Federal holidays are days that are designated by the United States Congress as official holidays. On these days, non-essential national offices are closed, although employees receive pay. Federal holidays are also observed by many private businesses and organisations.
Which USA Federal Holidays Fall in November 2023?
There are only two Federal Holidays that fall in November 2023:
- Veterans Day, November 11th
- Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd
Veterans Day 2023
It is a federal holiday that honours all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It is celebrated annually on November 11th, the anniversary of the Armistice Agreement that ended World War I.
Veterans Day was first celebrated in 1919 as Armistice Day, to commemorate the end of World Veterans Day is a time for Americans to come together and reflect on the sacrifices that have been made for the country. It is also a time to celebrate the service of our veterans and to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment to protecting our freedom.
Thanksgiving Day 2023
It is a federal holiday that celebrates the harvest and other blessings of the past year. It is celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November.
The origins of Thanksgiving Day can be traced back to the early days of the United States. In 1621, the Pilgrims, who had arrived in Plymouth Colony a year earlier, held a feast to celebrate their first successful harvest. They invited the Wampanoag Indians, who had helped them to survive, to join them in the feast.
Over time, Thanksgiving Day became a national holiday in the United States. It is a day for families and friends to come together to enjoy a meal, give thanks for their blessings, and celebrate their shared heritage.
Both of these holidays are important days for Americans to come together and reflect on the sacrifices that have been made for the country. They are also days to celebrate with family and friends.
How Is Veterans Day Celebrated?
Veterans Day is celebrated in a variety of ways, depending on the community and the individual. Some common ways to celebrate Veterans Day include:
- Attending a Veterans Day parade or ceremony: Many communities hold parades and ceremonies on Veterans Day to honour their veterans. These events can include marching bands, speeches by veterans and dignitaries, and the laying of wreaths at war memorials.
- Visiting a veterans hospital or nursing home: Visiting veterans at a hospital or nursing home is a great way to show your appreciation for their service. You can talk to the veterans about their experiences, thank them for their service, and bring them gifts such as books, magazines, or snacks.
- Writing a letter to a veteran or active-duty service member: Writing a letter to a veteran or active-duty service member is a simple but meaningful way to show your support. You can express your gratitude for their service, share your own thoughts and experiences, or simply ask them questions about their life in the military.
- Donating to a veterans charity: There are many charities that support veterans and their families. Donating to a veterans charity is a great way to make a difference in the lives of those who have served.
- Displaying an American flag: Flying an American flag on Veterans Day is a way to show your patriotism and honour the sacrifices of our veterans.
How Is Thanksgiving Day Celebrated?
Here are some of the ways that people celebrate Thanksgiving Day:
- Cooking and eating a Thanksgiving meal: The traditional Thanksgiving meal includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. However, many people put their own spin on the traditional meal, adding dishes that are unique to their family or culture.
- Spending time with family and friends: Thanksgiving Day is a time to come together with loved ones and celebrate the things that we are grateful for. Many families travel to be together on Thanksgiving Day, while others stay local and have a potluck dinner with friends.
- Watching football: Football has become a traditional part of Thanksgiving Day celebrations. Many people watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning, followed by a football game in the afternoon.
- Volunteering: Some people choose to spend Thanksgiving Day volunteering their time to help others. This could involve serving meals at a homeless shelter, delivering food to the elderly, or cleaning up a park or community centre.