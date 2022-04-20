CRPF Recruitment 2022 for Deputy Commandant (Engineer) Posts, Attend Interview

CRPF is hiring Deputy Commandant (Engineer). Candidates can check interview details, qualification, salary, age limit and other details.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting a walk-in interview for the post of Deputy Commandant (DC). Eligible engineers can appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time.

The recruitment will be on a contractual basis in CRPF to serve in any part of the country.

While appearing for the walk-in-interview, the candidates should bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents, the application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for, and three passport size recent photographs.

Interview Venue, Date and Time

Interview Centre Date of Interview Interview Time DIGP, GC, CRPF, JharodaKalan, New Delhi 19 May and 20 May 2022 From 9 AM to 6 PM DIGP, GC, CRPF, Guwahati, Assam 25 May and 26 May 2022 From 9 AM to 6 PM DIGP, GC, CRPF, Hyderabad, Telangana 01 June to 02 June From 9 AM to 6 PM

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Commandant (Engineer) Posts

Educational Qualification:

M.Tech/ME Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university with a minimum of 5 years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/NITs etc.

CRPF Commandant (Engineer) Age Limit:

45 years

However, retired officers of the Central Government, MES, Corps of Engineers or the State Government holding analogous post of at least Executive Engineer can also apply for whom the maximum age limit is 60 years as on the last day of application.

CRPF Commandant (Engineer) Salary:

Rs. 75000/-

Candidates can check more details related to CRPF DC Recrutiment by clicking on the PDF link given below:

CRPF Deputy Commandant Notification PDF