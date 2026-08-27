BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks, Download PDF Here
Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Result 2026 has been released along with the category-wise cutoff marks. Check the qualifying marks for the Bihar BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 under advertisement number 23/2025.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the result for the Staff Nurse recruitment under the advertisement number 23/2025. Along with the result, BTSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. Through this recruitment drive, the Bihar Technical Service Commission aimed to fill a total of 11,389 vacancies across various health departments in Bihar. The BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Exam was held from July 30 31 August 1 and 3, 2025. Those candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their results and check their cutoff marks.
Category-Wise BTSC Staff Nurse 2026 Cut-off Marks
The commission determines the official cutoff marks based on various factors, like the evaluation standard and the merit lists of qualified candidates across different categories. Given below are the complete category-wise cut-off marks of BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse 2026, along with the total number of selected candidates, both male and female:-
|
Category
|
Selected Female Candidates
|
Selected Male & Other State Female Candidates
|
Total Selected
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Unreserved
|
1,097
|
1,736
|
2,833
|
44.5829
|
SC
|
450
|
145
|
595
|
–
|
EWS
|
716 (EWS) + 68 (EWS-UR)
|
545
|
784
|
44.3077 (EWS-UR)
|
ST
|
87
|
13
|
100
|
All eligible selected
|
EBC
|
1,192
|
492
|
1,684
|
–
|
BC
|
642
|
291
|
933
|
33.4651
|
WBC
|
447
|
00
|
447
|
29.4622
|
Total
|
4460
|
2916
|
7376
|
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Also check, BTSC Nursing Staff Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF at btsc.bihar.gov.in
How to Check the BTSC Staff Nurse Cutoff Marks 2026?
Those candidates who appeared for this exam can use the simple steps given below to check the result and the category-wise cutoff marks:-
- Go to the official website, i.e., btsc.bihar.gov.in
- Look for the notification under the advertisement no. 23/2025 (Staff Nurse).
- Open the PDF result document and view the category-wise list of selected candidates.
- Use the command Ctrl +F to search for the registration number or candidate name.
- Download it and save it for future use.
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