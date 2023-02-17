Haryana Open School Board Exam 2023 Admit Card OUT: Direct Download Link Available

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023: BSEH has released the Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 for fresh and re-appearing students, on its official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the HOS Admit Card 2023 from its official website- bseh.org.in. Get the direct Download link and other details here.

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), also commonly known as Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), has released the Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Admit Card for fresh and reappearing students. The HOS Admit Card 2023 has been released in online mode on the website of the board. Students who are going to appear for the HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 can download their admit card from the official website of HBSE.

Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023

In this article, we have explained the process to download the HOS Hall Ticket 2023 from the Board’s official website and also provided the direct download link to the admit card.

Where to download Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023?

The Haryana Open School Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of Haryana Board at bseh.org.in.

How to Download the HBSE HOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card?

Students of the Haryana Open School (HOS) Board examinations can check the step by step guide to download the HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website of HBSE- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Download Admit Card of Secondary/ Sr. Secondary HOS Exam 2023

Step 3: The new Admit Card download window will open up.

Step 4: Enter required information: application number, previous roll no., candidate name, father's name, mother's name, registration number

Step 5: The HBSE Class 10, 12 hall tickets will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card

Download HBSE HOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

Details Mentioned on the HBSE HOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023

The Haryana HOS admit card for classes 10, 12 is likely to have the following details -

Name of the Candidate

Candidate's Photograph

Candidate's Signature

Name of the School

School Number

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Exam Centre

Exam Centre Address

Exam Centre Number

Haryana Open School (HOS) Board Exam 2023

The Haryana Board of School Education is set to conduct the HOS Board Exams for the 2022-23 academic session from February 27, 2023, to March 28, 2023.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more HBSE related updates.