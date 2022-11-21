NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule Out: Check CBT Dates, Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule. Candidates can check CBT dates, shift timings, detailed topic-wise syllabus and latest exam pattern.

NVG TGT PGT 2022 Syllabus: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) for 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule

As per that, the Samiti will be conducting the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022. The CBT will be held in shifts. The NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 will be available for download from 25th November 2022 onwards that will contain the exact address of CBT exam center in the allotted city, date/shift timings and other important details.

Meanwhile, as per the official notification released by the Samiti, candidates can refer to the table below to check the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule.

Profile

 

Exam Date

Exam Timing

Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23

TGT

29-11-2022

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Miscellaneous Category of

Teachers

30-11-2022

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in NE Region

TGT

28-11-2022

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Miscellaneous Category of

Teachers

30-11-2022

Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23

PGT

28-11-2022

Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

NOTE: Date of Computer Based Test (CBT) under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for the posts of PGT and Principal and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal are postponed due to administrative exigencies and exact dates will be notified in due course.

NVS TGT PGT Exam Pattern

As per the NVS TGT PGT exam pattern, there will be a written examination for each of the profiles. Candidates will be required to secure marks more than or equal to the minimum qualifying marks i.e. 40% of the total marks to be selected. Get more details related to the exam pattern for all three profiles in the section below. Also, check out the basic highlights applicable for all:

  • The examination is going to be conducted in online mode. 
  • The questions in the exam will be asked both in English and Hindi language.
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for the correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation

 

b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.

 

c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.

 

d) NEP-2020

 

e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)

80

80

Part-VI

Language Competency Test 

30

30

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

General Awareness

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

20

20

Part-III

Knowledge of ICT

10

10

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

10

10

Part-V

Domain Knowledge:

a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation

 

b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question.

 

c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions.

 

d) NEP-2020

 

e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only)

80

80

Part-VI

Language Competency Test 

20

20

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test

Subjects

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part-I

Reasoning & Numeric Ability

10

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3 hours

(No time limit for each part of the test individually)

Part-II

General Awareness

20

20

Part-III

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject)

20

20

Part-IV

Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)

50

50

Part-V

Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading)

50

50

 

Total

150

150

3 hours

NVS TGT PGT Syllabus

The candidates who are going to write the NVS TGT PGT syllabus are advised to stick to the subject wise syllabus mentioned in the section below. The following table consists of the important topics that have to be covered for each subject.

Topic-wise Syllabus for Teaching Posts (Common Subjects)

Subjects

NVS TGT Syllabus

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles & Seating arrangement, Data sufficiency, Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning), Inequality, Blood relations, Sequences and Series, Direction Test, Assertion and Reason, Venn Diagrams.

Numeric Ability

Number Systems, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Simplification/Approximation, Time and Work, Averages, and Data Interpretation.

General Awareness

Current Affairs with special emphasis in the field of Education.

Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi):

General English: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Spotting the errors, Sentence Rearrangement and Synonyms/Antonyms.

 

General Hindi:

 

Language Competency Test (Part VI) for 19 Regional Languages (Only for TGTs/Misc. Cat. Of Teachers):

The standard of questions for Language Proficiency Test (Hindi. English and Regional Language, if applicable) shall be of basic nature (upto Class X level).

 

Knowledge of ICT

Fundamentals of Computer System, Basics of Operating System, MS Office, Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses, Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations, Computer Networks, Cyber Security, and Internet.

Teaching Aptitude:

Teaching-Nature, Characteristics, Objectives and Basic requirements, Learner's characteristics, Factors affecting teaching, Methods of Teaching, Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems.

NVS TGT Syllabus 

Subjects

NVS TGT Syllabus

TGT English

Reading Comprehension

Writing Ability

Grammar and Usage

Literature

TGT Hindi

Grammar

Synonyms

Translation of Sentences

Fill in the Blanks

Error Detection

Comprehension

Phrases/Muhavare

Plural Forms etc

TGT Mathematics

Real Number

Elementary Number Theory

Matrices

Polynomials

Linear Equations in two variables

Pair of Linear Equations in two variables

Quadratic Equations

Arithmetic Progressions

Inequalities

Combinatorics

Calculus

Euclidean Geometry

Coordinate Geometry

Areas and Volumes

Trigonometry

Statistics

Probability

TGT Social Science

History

 

Contemporary World

French Revolution

The Revolt of 1857

Indian Freedom Struggle – 1885 to 1947

Russian Revolution- 1917, Causes, Events, Impact on Russia and the World, Consequences

Rise of Socialism

Rise of Fascist Forces in Germany & Italy

The Two World Wars and the Establishment of UN

 

Geography

 

