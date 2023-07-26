Where to watch SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket launch today? Here's every detail you need to know

An important date for everyone who had been eagerly waiting for the launch of SpaceX's robust Falcon Heavy rocket for the seventh time ever. One can watch the launch live at 11:04 p.m. EDT today, i.e. on July 26, 2023.
What's so special about the event?
The mission is not an ordinary one; this is perhaps a massive record-breaking event. The spacecraft, Jupiter 3, which will be going up tonight is actually the most massive commercial communications satellite ever designed, as per Hughes Network Systems.
After the Space Launch System rocket by NASA, Falcon Heavy is the second-most robust rocket. The Space Launch System rocket made a debut in November through NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission.
The Falcon Heavy encompasses three strapped-together first sages of NASA's Falcon 9 rocket. The central booster is topped by a payload and upper stage.
The first stages are designed in such a way that they can be reusable. SpaceX will be trying hard to land two of these back on terra firma around eight minutes post today's liftoff. The central booster will not be having sufficient fuel left over for the trip back and will be ditching into the sea post-launch.
The massive Jupiter 3 will be headed toward the geostationary orbit. The geostationary orbit lies around 22,200 miles above the Earth.
The satellite is designed by Maxar Technologies. It is going to service customers in Latin America and the US. The weight of the satellite is 10.1 tons. Indeed satellite is heavier than any payload ever launched toward the geostationary orbit. According to Hughes, Jupiter 3, when completely developed is going to wingspan in a similar way to a commercial airliner.
It was in the month of February 2018, when the Falcon Heavy was launched for the very first time. It sent the Tesla Roadster into orbit on a test flight. In 2019, it flew again up till June 2019. However, it then faced delays for a while in the satellite developments.
Now that the delays are over, the Falcon Heavy is all set for today's lift-off. Today's event will mark the fourth such lift-off in the last eight months, after launches in the month of January and May, and in November 2022.