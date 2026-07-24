NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks for Government Dental Colleges
Candidates awaiting NEET admission cutoffs for top government dental colleges can review the previous year’s NEET BDS All India Quota (AIQ) cutoffs for the General category. Check the college-wise cutoff and estimate your selection chances for 2026.
NEET 2026 qualifying cutoffs have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16, 2026. Whereas, the college-wise admission cutoffs are still awaited and will be released during the upcoming counselling rounds.
The NEET BDS Cutoff is one of the most prime factors for candidates seeking admission to government dental colleges across India. Admission to the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is done through NEET UG scores, along with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats. Aspirants aiming for top government dental colleges should examine the previous year’s opening and closing ranks to estimate their selection chances.
NEET BDS Cutoff 2026: Previous Year’s Opening and Closing Ranks
This table highlights the previous year’s NEET BDS All India Quota (AIQ) cutoffs for the General category. Check the Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR):
- Tamil Nadu Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Chennai: 1456-26247
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi: 2192-13602
- Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Mumbai: 9094-33047
- ESIC Dental College & Hospital, Delhi: 14264-14264
- Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College, Jammu: 16472-35974
- Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow: 16923-18646
|
College Name
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Tamil Nadu Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Chennai
|
1456
|
26247
|
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
|
2192
|
13602
|
Government Dental College, Thrissur
|
8211
|
22199
|
Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Mumbai
|
9094
|
33047
|
ESIC Dental College & Hospital, Delhi
|
14264
|
14264
|
Govt. Dental College, Trivandrum
|
14847
|
22159
|
Burdwan Dental College & Hospital, Burdwan
|
16449
|
26201
|
Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College, Jammu
|
16472
|
35974
|
Dental College, RIMS, Imphal
|
16533
|
16533
|
Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Aurangabad
|
16599
|
16599
|
S.C.B. Dental College & Hospital, Cuttack
|
16799
|
16799
|
Faculty of Dental Sciences, KGMU, Lucknow
|
16923
|
18646
|
Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur
|
19219
|
19219
|
Govt. Dental College, Kottayam
|
19836
|
21067
|
Nair Hospital Dental College & Hospital, Mumbai
|
20223
|
21980
|
Government Dental College & Hospital, Jalgaon
|
20672
|
21544
|
Mahatma Gandhi Dental College & Hospital, Puducherry
|
21835
|
28792
|
Agartala Government Dental College
|
21907
|
24334
|
Dr. R. Ahmed Dental College & Hospital, Kolkata
|
21937
|
32698
|
Govt. Dental College, Kannur
|
22431
|
22431
|
Govt. Dental College & Research Institute, Bellary
|
23133
|
33550
|
Govt. Dental College, Kozhikode
|
23359
|
24900
|
Government Dental College & Hospital, Nalanda
|
23486
|
34466
|
Govt. College of Dentistry, Indore
|
23935
|
26651
|
Government Dental College, Alappuzha
|
25136
|
26940
|
Dental Institute, RIMS, Ranchi
|
25494
|
26797
|
Government Dental College & Hospital, Srinagar
|
26423
|
27325
|
Goa Dental College & Hospital
|
26541
|
31291
|
Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak
|
26927
|
26927
|
Government Dental College, Hyderabad
|
28020
|
34534
|
Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Patiala
|
28945
|
31652
|
Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Ahmedabad
|
29211
|
29211
|
Rajah Muthiah Dental College & Hospital, Chidambaram
|
30682
|
30682
|
Govt. Dental College, Pudukkottai
|
31472
|
31472
|
North Bengal Dental College, Darjeeling
|
31892
|
33670
|
Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Shimla
|
32059
|
34576
|
Punjab Govt. Dental College & Hospital, Amritsar
|
32294
|
34944
|
Patna Dental College & Hospital
|
33017
|
33370
|
Govt. Dental College, Raipur
|
35459
|
37526
|
Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa
|
36151
|
37200
|
Government Dental College, Silchar
|
36421
|
36421
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences, Imphal
|
36617
|
36801
|
Government Dental College, Dibrugarh
|
37659
|
38223
Factors Affecting NEET BDS Cutoff 2026
Given below are the several factors that determine the opening and closing ranks every year:
- Number of candidates qualifying NEET UG
- Difficulty level of the NEET examination
- Total BDS seats available in government colleges
- Category-wise reservation
- Number of counselling rounds
- Candidate preference for particular colleges and states
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.