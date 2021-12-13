UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for Lecturer, Principal and Other Posts Out, Download @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for the post of Principal, Lecturer, Workshop Superintendent is available on uppsc.up.nic.in. Check Download Link Here.

UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for Technical Education Exam: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card U.P. Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021 to be conducted for the post of Principal, Lecturer, Workshop Superintendent on uppsc.up.nic.in. Those who are going to appear in the exam on 22 December 2021 can download UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card using registration number, date of birth and gender from this page through UPPSC Admit Card Link below:

UPPSC Admit Card 2021 Download Link for Technical Education Exam

The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 2 PM to 4:30 PM at 5 centres of the state including Lucknow Prayagraj Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The candidate should carry two photographes, original ID and a photocopy of the ID at the centre.

UPPSC Admit Card Notice

There will be objective type Question papers. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted s penalty. The minimum qualifying marks in the written exam for S.C. & S.T. candidates is fixed 35%. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40%

How to Download UPPSC Admit Card 2021 for for Technical Education ?

Go to official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in Click the link given to download admit card - ‘1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO.A-7/E-1/2021 U.P. TECHNICAL EDUCATION (TEACHING) SERVICE EXAM.-2021’ It will redirect to a new page -https://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx where you are required to provide your details and verification code UPPSC Polytechnic Admit Card 2021

UPPSC had published the notification for recruitment of 1370 vacancies through this exam in the month of September 2021. Out of total, 13 vacancies are for Principal, 1254 for Lecturer, 16 for Workshop Superintendent and 87 for Librarian Posts.