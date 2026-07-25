NEET UG Admission 2026: KGMU Lucknow vs RMLIMS Lucknow Closing Rank Comparison
NEET UG results are available to check. The official cutoff for admission to MBBS degree will begin soon; meanwhile, candidates can check college comparisons based on previous year closing ranks. Find KGMU Lucknow and RMLIMS Lucknow closing rank comparisons in detail shared below.
King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences are one of the top medical colleges in Lucknow. Medical aspirants can seek MBBS admission at these institiutes if they have secured ranks ranging around 1628 and 3323 (general category) under the All India seat type. To check the admission possibilities based on your NEET UG 2026 scores, check a comparison table shared below.
The table shares category-wise distribution of ranks for All India seat type seats at both KGMU and RMLIMS, Lucknow.
NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights
After the release of NEET UG 2026 results, candidates can expect the announcement of councelling registration soon. Check the important exam updates and exam details shared below.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Conducting Body
|
NTA (National Testing Agency)
|
Exam Name
|
NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test)
|
Exam Date
|
June 21, 2026
|
Scorecard Website
|
neet.nta.nic.in/
|
Seat Types (Quotas)
|
|
Result Release Date
|
July 16, 2026
|
Counseling Body
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
NEET UG Admission 2026: Previous Year KGMU Opening and Closing Ranks
The table shares NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for different categories. The seat allocation at KGMU (King George’s Medical University), started from 188, showing huge competition and ended at 1628 under All India seat type (general category)
Check the table for category-wise distribution to estimate admission options at KGMU.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
188
|
1628
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
2029
|
2830
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
1824
|
3102
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
13117
|
15774
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
30313
|
47323
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General PwD
|
114017
|
114017
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC PwD
|
300273
|
300273
NEET UG Admission 2026: Previous Year RMLIMS Opening and Closing Ranks
The table showcases previous year opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. Under All India rank quota, general category candidates gained admission at 20240 to 3323 ranks. The range depicts the benchmark for other categories rank.
Based on the table shared below, candidaets from different categories can estimate the seat allocation option in the college.
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Candidate Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
General
|
2040
|
3323
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
EWS
|
3214
|
3792
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
OBC
|
3670
|
4283
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
SC
|
19315
|
31794
|
MBBS
|
All India
|
ST
|
50072
|
56960
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.