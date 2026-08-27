HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Increased to 780; Check Apply Online & Other Details

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HRPCA) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Staff Nurse on 23 July 2026 with the initial announcement of 312 vacancies. Now, the HPRCA has increased the vacancies by adding 468 more posts making the total number of vacancies to 780. The application process timeline remains the same i.e. the candidates can apply till 29 August 2026 through the official website, hprca.hp.gov.in. This recruitment is only for the female candidates i.e. only female candidates are eligible to apply. In addition, they need to hold a graduation degree in Nursing or equivalent and must be between the ages of 21-45 years.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The HPRCA is going to recruit candidates for the Assistant Staff Nurse position under the Department of Medical Education & Research. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: