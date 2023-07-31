Miss Universe 2023: Grand Finale in El Salvador - Check Previous Winners List

Excitement builds as the highly-anticipated 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant prepares to grace the stage in El Salvador on November 18. The country's rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes provide a perfect backdrop for crowning this year's Miss Universe.
Being one of the most-watched beauty contests globally, the Miss Universe pageant captivates an international audience, eager to witness the grace, poise, and charisma of exceptional women from diverse corners of the world. The upcoming grand finale marks the culmination of weeks filled with intense competitions, captivating events, and empowering moments for all the contestants.
In the previous edition, the crown was claimed by the stunning Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, who triumphed in January in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. The thoughtfully postponed pageant avoided any conflict with the FIFA Qatar World Cup, ensuring the undivided attention this prestigious event deserves and celebrating the essence of womanhood and empowerment.
Miss Universe Winners (1952 - 2023)
Here is the complete list of all of the previous Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2023. The 2023 winner of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant will be crowned on September 18.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
2023
|
TBA
|
2022
|
R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)
|
2021
|
Harnaaz Sandhu (India)
|
2020
|
Andrea Meza (Mexico)
|
2019
|
Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa)
|
2018
|
Catriona Gray (Philippines)
|
2017
|
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa)
|
2016
|
Iris Mittenaere (France)
|
2015
|
Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Philippines)
|
2014
|
Paulina Vega Dieppa (Colombia)
|
2013
|
Gabriela Isler (Venezuela)
|
2012
|
Olivia Culpo (USA)
|
2011
|
Leila Lopes (Angola)
|
2010
|
Ximena Navarrete (Mexico)
|
2009
|
Stefanía Fernández (Venezuela)
|
2008
|
Dayana Mendoza (Venezuela)
|
2007
|
Riyo Mori (Japan)
|
2006
|
Zuleyka Riviera Mendoza (Puerto Rico)
|
2005
|
Natalie Glebova (Canada)
|
2004
|
Jennifer Hawkins (Australia)
|
2003
|
Amelia Vega Polanco (Dominican Republic)
|
2002
|
Justine Pasek (Panama)
|
2002
|
Oksana Fyodorova (Russia)
|
2001
|
Denise M. Quiñones (Puerto Rico)
|
2000
|
Lara Dutta (India)
|
1999
|
Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana)
|
1998
|
Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago)
|
1997
|
Brook Lee (USA)
|
1996
|
Alicia Machado (Venezuela)
|
1995
|
Chelsi Smith (USA)
|
1994
|
Sushmita Sen (India)
|
1993
|
Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico)
|
1992
|
Michelle McLean (Namibia)
|
1991
|
Lupita Jones (Mexico)
|
1990
|
Mona Grudt (Norway)
|
1989
|
Angela Visser (Holland)
|
1988
|
Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Thailand)
|
1987
|
Cecilia Bolocco (Chile)
|
1986
|
Barbara Palacios Teyde (Venezuela)
|
1985
|
Deborah Carthy–Deu (Puerto Rico)
|
1984
|
Yvonne Ryding (Sweden)
|
1983
|
Lorraine Downes (New Zealand)
|
1982
|
Karen Baldwin (Canada)
|
1981
|
Irene Saez (Venezuela)
|
1980
|
Shawn Weatherly (USA)
|
1979
|
Maritza Sayalero (Venezuela)
|
1978
|
Margaret Gardiner (South Africa)
|
1977
|
Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago)
|
1976
|
Rina Messinger (Israel)
|
1975
|
Anne Marie Puhtamo (Finland)
|
1974
|
Amparo Munoz (Spain)
|
1973
|
Margie Moran (Philippines)
|
1972
|
Kerry Anne Wells (Australia)
|
1971
|
Georgina Rizk(Lebanon)
|
1970
|
Marisol Malaret (Puerto Rico)
|
1969
|
Gloria Diaz (Philippines)
|
1968
|
Martha Vasconcellos (Brazil)
|
1967
|
Sylvia Hitchcock (USA)
|
1966
|
Margareta Arvidsson (Sweden)
|
1965
|
Apasra Hongsakula (Thailand)
|
1964
|
Corinna Tsopei (Greece)
|
1963
|
Idea Maria Vargas (Brazil)
|
1962
|
Norma Nolan (Argentina)
|
1961
|
Marlene Schmidt (Germany)
|
1960
|
Linda Bement (USA)
|
1959
|
Akiko Kojima (Japan)
|
1958
|
Luz Marina Zuluaga (Columbia)
|
1957
|
Gladys Zender (Peru)
|
1956
|
Carol Morris (USA)
|
1955
|
Hellevi Rombin (Sweden)
|
1954
|
Miriam Stevenson (USA)
|
1953
|
Christiane Martel (France)
|
1952
|
Armi Kuusela (Finland)
The upcoming 72nd Miss Universe contest promises to be an extraordinary event, introducing revolutionary changes that will shape its traditions and inclusivity. Now, married women and mothers can participate and compete for the esteemed title. This departure from the previous criteria, which restricted participation to single women aged 18 to 28, with no prior marriages or children, reflects a move towards greater diversity and representation of womanhood.
As the world eagerly anticipates the historic 72nd Miss Universe contest, these transformative changes signal a new era of empowerment and inclusivity in the realm of beauty pageants.
