AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2021 for Medical Officer and other Released @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the posts of Antenatal Medical Officer and Deputy Medical Superintendent posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Antenatal Medical Officer and Deputy Medical Superintendent posts can check the interview schedule available on the official website of AIIMS i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar will conduct the interview for Antenatal Medical Officer and Deputy Medical Superintendent posts on 27 April 2021. Candidates qualified for interview round will have to appear for the interview as per the schedule at the venue-Director’s Board Room, 1 st Floor, Administrative Block, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The candidate can appear for the interview physically or can join through video conferencing. As per the notification, candidates are required to email their choice for attending the interview either physically or through video conference to recruitment@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in by 5 PM of 15.04.2021.

Candidates shortlisted for Interview can check the details of the schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

