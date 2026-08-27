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HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Increased to 780; Check Apply Online & Other Details

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 11:41 IST

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: The HPRCA has increased the Assistant Staff Nurse vacancy to 780 from the previous 312. The candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can apply till 29 August 2026. Check this article to know the category-wise vacancy increase, eligibility criteria, and application process.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Increased to 780; Check Apply Online & Other Details
HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Increased to 780; Check Apply Online & Other Details

Key Points

  • HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 offers a total of 780 vacancies.
  • Applications are open from 30 July to 29 August 2026 for eligible candidates.
  • Vacancies increased from 312 to 780; notice released on 25 August 2026.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HRPCA) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Staff Nurse on 23 July 2026 with the initial announcement of 312 vacancies. Now, the HPRCA has increased the vacancies by adding 468 more posts making the total number of vacancies to 780. The application process timeline remains the same i.e. the candidates can apply till 29 August 2026 through the official website, hprca.hp.gov.in. This recruitment is only for the female candidates i.e. only female candidates are eligible to apply. In addition, they need to hold a graduation degree in Nursing or equivalent and must be between the ages of 21-45 years.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The HPRCA is going to recruit candidates for the Assistant Staff Nurse position under the Department of Medical Education & Research. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)

Post Name

Assistant Staff Nurse

Advertisement No.

12/2026

No. of Vacancies

780

Registration Dates

30 July to 29 August 2026

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

hprca.hp.gov.in

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Vacancy 2026 Notice

The HPRCA has increased the Assistant Staff Nurse vacancy to 780 from the earlier announced 312. The notice in this regard has been published on the official website of the HPRCA on 25 August. Download the notice from here.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Vacancy 2026 Notice

Check Here

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Interested candidates can apply for the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse recruitment through the direct link provided here. This a great opportunity for the candidates as the number of vacancies has been increased two times.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026

Apply Link

How to Apply for HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Recruitment 2026

To apply for the HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse recruitment 2026, follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at hprca.hp.gov.in.

  • Click on the Login tab on the homepage.

  • Click on the As Citizen tab.

  • Enter your Him Access ID, password, and security code.

  • Click on the Sign In button.

  • Fill your application form with all the required information carefully.

  • Upload the scanned documents such as the photograph and signatures in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee as per your category.

  • Submit the application form and save it for your future reference.

HPRCA Assistant Staff Nurse Vacancy 2026

The HPRCA announced a total of 312 vacancies when the notification was released on 23 July. The HPRCA has released a public notice announcing the vacancies to be increased to 780. Check the category-wise vacancy distribution here:

Category

No. of Vacancies

GEN (UR)

280

EWS

100

GEN (WFF)

10

SC (UR)

155

SC (BPL)

30

SC (WFF)

05

ST (UR)

30

ST (BPL)

10

OBC (UR)

125

OBC (BPL)

30

OBC (WFF)

05

TOTAL

780

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 11:41 IST

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