Introduction to solar system; origin of Earth

Motions of the Earth

Rocks and minerals

Agents of gradation

Climate

Atmosphere

Insulation

Pressure

World Climates

Water (Oceans)

Biosphere

India (Size and Location) 

Physical features of India

Population

Resources and Development

Agriculture

Manufacturing Industries

Lifelines of National Economy

Understanding Disaster and Hazards

Components of Production

People as Resource

Poverty as a Challenge

Food Security in India

Development Growth/ Development and Structural Development

Sectors of Economy

Money & Credit

 

Civics

Power sharing 

Federalism

Democracy and Diversity 

Political parties 

Elections

Challenges to Democracy 

Popular struggle and movements – like in Nepal, Bolivia Democracy:

Concept Salient Features 

Local Self Government

Elections 

Democracy in India & the World

Indian Constitution:

Framing of the constitution

Adoption of the constitution 

Working of Institutions – Parliament and Judiciary

Fundamental Rights

 

TGT Science

Effect of Current

Light

Sources of Energy

Motion: Force and Newton’s Laws

Gravitation: Work, Energy and Power

Floatation

Sound

Matter: Nature and Behaviour: State of Matter

Structure of Atom

Periodic Classification of Elements

Chemical Substances

Chemical Reactions

Metals and Non-Metals

Carbon Compounds

Conservation of Natural Resources

Man Made Material

Life Processes

Control & Co-ordination

Reproduction

Heredity and Evolution

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Natural Resources

Tissues

Diversity of Living Organisms

Who do we fall ill

 

Natural Resources

Our Environment

Breath of life: Air, Air pollution 

Water a wonderful liquid 

Water pollution 

Biochemical cycles, Nitrogen cycle, Carbon cycle. Oxygen cycle. 

The Greenhouse effect. 

What is ozone layer

Improvement in Food Resources:

Improvement in Crop Yield

Animal Husbandry

Need for Intercropping

Cross Breeding

NVS PGT Syllabus

Subject

PGT Syllabus

Biology

Structural organisation in plants and animals

Diversity of living world

 

Plant physiology

Sexual Reproduction

Genetics

Biology in Human welfare

Principles of Biotechnology

Ecology

Mathematics

Sets

Relation and Functions

Permutations & Combinations

Complex Numbers:

Linear Inequalities

Sequence and Series

Quadratic Equations

Matrics

Two dimensional Geometry

Differential Calculus

Trigonometric Functions

Vectors

Probability

Linear Algebra

Anlaysis

Physics

Physical World and Measurement 

Kinematics 

Work, Energy and Power

Gravitation

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Properties of Bulk Matter

Thermodynamics

Electrostatics 

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Optics

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 

Modern Physics

Chemistry

Some Basic concepts of Chemistry

States of Matter

Equilibrium

Surface Chemistry

Solution

Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry

Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure

Hydrogen

p-Block Elements

d-Block elements

Commerce

Business– Concepts, characteristics, objectives

Form of Business Organization

Business Services

Business Finance

Social Responsibility of Business, Business Ethics, Environment protection

Management Function 

Human Resource Management

Emerging Trends in Management

IT

Computer System

Operating System

Digital Electronics

Programming

Data Structure

PROGRAMMING IN C++

RELATIONAL DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

Economics

INTRODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS AND MACRO ECONOMICS

STATISTICS AND INDIAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Introduction and collection, organization of data

Economic Reforms since 1991

Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours

Economic Reforms since 1991

English

Ability to comprehend, analyze and interpret unseen texts

Determiners

Tenses

Clauses

Modals 

Voice

Geography

Geography as a discipline

Origin and Evolution of the Earth

Interior of the Earth and Distribution of oceans and continents

Landforms

Climate

Life on the Earth

Climate, Vegetation and Soil

Physiography

History

Harappan Civilization

The Mauryas

Rise of Heterodox sects with special reference to Buddhism, Jainism 

Society & Economy – From Vedic till 7th century

Medieval Period – Society and Culture with special Reference to Bhakti Movement and Sufism

Medieval Architecture – Delhi Sultanate ’n Mughal Period 

The Advent of Europeans and the establishment of 5 British rule 

British rule and its impact on Indian economy

Check NVS TGT PGT Syllabus 2022 Official PDF Download

FAQ

Q1: What is the NVS TGT exam pattern?

As per the NVS TGT exam pattern, the examination will have 150 questions each from General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Subject Concerned and its Pedagogy and Language Competency Test. The exam shall be held for a duration of three hours.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the NVS TGT PGT exam?

Yes, as per the NVS TGT PGT exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a track of their speed and accuracy in the written exam.

Q3: How many rounds are there in the NVS TGT PGT exam?

There are two rounds in the NVS TGT PGT examination as per which one is a written exam and the second is going to be a document verification round.

