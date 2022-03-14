WBHRB Staff Nurse Interview Admit Card 2022 Out: Rejected Applications Login Link Active @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Staff Nurse Interview Admit Card 2022: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the admit card of the interview for the post of Staff Nurse Grade 2. WBHRB Interview will be conducted from 23 March to 08 April 2022. Candidates can download WBHRB Staff Nurse Admit Card by login into the account at wbhrb.in. Other than this, the board has decided to open the link for the second time for such candidates whose documents have been rejected primarily so that they can edit/fill-up the correct information in the online application form and upload the relevant and legible documents by login into their account.

Candidates should bring two copies of a complete set of call letters at the time of reporting for the interview. The candidates whose call letter will be generated for the above-mentioned post will not be eligible for applying a second time.

The interview will be conducted on the scheduled date and time for the candidates whose call letter has already been generated/will be generated shortly. No fresh Candidate is eligible to apply.

Candidates, being unable to log in for checking their respective status, are requested to contact at below mentioned Phone No. and E-mail address: Call and Whats App(10AM To 5PM): +919123311408.

