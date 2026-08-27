BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks, Download PDF Here

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the result for the Staff Nurse recruitment under the advertisement number 23/2025. Along with the result, BTSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks. Through this recruitment drive, the Bihar Technical Service Commission aimed to fill a total of 11,389 vacancies across various health departments in Bihar. The BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse Exam was held from July 30 31 August 1 and 3, 2025. Those candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their results and check their cutoff marks.

Category-Wise BTSC Staff Nurse 2026 Cut-off Marks

The commission determines the official cutoff marks based on various factors, like the evaluation standard and the merit lists of qualified candidates across different categories. Given below are the complete category-wise cut-off marks of BTSC Bihar Staff Nurse 2026, along with the total number of selected candidates, both male and female:-