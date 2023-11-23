Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, enjoy delicious food, and reflect on all the things we're grateful for. But amidst all the festivities, it can be overwhelming to cook the perfect 20-pound turkey, managing the logistics of getting all the traditional family recipes, from the pies to the sides, on the table, it can be hectic. Sometimes it helps to let off a little steam, and cracking up the whole family with silly Thanksgiving jokes and funny Thanksgiving memes is a healthy way to do it. It's nice to have a good laugh.
In the age of social media, memes have become the go-to source of humour for many. And Thanksgiving is no exception. From relatable situations to downright silly puns, there are plenty of Thanksgiving memes and jokes out there to tickle your funny bone.
Thanksgiving 2023: Jokes
- Why did the turkey cross the road? To get to the other side...of the stuffing!
- What did the pilgrim say to the turkey? "Go ahead, have a drumstick."
- What's the difference between a turkey and a baby? A turkey can run five blocks before it gets tired.
- Why did the turkey get kicked off the football team? He kept fumbling the ball!
- What do you call a turkey that can play the drums? A drumstick.
- Why was the turkey asked to join a band? He could bring his own drumsticks.
- What Thanksgiving treat is the most popular at the kids' table? Crayon-berry sauce.
- What should you expect at the end of Thanksgiving? The letter “g.”
- What sound does a turkey's phone make? "Wing, wing."
- What's the forecast for Thanksgiving, regardless of what the meteorologist says? Sweater weather.
- Why is corn so popular on Thanksgiving? Because it’s a-maize-ing.
Thanksgiving 2023: Memes
Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest
Source: Pinterest