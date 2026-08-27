BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF at btsc.bihar.gov.in
BTSC Bihar Nursing Staff Result 2026 has been officially released by BTSC today, 27 August 2026. Candidates who appeared for the written examination 2025 can now check their name & roll number in the merit list PDF on the official website of BTSC, btsc.bihar.gov.in.
Key Points
- The BTSC Staff Nursing Final Result 2026 was declared on August 27, 2026.
- 7,376 candidates were finalized for 11,389 Staff Nurse posts under Bihar Health Dept.
- The written exam for these posts took place from July 30 to August 3, 2025.
BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the Staff Nursing Finalresult, bringing relief to thousands of candidates who have been waiting since the exam was conducted last year. This recruitment drive was announced for 11,389 Staff Nurse posts and 7,376 candidates are finalized for final appointment under the Bihar Health Department. The examination was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, and the written exam took place over four days between 30 July and 3 August 2025. Candidates can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF on the official BTSC website.
BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026 Merit List
BTSC Staff Nursing Result 2026 is now available on the official website of btsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can now check their merit list PDF from the link given below:
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Bihar BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026
BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all information about BTSC Bihar Nursing Staff Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC)
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Post Name
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Staff Nurse
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Advertisement No.
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23/2025
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Total Vacancies
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11,389 posts
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Department
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Bihar Health Department
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Exam Dates
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30, 31 July & 1, 3 August 2025
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Result Status
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Released Today
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Result Declared On
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27 August 2026
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Selection Process
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Written Exam + Document Verification
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Official Website
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btsc.bihar.gov.in
Check: BTSC Bihar Nursing Staff Cutoff 2026
Steps to Check BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026
Candidates who appeared for the Staff Nurse exam can follow these simple steps to check their result online:
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Visit the official BTSC website: btsc.bihar.gov.in
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On the homepage, look for the "Result / Latest Updates" section.
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Click on the link that says "BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2026" or "View Score Card."
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Select the correct Advertisement Number (23/2025), if asked.
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Log in using your Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth.
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Your scorecard will appear on the screen, showing marks obtained and category status.
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Download and save the result/scorecard for future reference.
Details Mentioned on Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2026 PDF
Candidates can find the following important details in the official BTSC Staff Nurse Result PDF:
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Advertisement Number
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Post Name – Staff Nurse
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Candidate’s Roll Number
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Candidate’s Name
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Category
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Number of Vacancies
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Qualifying Status
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Selection Status
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Category-wise Cut-Off Marks
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Merit/Rank Details, wherever applicable
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Important instructions issued by BTSC
What Happens After the BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2026?
After this final result, selected candidates for BTSC Staff Nurse (Advt No. 23/2025) can expect these next steps: the Health Department will issue appointment/joining letters to those on the selected list. Before joining, candidates typically need to complete police verification and submit a medical fitness certificate. Selected nurses must also register with the Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC), Patna, as mandated by rules. Finally, candidates will receive their posting/allotment order specifying the district or institution where they'll join duty. Keep checking btsc.bihar.gov.in regularly, as appointment letters usually follow within a few weeks to months after the final result is declared.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com