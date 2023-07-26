Where to watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch today? Here's every detail you need to know

Tonight, the world will see the Falcon Heavy lift off at 11:04 p.m. EDT i.e. 0304 GMT on July 27. The lift-off is scheduled at the Kennedy Space Center at NASA in Florida. Here's every detail you need to know.

An important date for everyone who had been eagerly waiting for the launch of SpaceX's robust Falcon Heavy rocket for the seventh time ever. One can watch the launch live at 11:04 p.m. EDT today, i.e. on July 26, 2023. What's so special about the event? The mission is not an ordinary one; this is perhaps a massive record-breaking event. The spacecraft, Jupiter 3, which will be going up tonight is actually the most massive commercial communications satellite ever designed, as per Hughes Network Systems.

After the Space Launch System rocket by NASA, Falcon Heavy is the second-most robust rocket. The Space Launch System rocket made a debut in November through NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission. The Falcon Heavy encompasses three strapped-together first sages of NASA's Falcon 9 rocket. The central booster is topped by a payload and upper stage.

The first stages are designed in such a way that they can be reusable. SpaceX will be trying hard to land two of these back on terra firma around eight minutes post today's liftoff. The central booster will not be having sufficient fuel left over for the trip back and will be ditching into the sea post-launch. ALSO READ: Falcon Heavy launched by Musk’s SpaceX with two Space Force satellites!