NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule Out: Check CBT Dates, Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule. Candidates can check CBT dates, shift timings, detailed topic-wise syllabus and latest exam pattern.

NVG TGT PGT 2022 Syllabus: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) for 2200 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and Group B Miscellaneous Teachers posts notified under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in North Eastern Region and Limited Departmental Examination / Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23.

NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule

As per that, the Samiti will be conducting the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) from 28th November 2022 to 30th November 2022. The CBT will be held in shifts. The NVS TGT PGT Admit Card 2022 will be available for download from 25th November 2022 onwards that will contain the exact address of CBT exam center in the allotted city, date/shift timings and other important details.

Meanwhile, as per the official notification released by the Samiti, candidates can refer to the table below to check the NVS TGT PGT 2022 Exam Schedule.

Profile Exam Date Exam Timing Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23 TGT 29-11-2022 Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Miscellaneous Category of Teachers 30-11-2022 Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for JNVs in NE Region TGT 28-11-2022 Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Miscellaneous Category of Teachers 30-11-2022 Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Limited Departmental Examination 2022-23 PGT 28-11-2022 Evening Shift: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

NOTE: Date of Computer Based Test (CBT) under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23, Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 for the posts of PGT and Principal and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2022-23 for the posts of Vice Principal and Principal are postponed due to administrative exigencies and exact dates will be notified in due course.

NVS TGT PGT Exam Pattern

As per the NVS TGT PGT exam pattern, there will be a written examination for each of the profiles. Candidates will be required to secure marks more than or equal to the minimum qualifying marks i.e. 40% of the total marks to be selected. Get more details related to the exam pattern for all three profiles in the section below. Also, check out the basic highlights applicable for all:

The examination is going to be conducted in online mode.

The questions in the exam will be asked both in English and Hindi language.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for the correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for the wrong answer.

For the Posts of TGTs and Miscellaneous Teachers

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 10 10 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 30 30 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the posts of PGTs

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I General Awareness 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II Reasoning Ability 20 20 Part-III Knowledge of ICT 10 10 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 10 10 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) subject specific syllabus – Difficulty level Graduation b) Understanding of critical and creative Teaching based question. c) Experiential activity based pedagogy and case study based questions. d) NEP-2020 e) Khelo India and Fit India Program (for PETs only) 80 80 Part-VI Language Competency Test 20 20 Total 150 150 3 hours

For the post of Principal

Test Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part-I Reasoning & Numeric Ability 10 10 3 hours (No time limit for each part of the test individually) Part-II General Awareness 20 20 Part-III Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi – 10 marks each subject) 20 20 Part-IV Academics and residential aspects (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Part-V Administration and Finance (Detailed syllabus as on NVS website under Recruitment Heading) 50 50 Total 150 150 3 hours

NVS TGT PGT Syllabus

The candidates who are going to write the NVS TGT PGT syllabus are advised to stick to the subject wise syllabus mentioned in the section below. The following table consists of the important topics that have to be covered for each subject.

Topic-wise Syllabus for Teaching Posts (Common Subjects)

Subjects NVS TGT Syllabus Reasoning Ability Puzzles & Seating arrangement, Data sufficiency, Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning), Inequality, Blood relations, Sequences and Series, Direction Test, Assertion and Reason, Venn Diagrams. Numeric Ability Number Systems, Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Simplification/Approximation, Time and Work, Averages, and Data Interpretation. General Awareness Current Affairs with special emphasis in the field of Education. Language Competency Test (General English and General Hindi): General English: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Spotting the errors, Sentence Rearrangement and Synonyms/Antonyms. General Hindi: Language Competency Test (Part VI) for 19 Regional Languages (Only for TGTs/Misc. Cat. Of Teachers): The standard of questions for Language Proficiency Test (Hindi. English and Regional Language, if applicable) shall be of basic nature (upto Class X level). Knowledge of ICT Fundamentals of Computer System, Basics of Operating System, MS Office, Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses, Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations, Computer Networks, Cyber Security, and Internet. Teaching Aptitude: Teaching-Nature, Characteristics, Objectives and Basic requirements, Learner's characteristics, Factors affecting teaching, Methods of Teaching, Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems.

