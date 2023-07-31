Miss Universe 2023: Grand Finale in El Salvador - Check Previous Winners List

On September 18, the winner of Miss Universe 2023 will be crowned in El Salvador. Before the newest beauty queen is crowned, let’s take a look at the previous winners of the pageant.

Miss Universe Winners (1952 - 2023)

Excitement builds as the highly-anticipated 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant prepares to grace the stage in El Salvador on November 18. The country's rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes provide a perfect backdrop for crowning this year's Miss Universe.

Being one of the most-watched beauty contests globally, the Miss Universe pageant captivates an international audience, eager to witness the grace, poise, and charisma of exceptional women from diverse corners of the world. The upcoming grand finale marks the culmination of weeks filled with intense competitions, captivating events, and empowering moments for all the contestants.

In the previous edition, the crown was claimed by the stunning Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, who triumphed in January in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. The thoughtfully postponed pageant avoided any conflict with the FIFA Qatar World Cup, ensuring the undivided attention this prestigious event deserves and celebrating the essence of womanhood and empowerment.

Here is the complete list of all of the previous Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2023. The 2023 winner of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant will be crowned on September 18.

2023

TBA

2022

R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)

2021

Harnaaz Sandhu (India)

2020

Andrea Meza (Mexico)

2019

Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)

2018

Catriona Gray (Philippines)

2017

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa)

2016

Iris Mittenaere (France)

2015

Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Philippines)

2014

Paulina Vega Dieppa (Colombia)

2013

Gabriela Isler (Venezuela)

2012

Olivia Culpo (USA)

2011

Leila Lopes (Angola)

2010

Ximena Navarrete (Mexico)

2009

Stefanía Fernández (Venezuela)

2008

Dayana Mendoza (Venezuela)

2007

Riyo Mori (Japan)

2006

Zuleyka Riviera Mendoza (Puerto Rico)

2005

Natalie Glebova (Canada)

2004

Jennifer Hawkins (Australia)

2003

Amelia Vega Polanco (Dominican Republic)

2002

Justine Pasek (Panama)

2002

Oksana Fyodorova (Russia)

2001

Denise M. Quiñones (Puerto Rico)

2000

Lara Dutta (India)

1999

Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)

1998

Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago)

1997

Brook Lee (USA)

1996

Alicia Machado (Venezuela)

1995

Chelsi Smith (USA)

1994

Sushmita Sen (India)

1993

Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico)

1992

Michelle McLean (Namibia)

1991

Lupita Jones (Mexico)

1990

Mona Grudt (Norway)

1989

Angela Visser (Holland)

1988

Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Thailand)

1987

Cecilia Bolocco (Chile)

1986

Barbara Palacios Teyde (Venezuela)

1985

Deborah Carthy–Deu (Puerto Rico)

1984

Yvonne Ryding (Sweden)

1983

Lorraine Downes (New Zealand)

1982

Karen Baldwin (Canada)

1981

Irene Saez (Venezuela)

1980

Shawn Weatherly (USA)

1979

Maritza Sayalero (Venezuela)

1978

Margaret Gardiner (South Africa)

1977

Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago)

1976

Rina Messinger (Israel)

1975

Anne Marie Puhtamo (Finland)

1974

Amparo Munoz (Spain)

1973

Margie Moran (Philippines)

1972

Kerry Anne Wells (Australia)

1971

Georgina Rizk(Lebanon)

1970

Marisol Malaret (Puerto Rico)

1969

Gloria Diaz (Philippines)

1968

Martha Vasconcellos (Brazil)

1967

Sylvia Hitchcock (USA)

1966

Margareta Arvidsson (Sweden)

1965

Apasra Hongsakula (Thailand)

1964

Corinna Tsopei (Greece)

1963

Idea Maria Vargas (Brazil)

1962

Norma Nolan (Argentina)

1961

Marlene Schmidt (Germany)

1960

Linda Bement (USA)

1959

Akiko Kojima (Japan)

1958

Luz Marina Zuluaga (Columbia)

1957

Gladys Zender (Peru)

1956

Carol Morris (USA)

1955

Hellevi Rombin (Sweden)

1954

Miriam Stevenson (USA)

1953

Christiane Martel (France)

1952

Armi Kuusela (Finland)

The upcoming 72nd Miss Universe contest promises to be an extraordinary event, introducing revolutionary changes that will shape its traditions and inclusivity. Now, married women and mothers can participate and compete for the esteemed title. This departure from the previous criteria, which restricted participation to single women aged 18 to 28, with no prior marriages or children, reflects a move towards greater diversity and representation of womanhood.

As the world eagerly anticipates the historic 72nd Miss Universe contest, these transformative changes signal a new era of empowerment and inclusivity in the realm of beauty pageants.

