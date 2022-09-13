Karnataka High Court Revised Exam Date 2022 (Announced) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Download Civil Judge Mains Schedule

Karnataka High Court has released the revised date for the Civil Judge Mains Exam on its official website-karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Karnataka High Court Revised Exam Schedule 2022: Karnataka High Court has released the revised exam date for the Civil Judge Mains Exam on its official website. Karnataka High Court will be conducting the Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Judges on 07/08 October 2022. Earlier the Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Judges was scheduled on 10/11 September 2022.

All such candidates qualified for the Karnataka High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam round can download Revised Exam Date from the official website of Karnataka High Court-karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

However you can download the Karnataka High Court Revised Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Karnataka High Court Revised Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Karnataka High Court will conduct the Main Written Examination for the post of Civil Judges on 07/08 October 2022 (Friday/Saturday) at Bengaluru.

The time table and venue of the Main Written Examination and instructions to the candidates will be notified in due course by the Karnataka High Court.

The short notice further says," The Main Written Examination to the post of Civil Judges by direct recruitment which was scheduled to be held on 10th and 11th September, 2022 is hereby re-scheduled to Friday the 07th October and Saturday the 08th October, 2022 at Bengaluru."

You can download the Karnataka High Court Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Karnataka High Court Revised Exam Schedule 2022