959–1962 Ohio State Position(s) Forward Coaching career 1962–1963 Cuyahoga Falls HS (assistant) 1963–1965 Army (assistant) 1965–1971 Army 1971–2000 Indiana 2001–2008 Texas Tech Head coaching record Overall 902–371 (.709) Championships As player: NCAA champion (1960) As head coach: 3× NCAA Division I champion (1976, 1981, 1987) 5× Final Four (1973, 1976, 1981, 1987, 1992) 11× Big Ten regular season (1973–1976, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993) NIT (1979) Awards 2× Henry Iba Award (1975, 1989) Naismith College Coach of the Year (1987) 3× AP Coach of the Year (1975, 1976, 1989) Clair Bee Coach of the Year Award (2002) 5× Big Ten Coach of the Year (1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1989) Naismith Award for Men's Outstanding Contribution to Basketball (2007) HOF Basketball Hall of Fame Inducted in 1991 College Basketball Hall of Fame Inducted in 2006

In 1958, Knight took up the mantle at Ohio State, under the tutelage of Basketball Hall of Fame coach Fred Taylor. Despite his high school stardom, Knight embraced a reserve role as a forward on the 1960 Ohio State Buckeyes, capturing the NCAA Championship alongside future Hall of Fame luminaries John Havlicek and Jerry Lucas. Two subsequent NCAA Championship losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats would also bear Knight's name.

Coaching Career

Only three men's college basketball coaches have eclipsed Bob Knight's formidable tally of 902 victories. Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, and Roy Williams may have equalled his wins, but none could rival the charisma, individuality, and magnetism that defined Knight's coaching journey.

Knight is revered as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport. His legacy is punctuated by an impressive list of accolades and challenges overcome. A 30-year tenure at Indiana saw Knight hoist three national titles, guide the Hoosiers to five Final Fours, and clinch 11 Big Ten titles. A gold medal at the 1984 Olympics graced his collection, alongside three Associated Press Coach of the Year awards (1975, 1976, 1989) and eight Big Ten Coach of the Year titles (1973, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1992, 1993). His enduring influence was etched in the inaugural National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class in 2006, coinciding with the museum's inauguration. Notably, he mentored and then recruited Mike Krzyzewski at Army, igniting the career of Division I's most triumphant coach.

Retirement

February 4, 2008, marked the closing act of Bob Knight's illustrious coaching career. Having anointed his son Pat Knight as his heir apparent in 2005, the passing of the torch was imminent. After achieving his monumental 900th win, Knight relinquished the reins to Pat during mid-season, affording him an early immersion into coaching, in contrast to the customary October handover. Exhausted after years of relentless dedication to the sport, Knight settled into retirement, choosing to remain in Lubbock, Texas, the place where he had left an indelible mark.

