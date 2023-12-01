Kwanzaa 2023: When it is in the US & Why is it Celebrated?

Kwanzaa, a vibrant African American holiday celebrated from December 26th to January 1st each year, is a time for reflection, family gatherings, and celebrating cultural heritage. This year, Kwanzaa 2023 promises to be a joyous occasion filled with traditions, rituals, and meaningful discussions.
Britannica mentioned: “Kwanzaa, annual holiday affirming African family and social values that is celebrated primarily in the United States from December 26 to January 1. Both the name and the celebration were devised in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at California State University in Long Beach and an important figure in Afrocentrism.”
When Is Kwanzaa Celebrated in the US?
Kwanzaa is celebrated in the United States from December 26th to January 1st each year. This includes the days after Christmas and New Year's Eve. Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on one of the seven principles, called the Nguzo Saba, which are:
- Umoja (Unity)
- Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)
- Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)
- Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)
- Nia (Purpose)
- Kuumba (Creativity)
- Imani (Faith)
What Is the Theme of Kwanzaa 2023?
The Official Kwanzaa Website has declared the theme for Kwanzaa 2023 as "Kwanzaa, Freedom, Justice and Peace: Principles and Practices For A New World." This powerful theme resonates deeply with the current global climate and highlights the enduring relevance of Kwanzaa's core values in shaping a better future.
Why Is Kwanzaa Celebrated?
Kwanzaa is celebrated for several reasons:
- To reconnect with African heritage and values: Created in 1966 during a time of racial and social upheaval in the United States, Kwanzaa aimed to provide African Americans with a way to reconnect with their cultural roots and celebrate their unique identity.
- To promote unity and self-determination: The holiday's seven principles, known as the Nguzo Saba, emphasise the importance of unity, self-reliance, and collective responsibility. These principles serve as a guide for individuals and families to strive for a more fulfilling and meaningful life.
- To celebrate the harvest: The timing of Kwanzaa coincides with the harvest season in Africa, symbolising the bounty of the earth and the importance of community and shared resources.
- To strengthen family bonds: Kwanzaa is a time for families to gather together, share meals, exchange gifts, and participate in traditional rituals. This strengthens family bonds and fosters a sense of cultural identity in younger generations.
- To celebrate African American culture and history: Through music, dance, storytelling, and traditional crafts, Kwanzaa allows individuals to celebrate the rich history and diverse cultural expressions of people of African descent.