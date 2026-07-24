Haryana HTET Result 2026: Check Where To Download, Expected Date and Past Years Trends Here
Haryana HTET Result 2026 is likely to be released anytime soon by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on its official website bseh.org.in. The HTET exam is a eligibility test which provide the candidates a lifetime-valid HTET certificate, making them eligible to apply for teaching positions in Haryana Government schools. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for PGT (Level 3), TGT (Level 2) and PRT (Level 1) held on July 4 and 5, 2026 can check the latest updates and other details here.
HTET Result 2026 is expected to release anytime soon by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam are eagerly waiting for the result. As per media reports and previous trends, it is expected that the Haryana HTET Result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official website. The result will be released for PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), and PGT (Level 3). HTET 2026 exam conducted on July 04 and July 05, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their HTET 2026 Result using their Roll Number and Date of Birth. The HTET exam is a eligibility test which provide the candidates a lifetime-valid HTET certificate, making them eligible to apply for teaching positions in Haryana Government schools.
HTET Result 2026 Download Link
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) released the HTET Result 2026 download link on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the result for PGT, TGT, PRT levels posts after using their login credentials to the link. Keep your login credentials ready in advance to avoid technical glitches to check the results. The download link will also be provided in the table below.
What are the Qualifying Marks For HTET Result 2026?
Candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks to get qualified successfully in the exam. As per the detailed notification released, below are the category wise qualifying marks across all three examination levels (Level-I, Level-II, and Level-III) -
- For All Categories (except Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged):
The qualifying requirement is 60% i.e. 90 marks out of the total 150 marks.
- For Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile:
The qualifying requirement is lowered to 55%, i.e. 82 marks.
- For Scheduled Castes and Differently Abled/Physically Challenged of Other States:
The qualifying requirement remains 60%, or 90 marks.
Haryana HTET Result 2026 Overview
The Haryana Education Board will soon release the HTET 2026 exam results on its official website. The examination was conducted on July 4 and July 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to download the result PDF. Check overview of the HTET Result 2026 given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
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Exam Name
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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026
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Levels
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PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), PGT (Level 3)
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Exam Dates
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July 4 and 5, 2026
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Result Status
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Soon
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Official Website
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bseh.org.in
How to download the Haryana TET Result 2026?
The Haryana TET Result 2026 for the PGT (Level 3), TGT (Level 2) and PRT (Level 1) will be released by the authority on its official website. You can download the result after following the steps given below-
- First, visit the official website of the Haryana Education Board at bseh.org.in.
- Go to the home page and click on the 'Result' section or 'What’s New'.
- Click on link displahying as 'Haryana TET Answer Key 2026'.
- Use your registration number and password.
- Carefully check the details provided in the result PDF.
- Download the result and save the same for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.