CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks for Government Dental Colleges

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 15:43 IST

Candidates awaiting NEET admission cutoffs for top government dental colleges can review the previous year’s NEET BDS All India Quota (AIQ) cutoffs for the General category. Check the college-wise cutoff and estimate your selection chances for 2026.

NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks for Government Dental Colleges
NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks for Government Dental Colleges

NEET 2026 qualifying cutoffs have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16, 2026. Whereas, the college-wise admission cutoffs are still awaited and will be released during the upcoming counselling rounds.

The NEET BDS Cutoff is one of the most prime factors for candidates seeking admission to government dental colleges across India. Admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is done through NEET UG scores, along with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats. Aspirants aiming for top government dental colleges should examine the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to estimate their selection chances. 

NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks

This table highlights the previous year’s NEET BDS All India Quota (AIQ) cutoffs for the General category. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):

College Name

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Tamil Nadu Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Chennai

1456

26247

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

2192

13602

Government Dental College, Thrissur

8211

22199

Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Mumbai

9094

33047

ESIC Dental College & Hospital, Delhi

14264

14264

Govt. Dental College, Trivandrum

14847

22159

Burdwan Dental College & Hospital, Burdwan

16449

26201

Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College, Jammu

16472

35974

Dental College, RIMS, Imphal

16533

16533

Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Aurangabad

16599

16599

S.C.B. Dental College & Hospital, Cuttack

16799

16799

Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow

16923

18646

Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur

19219

19219

Govt. Dental College, Kottayam

19836

21067

Nair Hospital Dental College & Hospital, Mumbai

20223

21980

Government Dental College & Hospital, Jalgaon

20672

21544

Mahatma Gandhi Dental College & Hospital, Puducherry

21835

28792

Agartala Government Dental College

21907

24334

Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital, Kolkata

21937

32698

Govt. Dental College, Kannur

22431

22431

Govt. Dental College & Research Institute, Bellary

23133

33550

Govt. Dental College, Kozhikode

23359

24900

Government Dental College & Hospital, Nalanda

23486

34466

Govt. College of Dentistry, Indore

23935

26651

Government Dental College, Alappuzha

25136

26940

Dental Institute, RIMS, Ranchi

25494

26797

Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar

26423

27325

Goa Dental College & Hospital

26541

31291

Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak

26927

26927

Government Dental College, Hyderabad

28020

34534

Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Patiala

28945

31652

Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Ahmedabad

29211

29211

Rajah Muthiah Dental College & Hospital, Chidambaram

30682

30682

Govt. Dental College, Pudukkottai

31472

31472

North Bengal Dental College, Darjeeling

31892

33670

Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Shimla

32059

34576

Punjab Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Amritsar

32294

34944

Patna Dental College & Hospital

33017

33370

Govt. Dental College, Raipur

35459

37526

Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa

36151

37200

Government Dental College, Silchar

36421

36421

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences, Imphal

36617

36801

Government Dental College, Dibrugarh

37659

38223

Factors Affecting NEET BDS Cutoff 2026

Given below are the several factors that determine the opening and closing ranks every year:

  • Number of candidates qualifying NEET UG
  • Difficulty level of the NEET examination
  • Total BDS seats available in government colleges
  • Category-wise reservation 
  • Number of counselling rounds
  • Candidate preference for particular colleges and states

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

... Read More
First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 15:43 IST

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News