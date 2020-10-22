BPSC 65th Mains Admit Card 2020 to release soon @bpsc.bih.nic, Check CCE Exam Admit Card & Exam Schedule Here

BPSC 65th Mains Admit Card 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 Date at its official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic. All such candidates who have qualified in BPSC 65th Prelims 2020 will be able to appear in the mains exam on the scheduled date.

As per the schedule released at BPSC Website, The BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 will be held from 25, 26 and 27 November 2020. The candidates can check the BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 Detailed Scheduled in the provided table given below.

Exam Date/Day First Session (10 AM to 1 PM) Second Session (2 PM to 5 PM) 25 November 2020 General Hindi General Awareness - Paper 1 Exam Date/Day One Sitting (12 PM to 3 PM) 26 November 2020 General Awareness - Paper 2 27 November 2020 Optional Exam (Which was filled by the candidate during exam)

Earlier, this exam was scheduled to be held on 13, 14 and 20 October 2020 which was to postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card - to active soon

The commission will shortly upload BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card on its website. All candidates who are going to appear in the exam are advised to keep visiting on the official website for latest updates. No, admit cards will be issued to any candidates by post. Candidates will have to download BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 Admit Card on their own, once it is uploaded at the official website.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 434 vacant posts of Police Vice-Chancellor, Inspector, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer and Others in various departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (Prelims, Mains) and Interview. Candidates qualify in BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020 will be called for interview round.