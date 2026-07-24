HTET Result 2026 is expected to release anytime soon by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam are eagerly waiting for the result. As per media reports and previous trends, it is expected that the Haryana HTET Result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official website. The result will be released for PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), and PGT (Level 3). HTET 2026 exam conducted on July 04 and July 05, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their HTET 2026 Result using their Roll Number and Date of Birth. The HTET exam is a eligibility test which provide the candidates a lifetime-valid HTET certificate, making them eligible to apply for teaching positions in Haryana Government schools. HTET Result 2026 Download Link

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) released the HTET Result 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the result for PGT, TGT, PRT levels posts after using their login credentials to the link. Keep your login credentials ready in advance to avoid technical glitches to check the results. The download link will also be provided in the table below. What are the Qualifying Marks For HTET Result 2026? Candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks to get qualified successfully in the exam. As per the detailed notification released, below are the category wise qualifying marks across all three examination levels (Level-I, Level-II, and Level-III) - For All Categories (except Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged):

The qualifying requirement is 60% i.e. 90 marks out of the total 150 marks. For Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile: The qualifying requirement is lowered to 55%, i.e. 82 marks. For Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Other States: The qualifying requirement remains 60%, or 90 marks. Haryana HTET Result 2026 Overview The Haryana Education Board will soon release the HTET 2026 exam results on its official website. The examination was conducted on July 4 and July 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to download the result PDF. Check overview of the HTET Result 2026 given below- Particulars Details Conducting Body Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Exam Name Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 Levels PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), PGT (Level 3) Exam Dates July 4 and 5, 2026 Result Status Soon Official Website bseh.org.in