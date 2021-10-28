Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2021 Out, Download MLP Call Letter for Physical Test Here

Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2021 has been released on megpolice.gov.in and on studio.indradhanush.com, as per media reports. Check Direct Link Here.

Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2021: Meghalaya Police has released the admit card of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the posts under AB/UB Group and Follower Group on megpolice.gov.in and on studio.indradhanush.com, as per media reports. Candidates can download Meghalaya Police Admit Card by visiting the mentioned websites. Meghalaya Police Admit Card PET Link given below. The candidates can also download MLP Admit Card, directly, through the prescribed link:

Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2021

According to Media Reports, Meghalaya Police PET is scheduled to be held in the month of October 2021 and November 2021. All applications not rejected have been scheduled and PET Examination dates have been assigned to them. Those who are appearing in the test can check their date, time and venue on their admit card. It is mandatory to bring the admit card at the centre, without which candidates won’t be allowed to enter exam room.

How to Download Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - studio.indradhanush.com

On the homepage, provide your Reference Number and Date of Birth and then click on ‘Click to Download Admit Card’

Download Meg Police Admit Card 2021

Take a print of the same and bring at the centre

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Physical Test and Written Exam.