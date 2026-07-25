NEET UG Admission 2026: KGMU Lucknow vs RMLIMS Lucknow Closing Rank Comparison

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences are one of the top medical colleges in Lucknow. Medical aspirants can seek MBBS admission at these institiutes if they have secured ranks ranging around 1628 and 3323 (general category) under the All India seat type. To check the admission possibilities based on your NEET UG 2026 scores, check a comparison table shared below.

The table shares category-wise distribution of ranks for All India seat type seats at both KGMU and RMLIMS, Lucknow.

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights

After the release of NEET UG 2026 results, candidates can expect the announcement of councelling registration soon. Check the important exam updates and exam details shared below.