CGPSC Forest Guard Exam 2021: Online Application Invited From 11 October @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Forest Guard Exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)has released a notification for CGPSC Forest Guard Exam 2021 on psc.cg.gov.in. As per the notice, CGPSC Forest Guard Exam will be held on 04 November 2021.

Online Applications are invited from 11 October 2021 and the last date of application is 30 October 2021 on the official website of CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in. However, rectification of online application can be done from 31 October 2021 to 04 November 2021.

A total of 178 vacancies are available for Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Exam 2021. Candidates seeking to apply for Forest Ranger Posts should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and Graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc. For the post of Assistant Forest Guard , the candidates should be 12th passed in Biology/Physics/Chemistry and Graduation degree in at least one of the subject of Agriculture, Botany, Computer Applications/Service, Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, etc.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Exam will be 150 questions on General Studies, Language (Hindi, English, and Chhattisgarhi), Mental Ability, Analytical and Logical Ability and 150 on Science, Technology, and Environment Studies. Each section will consists of 300 Marks.

Those who qualify in the written exam shall be called for Interview.

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Exam Notice