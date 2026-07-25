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NEET UG Admission 2026: KGMU Lucknow vs RMLIMS Lucknow Closing Rank Comparison

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 18:23 IST

NEET UG results are available to check. The official cutoff for admission to MBBS degree will begin soon; meanwhile, candidates can check college comparisons based on previous year closing ranks. Find KGMU Lucknow and RMLIMS Lucknow closing rank comparisons in detail shared below.

NEET UG Admission 2026: KGMU Lucknow vs RMLIMS Lucknow Closing Rank Comparison
NEET UG Admission 2026: KGMU Lucknow vs RMLIMS Lucknow Closing Rank Comparison

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences are one of the top medical colleges in Lucknow. Medical aspirants can seek MBBS admission at these institiutes if they have secured ranks ranging around 1628 and 3323 (general category) under the All India seat type. To check the admission possibilities based on your NEET UG 2026 scores, check a comparison table shared below. 

The table shares category-wise distribution of ranks for All India seat type seats at both KGMU and RMLIMS, Lucknow. 

NEET UG 2026 Admission: Key Highlights 

After the release of NEET UG 2026 results, candidates can expect the announcement of councelling registration soon. Check the important exam updates and exam details shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Conducting Body 

NTA (National Testing Agency)

Exam Name 

NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) 

Exam Date

June 21, 2026

Scorecard Website 

neet.nta.nic.in/

Seat Types (Quotas)

  • All India Quota (AIQ): 15%

  • State Quota: 85% 

Result Release Date

July 16, 2026

Counseling Body 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET UG Admission 2026: Previous Year KGMU Opening and Closing Ranks 

The table shares NEET UG previous year opening and closing ranks for different categories. The seat allocation at KGMU (King George’s Medical University), started from 188, showing huge competition and ended at 1628 under All India seat type (general category) 

Check the table for category-wise distribution to estimate admission options at KGMU. 

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

All India

General

188

1628

MBBS

All India

EWS

2029

2830

MBBS

All India

OBC

1824

3102

MBBS

All India

SC

13117

15774

MBBS

All India

ST

30313

47323

MBBS

All India

General PwD

114017

114017

MBBS

All India

OBC PwD

300273

300273

NEET UG Admission 2026: Previous Year RMLIMS Opening and Closing Ranks

The table showcases previous year opening and closing ranks for MBBS seats at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. Under All India rank quota, general category candidates gained admission at 20240 to 3323 ranks. The range depicts the benchmark for other categories rank. 

Based on the table shared below, candidaets from different categories can estimate the seat allocation option in the college.

Course

Quota

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

MBBS

All India

General

2040

3323

MBBS

All India

EWS

3214

3792

MBBS

All India

OBC

3670

4283

MBBS

All India

SC

19315

31794

MBBS

All India

ST

50072

56960

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 18:23 IST

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