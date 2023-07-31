Miss Universe 2023: Grand Finale in El Salvador - Check Previous Winners List

On September 18, the winner of Miss Universe 2023 will be crowned in El Salvador. Before the newest beauty queen is crowned, let’s take a look at the previous winners of the pageant.

Excitement builds as the highly-anticipated 72nd Miss Universe 2023 pageant prepares to grace the stage in El Salvador on November 18. The country's rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes provide a perfect backdrop for crowning this year's Miss Universe. Being one of the most-watched beauty contests globally, the Miss Universe pageant captivates an international audience, eager to witness the grace, poise, and charisma of exceptional women from diverse corners of the world. The upcoming grand finale marks the culmination of weeks filled with intense competitions, captivating events, and empowering moments for all the contestants.

In the previous edition, the crown was claimed by the stunning Miss USA, R'Bonney Gabriel, who triumphed in January in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Miss Universe Winners (1952 - 2023) Here is the complete list of all of the previous Miss Universe Winners from 1952 to 2023.

Year Winner 2023 TBA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel (USA) 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (India) 2020 Andrea Meza (Mexico) 2019 Zozibini Tunzi (South Africa) 2018 Catriona Gray (Philippines) 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (South Africa) 2016 Iris Mittenaere (France) 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Philippines) 2014 Paulina Vega Dieppa (Colombia) 2013 Gabriela Isler (Venezuela) 2012 Olivia Culpo (USA) 2011 Leila Lopes (Angola) 2010 Ximena Navarrete (Mexico) 2009 Stefanía Fernández (Venezuela) 2008 Dayana Mendoza (Venezuela) 2007 Riyo Mori (Japan) 2006 Zuleyka Riviera Mendoza (Puerto Rico) 2005 Natalie Glebova (Canada) 2004 Jennifer Hawkins (Australia) 2003 Amelia Vega Polanco (Dominican Republic) 2002 Justine Pasek (Panama) 2002 Oksana Fyodorova (Russia) 2001 Denise M. Quiñones (Puerto Rico) 2000 Lara Dutta (India) 1999 Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana) 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad & Tobago) 1997 Brook Lee (USA) 1996 Alicia Machado (Venezuela) 1995 Chelsi Smith (USA) 1994 Sushmita Sen (India) 1993 Dayanara Torres (Puerto Rico) 1992 Michelle McLean (Namibia) 1991 Lupita Jones (Mexico) 1990 Mona Grudt (Norway) 1989 Angela Visser (Holland) 1988 Porntip Nakhirunkanok (Thailand) 1987 Cecilia Bolocco (Chile) 1986 Barbara Palacios Teyde (Venezuela) 1985 Deborah Carthy–Deu (Puerto Rico) 1984 Yvonne Ryding (Sweden) 1983 Lorraine Downes (New Zealand) 1982 Karen Baldwin (Canada) 1981 Irene Saez (Venezuela) 1980 Shawn Weatherly (USA) 1979 Maritza Sayalero (Venezuela) 1978 Margaret Gardiner (South Africa) 1977 Janelle Commissiong (Trinidad & Tobago) 1976 Rina Messinger (Israel) 1975 Anne Marie Puhtamo (Finland) 1974 Amparo Munoz (Spain) 1973 Margie Moran (Philippines) 1972 Kerry Anne Wells (Australia) 1971 Georgina Rizk(Lebanon) 1970 Marisol Malaret (Puerto Rico) 1969 Gloria Diaz (Philippines) 1968 Martha Vasconcellos (Brazil) 1967 Sylvia Hitchcock (USA) 1966 Margareta Arvidsson (Sweden) 1965 Apasra Hongsakula (Thailand) 1964 Corinna Tsopei (Greece) 1963 Idea Maria Vargas (Brazil) 1962 Norma Nolan (Argentina) 1961 Marlene Schmidt (Germany) 1960 Linda Bement (USA) 1959 Akiko Kojima (Japan) 1958 Luz Marina Zuluaga (Columbia) 1957 Gladys Zender (Peru) 1956 Carol Morris (USA) 1955 Hellevi Rombin (Sweden) 1954 Miriam Stevenson (USA) 1953 Christiane Martel (France) 1952 Armi Kuusela (Finland) The upcoming 72nd Miss Universe contest promises to be an extraordinary event, introducing revolutionary changes that will shape its traditions and inclusivity. Now, married women and mothers can participate and compete for the esteemed title. This departure from the previous criteria, which restricted participation to single women aged 18 to 28, with no prior marriages or children, reflects a move towards greater diversity and representation of womanhood. As the world eagerly anticipates the historic 72nd Miss Universe contest, these transformative changes signal a new era of empowerment and inclusivity in the realm of beauty pageants.