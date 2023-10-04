46th Denver Film Festival: Lineup Announced! Here's Every Exciting Detail You Need to Know!

Here begins the exciting time. Check the exciting details of the 46th Denver Film Festival here.

The comedy "American Fiction" on the 3rd of November and ends on the 12th of November by the 46th Denver Film Festival, along with Colorado native Gabriela Cowperthwaite's space thriller, "I.S.S," Denver Film declared on Wednesday. The biggest film festival in the region will be screening 184 feature-long movies. This would include Oscar submissions from a total of 15 countries. The festival is going to honor Michael Shannon, actor-director, and director Andrew Haigh, among the other notable directors that are yet to be declared.

ALSO READ: The Sign "HOLLYWOODLAND" Turns 100! Here's What We Know! The tickets for special presentations, individual screenings, and events on the red carpet can be seen on sale to the general public on October 6, Friday starting at 10 in the morning. The tickets will be available at the official website of Denver Film. The 5 and 10-ticket packages are already sold out. For the non-members, the additional festival packages are from $450 to $1,250.

For the panels, the price is $10, and for single tickets, it is $13, and for regular screenings, it is $17. For parties, it is usually $25. This time, the events are going to take place at Sie FilmCenter of Denver, the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, the AMC 9 + CO 10, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, as per the Denver Film officials. The red carpet presentations are not the only things exciting. There will also be special attention given to the Italian cinema, workshops, Q&As, and a fantastic lineup of shorts and documentaries. Not to miss, the annual Colorado Spotlight program is also something that keeps the excitement high.