NVS TGT Syllabus

Subjects NVS TGT Syllabus TGT English Reading Comprehension Writing Ability Grammar and Usage Literature TGT Hindi Grammar Synonyms Translation of Sentences Fill in the Blanks Error Detection Comprehension Phrases/Muhavare Plural Forms etc TGT Mathematics Real Number Elementary Number Theory Matrices Polynomials Linear Equations in two variables Pair of Linear Equations in two variables Quadratic Equations Arithmetic Progressions Inequalities Combinatorics Calculus Euclidean Geometry Coordinate Geometry Areas and Volumes Trigonometry Statistics Probability TGT Social Science History Contemporary World French Revolution The Revolt of 1857 Indian Freedom Struggle – 1885 to 1947 Russian Revolution- 1917, Causes, Events, Impact on Russia and the World, Consequences Rise of Socialism Rise of Fascist Forces in Germany & Italy The Two World Wars and the Establishment of UN Geography Introduction to solar system; origin of Earth Motions of the Earth Rocks and minerals Agents of gradation Climate Atmosphere Insulation Pressure World Climates Water (Oceans) Biosphere India (Size and Location) Physical features of India Population Resources and Development Agriculture Manufacturing Industries Lifelines of National Economy Understanding Disaster and Hazards Components of Production People as Resource Poverty as a Challenge Food Security in India Development Growth/ Development and Structural Development Sectors of Economy Money & Credit Civics Power sharing Federalism Democracy and Diversity Political parties Elections Challenges to Democracy Popular struggle and movements – like in Nepal, Bolivia Democracy: Concept Salient Features Local Self Government Elections Democracy in India & the World Indian Constitution: Framing of the constitution Adoption of the constitution Working of Institutions – Parliament and Judiciary Fundamental Rights TGT Science Effect of Current Light Sources of Energy Motion: Force and Newton’s Laws Gravitation: Work, Energy and Power Floatation Sound Matter: Nature and Behaviour: State of Matter Structure of Atom Periodic Classification of Elements Chemical Substances Chemical Reactions Metals and Non-Metals Carbon Compounds Conservation of Natural Resources Man Made Material Life Processes Control & Co-ordination Reproduction Heredity and Evolution The Human Eye and the Colourful World Natural Resources Tissues Diversity of Living Organisms Who do we fall ill Natural Resources Our Environment Breath of life: Air, Air pollution Water a wonderful liquid Water pollution Biochemical cycles, Nitrogen cycle, Carbon cycle. Oxygen cycle. The Greenhouse effect. What is ozone layer Improvement in Food Resources: Improvement in Crop Yield Animal Husbandry Need for Intercropping Cross Breeding

NVS PGT Syllabus

Subject PGT Syllabus Biology Structural organisation in plants and animals Diversity of living world Plant physiology Sexual Reproduction Genetics Biology in Human welfare Principles of Biotechnology Ecology Mathematics Sets Relation and Functions Permutations & Combinations Complex Numbers: Linear Inequalities Sequence and Series Quadratic Equations Matrics Two dimensional Geometry Differential Calculus Trigonometric Functions Vectors Probability Linear Algebra Anlaysis Physics Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Work, Energy and Power Gravitation Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Properties of Bulk Matter Thermodynamics Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Optics Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Modern Physics Chemistry Some Basic concepts of Chemistry States of Matter Equilibrium Surface Chemistry Solution Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry Chemical bonding and Molecular Structure Hydrogen p-Block Elements d-Block elements Commerce Business– Concepts, characteristics, objectives Form of Business Organization Business Services Business Finance Social Responsibility of Business, Business Ethics, Environment protection Management Function Human Resource Management Emerging Trends in Management IT Computer System Operating System Digital Electronics Programming Data Structure PROGRAMMING IN C++ RELATIONAL DATABASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM Economics INTRODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS AND MACRO ECONOMICS STATISTICS AND INDIAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Introduction and collection, organization of data Economic Reforms since 1991 Development Experience of India: A comparison with neighbours Economic Reforms since 1991 English Ability to comprehend, analyze and interpret unseen texts Determiners Tenses Clauses Modals Voice Geography Geography as a discipline Origin and Evolution of the Earth Interior of the Earth and Distribution of oceans and continents Landforms Climate Life on the Earth Climate, Vegetation and Soil Physiography History Harappan Civilization The Mauryas Rise of Heterodox sects with special reference to Buddhism, Jainism Society & Economy – From Vedic till 7th century Medieval Period – Society and Culture with special Reference to Bhakti Movement and Sufism Medieval Architecture – Delhi Sultanate ’n Mughal Period The Advent of Europeans and the establishment of 5 British rule British rule and its impact on Indian economy

Check NVS TGT PGT Syllabus 2022 Official PDF Download