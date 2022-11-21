NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule Out: Check CBT Dates, Syllabus & Exam Pattern

NVG TGT PGT 2022 Syllabus: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) for 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.
NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule
As per that, the Samiti will be conducting the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022. The CBT will be held in shifts. The NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 will be available for download from 25th November 2022 onwards that will contain the exact address of CBT exam center in the allotted city, date/shift timings and other important details.
Meanwhile, as per the official notification released by the Samiti, candidates can refer to the table below to check the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule.
|
Profile
|
|
Exam Date
|
Exam Timing
|
Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23
|
TGT
|
29-11-2022
|
Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
Miscellaneous Category of
Teachers
|
30-11-2022
|
Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|
Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in NE Region
|
TGT
|
28-11-2022
|
Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|
Miscellaneous Category of
Teachers
|
30-11-2022
|
Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|
Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23
|
PGT
|
28-11-2022
|
Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
NOTE: Date of Computer Based Test (CBT) under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for the posts of PGT and Principal and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal are postponed due to administrative exigencies and exact dates will be notified in due course.
NVS TGT PGT Exam Pattern
As per the NVS TGT PGT exam pattern, there will be a written examination for each of the profiles. Candidates will be required to secure marks more than or equal to the minimum qualifying marks i.e. 40% of the total marks to be selected. Get more details related to the exam pattern for all three profiles in the section below. Also, check out the basic highlights applicable for all:
- The examination is going to be conducted in online mode.
- The questions in the exam will be asked both in English and Hindi language.
- As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for the correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.
For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation
b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.
c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.
d) NEP-2020
e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)
|
80
|
80
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test
|
30
|
30
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
For the posts of PGTs
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
10
|
10
|
Part-IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Part-V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation
b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.
c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.
d) NEP-2020
e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)
|
80
|
80
|
Part-VI
|
Language Competency Test
|
20
|
20
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
For the post of Principal
|
Test
|
Subjects
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part-I
|
Reasoning & Numeric Ability
|
10
|
10
|
3 hours
(No time limit for each part of the test individually)
|
Part-II
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
Part-III
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject)
|
20
|
20
|
Part-IV
|
Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)
|
50
|
50
|
Part-V
|
Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)
|
50
|
50
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
NVS TGT PGT Syllabus
The candidates who are going to write the NVS TGT PGT syllabus are advised to stick to the subject wise syllabus mentioned in the section below. The following table consists of the important topics that have to be covered for each subject.
Topic-wise Syllabus for Teaching Posts (Common Subjects)
|
Subjects
|
NVS TGT Syllabus
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzles & Seating arrangement, Data sufficiency, Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning), Inequality, Blood relations, Sequences and Series, Direction Test, Assertion and Reason, Venn Diagrams.
|
Numeric Ability
|
Number Systems, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Simplification/Approximation, Time and Work, Averages, and Data Interpretation.
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs with special emphasis in the field of Education.
|
Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi):
|
General English: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Spotting the errors, Sentence Rearrangement and Synonyms/Antonyms.
General Hindi:
|
Language Competency Test (Part VI) for 19 Regional Languages (Only for TGTs/Misc. Cat. Of Teachers):
|
The standard of questions for Language Proficiency Test (Hindi. English and Regional Language, if applicable) shall be of basic nature (upto Class X level).
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
Fundamentals of Computer System, Basics of Operating System, MS Office, Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses, Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations, Computer Networks, Cyber Security, and Internet.
|
Teaching Aptitude:
|
Teaching-Nature, Characteristics, Objectives and Basic requirements, Learner's characteristics, Factors affecting teaching, Methods of Teaching, Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems.
