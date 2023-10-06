List of US Federal Holidays in October 2023

US federal holidays in October 2023 includes Columbus Day on October 9th. These holidays commemorate important moments in American history and culture and provide opportunities for Americans to come together and reflect on their shared values and heritage.

Federal holidays hold a special place in the United States, commemorating moments of historical significance, culture, and contributions. Indigenous Peoples' Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, is one such holiday that has gained prominence in recent years, shedding light on Native American history and honouring their contributions.

Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that honours the history, culture, and resilience of Native Americans. It is celebrated on the same day as Columbus Day, which commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas. However, Indigenous Peoples' Day challenges the Eurocentric narrative of Columbus's voyages, which often ignores or downplays the devastating impact of European colonization on Native Americans.

The day is officially recognised as Columbus Day which will be celebrated on October 9, 2023. But, according to the Pew Research Centre, “Although the federal holiday on the second Monday in October is still officially called Columbus Day, President Biden has for the past two years also proclaimed it Indigenous Peoples' Day, as have dozens of state and localities around the country.” The movement to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day began in the 1970s, and the holiday has gained traction in recent years.

As of 2023, 14 states and over 100 cities and municipalities in the United States observe Indigenous Peoples' Day. Significance of US Federal Holidays US federal holidays are significant for a number of reasons. First, they commemorate important moments in American history and culture.

For example, Independence Day celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Thanksgiving Day celebrates the Pilgrims' first harvest in the New World, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day honours the legacy of the civil rights leader. Second, federal holidays provide opportunities for Americans to come together and reflect on their shared values and heritage.