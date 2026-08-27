BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF at btsc.bihar.gov.in

BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the Staff Nursing Finalresult, bringing relief to thousands of candidates who have been waiting since the exam was conducted last year. This recruitment drive was announced for 11,389 Staff Nurse posts and 7,376 candidates are finalized for final appointment under the Bihar Health Department. The examination was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, and the written exam took place over four days between 30 July and 3 August 2025. Candidates can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF on the official BTSC website.

BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026 Merit List

BTSC Staff Nursing Result 2026 is now available on the official website of btsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can now check their merit list PDF from the link given below: