Kwanzaa 2023: When it is in the US & Why is it Celebrated?

Kwanzaa is a vibrant African-American holiday that honours cultural heritage, family bonds, and the seven core principles of the Nguzo Saba. Discover the reasons behind Kwanzaa's significance and learn how to participate in this joyous tradition.

Kwanzaa, a vibrant African American holiday celebrated from December 26th to January 1st each year, is a time for reflection, family gatherings, and celebrating cultural heritage. This year, Kwanzaa 2023 promises to be a joyous occasion filled with traditions, rituals, and meaningful discussions.

Britannica mentioned: “Kwanzaa, annual holiday affirming African family and social values that is celebrated primarily in the United States from December 26 to January 1. Both the name and the celebration were devised in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at California State University in Long Beach and an important figure in Afrocentrism.”

When Is Kwanzaa Celebrated in the US? Kwanzaa is celebrated in the United States from December 26th to January 1st each year. This includes the days after Christmas and New Year's Eve. Each day of Kwanzaa focuses on one of the seven principles, called the Nguzo Saba, which are:

Umoja (Unity)

Kujichagulia (Self-Determination)

Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility)

Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics)

Nia (Purpose)

Kuumba (Creativity)

Imani (Faith) What Is the Theme of Kwanzaa 2023? The Official Kwanzaa Website has declared the theme for Kwanzaa 2023 as "Kwanzaa, Freedom, Justice and Peace: Principles and Practices For A New World." This powerful theme resonates deeply with the current global climate and highlights the enduring relevance of Kwanzaa's core values in shaping a better future.

Why Is Kwanzaa Celebrated? Kwanzaa is celebrated for several reasons: