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University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 & 2 Ranks

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 18:51 IST

CEE Kerala has released the KEAM cutoffs for Round 1 and 2. Candidates can now check the closing ranks for University College of Engineering Kariavattom and estimate their admission chances for 2026.

University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 & 2 Ranks
University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 & 2 Ranks

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Keralahas released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in along with the seat allotment result. Candidates planning admission to University College of Engineering (UCE), Kariavattom can check the State Merit (SM) cutoff for Round 1 and 2 to understand their admission chances and make informed college choices during choice-filling. 

University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026: Round 1 and 2 Closing Ranks

This table highlights the UCEK KEAM Cutoff 2026 for Round 1 and 2. Check the Cutoff Ranks:

Round 1

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 17530
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering: 18136
  • Information Technology: 30815

Round 2

  • Computer Science and Engineering: 19858
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering: 20868
  • Information Technology: 31699

College Name

Course Name

Round

Category

Cutoff Rank

University College of Engineering, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram

Computer Science and Engineering

Round 1

SM

17530

University College of Engineering, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Round 1

SM

18136

University College of Engineering, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram

Information Technology

Round 1

SM

30815

University College of Engineering, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram

Computer Science and Engineering

Round 2

SM

19858

University College of Engineering, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Round 2

SM

20868

University College of Engineering, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram

Information Technology

Round 2

SM

31699

Factors Affecting University College of Engineering Kariavattom KEAM Cutoff 2026

The KEAM cutoff is determined by the following factors:

  • Number of candidates appearing for KEAM
  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Total seats available in each B.Tech branch
  • Candidate preferences during choice-filling
  • Reservation policy followed by CEE Kerala
  • Previous year’s cutoff trends

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 24, 2026, 18:51 IST

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