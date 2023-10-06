List of US Federal Holidays in October 2023

Federal holidays hold a special place in the United States, commemorating moments of historical significance, culture, and contributions.
Indigenous Peoples' Day, celebrated on the second Monday of October, is one such holiday that has gained prominence in recent years, shedding light on Native American history and honouring their contributions.
Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day
Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that honours the history, culture, and resilience of Native Americans. It is celebrated on the same day as Columbus Day, which commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas.
However, Indigenous Peoples' Day challenges the Eurocentric narrative of Columbus's voyages, which often ignores or downplays the devastating impact of European colonization on Native Americans.
The day is officially recognised as Columbus Day which will be celebrated on October 9, 2023. But, according to the Pew Research Centre, “Although the federal holiday on the second Monday in October is still officially called Columbus Day, President Biden has for the past two years also proclaimed it Indigenous Peoples' Day, as have dozens of state and localities around the country.”
The movement to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day began in the 1970s, and the holiday has gained traction in recent years.
As of 2023, 14 states and over 100 cities and municipalities in the United States observe Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Significance of US Federal Holidays
US federal holidays are significant for a number of reasons. First, they commemorate important moments in American history and culture.
For example, Independence Day celebrates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Thanksgiving Day celebrates the Pilgrims' first harvest in the New World, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day honours the legacy of the civil rights leader.
Second, federal holidays provide opportunities for Americans to come together and reflect on their shared values and heritage.
For example, Memorial Day is a time to remember and honour those who have died serving in the US military, and Veterans Day is a time to celebrate the service of all US veterans.
Third, federal holidays can promote social cohesion and unity. By celebrating these holidays together, Americans can learn more about their shared history and culture, and develop a deeper appreciation for the diversity of their country.
In addition to the above, federal holidays also have a number of economic and social benefits. For example, they can boost tourism, support businesses, and provide workers with paid time off.