NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2020, 253 Vacancies for Nurse Posts, Apply Online @karnataka.gov.in

NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM Karnataka) has invited applications for the post of Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs). A total of 253 vacancies are available in Health Sub Centre - Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) under Comprehensive Healthcare Services in Koppal, Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Ballari through District Health and Family Welfare Society. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Nurse Recruitment from 18 January to 07 February 2020.

Notification details

Notification No.: HFW/NHM/CPHC-UHC/MLHP Recruitment/05/19-20

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 18 January 2020

Last Date of Application: 07 February 2020

Written Test and result declaration – 15 February 2020

Original Documents Verification for selected candidates – 17 and 18 February 2020

NHM Karnataka Vacancy Details

Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs) - 253 Posts

Salary:

Consolidated remuneration of Rs.24200/- + up to Rs.8000/- (incentive based on performance) per month

Eligibility Criteria for Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized/University Registered with State Nursing Council recognized by KNC/INC.

Age Limit:

35 - 40 years

How to Apply for NHM Karnataka Nurse Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through NHM Karnataka official website karnataka.gov.in from 18 January to 07 February 2020.

NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment Notification