University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 & 2 Ranks

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Keralahas released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in along with the seat allotment result. Candidates planning admission to University College of Engineering (UCE), Kariavattom can check the State Merit (SM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 to understand their admission chances and make informed college choices during choice-filling.

University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 and 2 Closing Ranks

This table highlights the UCEK KEAM Cutoff 2026 for Round 1 and 2. Check the Cutoff Ranks:

Round 1

Computer Science and Engineering: 17530

Electronics and Communication Engineering: 18136

Information Technology: 30815

Round 2