9 Thanksgiving Movies Suggestion to Watch With Friends and Family in 2023

Thanksgiving is a time for feasting, family, and of course, watching movies. So, here is a selection of the best Thanksgiving movies to keep you entertained all holiday weekend long. From heartwarming comedies to suspenseful thrillers, there's something for everyone on this list.

This classic animated special follows Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang as they prepare for Thanksgiving dinner. It's a heartwarming story about the importance of family and friendship.

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in this charming rom-com about two people who fall in love online, only to discover that they're rivals in real life. The movie features a great cast, a sweet story, and a memorable Thanksgiving scene.

Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, and Matthew Broderick star in this action-comedy about a group of disgruntled employees who plot to rob their wealthy boss. The movie is hilarious and features a great cast.

4. Friendsgiving

Malin Akerman, Kat Dennings, and Aisha Tyler star in this ensemble comedy about a group of friends who decide to spend Thanksgiving together. The movie is funny and relatable, and it's sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

5. Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this Netflix Original rom-com about two people who agree to be each other's plus-ones for every holiday throughout the year. The movie is funny, and heartwarming, and features a great soundtrack.

6. Thanksgiving

Eli Roth directs this horror movie about a group of friends who are terrorized by a masked killer on Thanksgiving night. The movie is gory and suspenseful, and it's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. The Pilgrim

This PBS documentary tells the story of the Pilgrims, who founded the first permanent English settlement in North America in 1620. The documentary is informative and well-made, and it's a great way to learn about American history.

8. The Vanished

Anne Heche and Thomas Jane star in this thriller about a couple whose 10-year-old son disappears over Thanksgiving weekend. The movie is suspenseful and well-acted, and it's sure to keep you guessing until the very end.

9. Alice's Restaurant

This comedy film is based on the song of the same name by Arlo Guthrie. The movie follows Guthrie as he gets into trouble with the law after he litters Thanksgiving dinner. The movie is funny and heartwarming, and it's a great way to spend an evening.

