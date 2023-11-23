Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, enjoy delicious food, and reflect on all the things we're grateful for. But amidst all the festivities, it can be overwhelming to cook the perfect 20-pound turkey, managing the logistics of getting all the traditional family recipes, from the pies to the sides, on the table, it can be hectic. Sometimes it helps to let off a little steam, and cracking up the whole family with silly Thanksgiving jokes and funny Thanksgiving memes is a healthy way to do it. It's nice to have a good laugh.

In the age of social media, memes have become the go-to source of humour for many. And Thanksgiving is no exception. From relatable situations to downright silly puns, there are plenty of Thanksgiving memes and jokes out there to tickle your funny bone.