NVS TGT Syllabus
|
Subjects
|
NVS TGT Syllabus
|
TGT English
|
Reading Comprehension
Writing Ability
Grammar and Usage
Literature
|
TGT Hindi
|
Grammar
Synonyms
Translation of Sentences
Fill in the Blanks
Error Detection
Comprehension
Phrases/Muhavare
Plural Forms etc
|
TGT Mathematics
|
Real Number
Elementary Number Theory
Matrices
Polynomials
Linear Equations in two variables
Pair of Linear Equations in two variables
Quadratic Equations
Arithmetic Progressions
Inequalities
Combinatorics
Calculus
Euclidean Geometry
Coordinate Geometry
Areas and Volumes
Trigonometry
Statistics
Probability
|
TGT Social Science
|
History
Contemporary World
French Revolution
The Revolt of 1857
Indian Freedom Struggle – 1885 to 1947
Russian Revolution- 1917, Causes, Events, Impact on Russia and the World, Consequences
Rise of Socialism
Rise of Fascist Forces in Germany & Italy
The Two World Wars and the Establishment of UN
Geography
Introduction to solar system; origin of Earth
Motions of the Earth
Rocks and minerals
Agents of gradation
Climate
Atmosphere
Insulation
Pressure
World Climates
Water (Oceans)
Biosphere
India (Size and Location)
Physical features of India
Population
Resources and Development
Agriculture
Manufacturing Industries
Lifelines of National Economy
Understanding Disaster and Hazards
Components of Production
People as Resource
Poverty as a Challenge
Food Security in India
Development Growth/ Development and Structural Development
Sectors of Economy
Money & Credit
Civics
Power sharing
Federalism
Democracy and Diversity
Political parties
Elections
Challenges to Democracy
Popular struggle and movements – like in Nepal, Bolivia Democracy:
Concept Salient Features
Local Self Government
Elections
Democracy in India & the World
Indian Constitution:
Framing of the constitution
Adoption of the constitution
Working of Institutions – Parliament and Judiciary
Fundamental Rights
|
TGT Science
|
Effect of Current
Light
Sources of Energy
Motion: Force and Newton’s Laws
Gravitation: Work, Energy and Power
Floatation
Sound
Matter: Nature and Behaviour: State of Matter
Structure of Atom
Periodic Classification of Elements
Chemical Substances
Chemical Reactions
Metals and Non-Metals
Carbon Compounds
Conservation of Natural Resources
Man Made Material
Life Processes
Control & Co-ordination
Reproduction
Heredity and Evolution
The Human Eye and the Colourful World
Natural Resources
Tissues
Diversity of Living Organisms
Who do we fall ill
Natural Resources
Our Environment
Breath of life: Air, Air pollution
Water a wonderful liquid
Water pollution
Biochemical cycles, Nitrogen cycle, Carbon cycle. Oxygen cycle.
The Greenhouse effect.
What is ozone layer
Improvement in Food Resources:
Improvement in Crop Yield
Animal Husbandry
Need for Intercropping
Cross Breeding
NVS PGT Syllabus
|
Subject
|
PGT Syllabus
|
Biology
|
Structural organisation in plants and animals
Diversity of living world
Plant physiology
Sexual Reproduction
Genetics
Biology in Human welfare
Principles of Biotechnology
Ecology
|
Mathematics
|
Sets
Relation and Functions
Permutations & Combinations
Complex Numbers:
Linear Inequalities
Sequence and Series
Quadratic Equations
Matrics
Two dimensional Geometry
Differential Calculus
Trigonometric Functions
Vectors
Probability
Linear Algebra
Anlaysis
|
Physics
|
Physical World and Measurement
Kinematics
Work, Energy and Power
Gravitation
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Properties of Bulk Matter
Thermodynamics
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Optics
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Modern Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Some Basic concepts of Chemistry
States of Matter
Equilibrium
Surface Chemistry
Solution
Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry
Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure
Hydrogen
p-Block Elements
d-Block elements
|
Commerce
|
Business– Concepts, characteristics, objectives
Form of Business Organization
Business Services
Business Finance
Social Responsibility of Business, Business Ethics, Environment protection
Management Function
Human Resource Management
Emerging Trends in Management
|
IT
|
Computer System
Operating System
Digital Electronics
Programming
Data Structure
PROGRAMMING IN C++
RELATIONAL DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
|
Economics
|
INTRODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS AND MACRO ECONOMICS
STATISTICS AND INDIAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Introduction and collection, organization of data
Economic Reforms since 1991
Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours
Economic Reforms since 1991
|
English
|
Ability to comprehend, analyze and interpret unseen texts
Determiners
Tenses
Clauses
Modals
Voice
|
Geography
|
Geography as a discipline
Origin and Evolution of the Earth
Interior of the Earth and Distribution of oceans and continents
Landforms
Climate
Life on the Earth
Climate, Vegetation and Soil
Physiography
|
History
|
Harappan Civilization
The Mauryas
Rise of Heterodox sects with special reference to Buddhism, Jainism
Society & Economy – From Vedic till 7th century
Medieval Period – Society and Culture with special Reference to Bhakti Movement and Sufism
Medieval Architecture – Delhi Sultanate ’n Mughal Period
The Advent of Europeans and the establishment of 5 British rule
British rule and its impact on Indian economy