Best PC Video Games to Play in 2023

The world of PC gaming is always changing, with new games coming out all the time. In 2023, there are a lot of great games coming out that you won't want to miss. This article will introduce you to some of the most anticipated and must-play PC games of 2023.

Diablo 4 will be set in the world of Sanctuary, which has been ravaged by the forces of Hell. Players will take on the role of a Nephalem, a descendant of angels and demons, and battle their way through hordes of enemies.

Diablo 4 is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the sequel to Diablo 3 and is scheduled to be released in 2023.

The game will feature a new class system, with five playable classes: Barbarian, Druid, Demon Hunter, Necromancer, and Sorceress. Each class will have its own unique abilities and playstyle.

Diablo 4 will also feature a new open-world environment, which will allow players to explore freely. The world will be filled with dungeons, side quests, and other challenges.

The game will also feature a new multiplayer mode, which will allow players to team up with friends to battle their way through the hordes of Hell.

Valorant

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter developed and published by Riot Games. The game was released in June 2020 and quickly became a hit, with over 14 million players in its first two weeks.

Valorant is a tactical shooter, meaning that it focuses on teamwork and strategy. The game is played in 5v5 matches, with each team trying to plant a bomb or defuse the enemy team's bomb. Players choose from a roster of agents, each with their own unique abilities.

Valorant has been praised for its competitive gameplay, its fluid controls, and its visually stunning graphics. The game has also been credited with revitalizing the first-person shooter genre.

Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx is a first-person shooter game played from a fixed perspective. Players use a variety of weapons and gadgets to fight enemies, solve puzzles, and explore the environment.

The game features a physics-based interaction system that allows players to interact with objects in the environment in a realistic way.

For example, players can pick up and throw objects, climb ladders, and open doors. The game also features a crafting system that allows players to create new weapons and items from materials found in the environment.

This system adds an additional layer of strategy to the game, as players must decide how to best use their resources.

Resident Evil 4



Resident Evil 4 is a survival horror video game developed and published by Capcom. It was released for the GameCube in 2005 and has since been ported to other platforms.

The game is a major departure from previous Resident Evil games, featuring a more action-oriented gameplay style and a more cinematic presentation.

Resident Evil 4 follows the story of Leon S. Kennedy, a former police officer who is sent on a mission to rescue Ashley Graham, the daughter of the U.S. President, who has been kidnapped by a cult.

Leon travels to a remote village in Spain, where he must battle the cult's members and a variety of creatures. The game was a critical and commercial success and is considered to be one of the best video games of all time.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter is one of the most iconic fighting game franchises of all time, and the latest instalment, Street Fighter 6, is set to take the series to new heights. The game promises to be visually stunning, with updated graphics and a new art style that captures the essence of the series while also looking fresh and modern.

The roster of characters has also been expanded, with new additions like Jamie, a drunken master from Scotland, and Kimberly, a breakdancer from Brooklyn.

In addition to the new characters and stages, Street Fighter 6 also introduces a number of new gameplay mechanics.

Drive Impact is a new special move that allows players to absorb damage and then unleash it back at their opponent. Drive Parry is a new defensive move that allows players to deflect attacks and counterattack. Street Fighter 6 is also the first game in the series to feature a story mode that is fully playable in single-player.

The story mode follows Ryu as he travels the world in search of a new challenger. Along the way, he will face off against a variety of new and returning characters, including Luke, the protagonist of Street Fighter 5.