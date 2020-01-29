NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2020, 253 Vacancies for Nurse Posts, Apply Online @karnataka.gov.in

NHM Karnataka Recruitment 2020: National Health Mission (NHM Karnataka) has invited applications for the post of Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs). A total of 253 vacancies are available in Health Sub Centre - Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) under Comprehensive Healthcare Services in Koppal, Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Ballari through District Health and Family Welfare Society. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NHM Nurse Recruitment from 18 January to 07 February 2020.
Notification details
Notification No.: HFW/NHM/CPHC-UHC/MLHP Recruitment/05/19-20
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 18 January 2020
- Last Date of Application: 07 February 2020
- Written Test and result declaration – 15 February 2020
- Original Documents Verification for selected candidates – 17 and 18 February 2020
NHM Karnataka Vacancy Details
Nurse Mid Level Healthcare Provider (MLHPs) - 253 Posts
Salary:
Consolidated remuneration of Rs.24200/- + up to Rs.8000/- (incentive based on performance) per month
Eligibility Criteria for Nurse Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.sc Nursing/Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from a recognized/University Registered with State Nursing Council recognized by KNC/INC.
Age Limit:
35 - 40 years
How to Apply for NHM Karnataka Nurse Jobs 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post through NHM Karnataka official website karnataka.gov.in from 18 January to 07 February 2020.
NHM Karnataka Nurse Recruitment Notification