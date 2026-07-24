NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks for Government Dental Colleges

NEET 2026 qualifying cutoffs have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16, 2026. Whereas, the college-wise admission cutoffs are still awaited and will be released during the upcoming counselling rounds.

The NEET BDS Cutoff is one of the most prime factors for candidates seeking admission to government dental colleges across India. Admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is done through NEET UG scores, along with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats. Aspirants aiming for top government dental colleges should examine the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to estimate their selection chances.